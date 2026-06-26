Cineverse Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/778325053

Summary

Cineverse reported a strong fiscal fourth quarter with consolidated revenues of $26 million, a 67% increase compared to the previous year, driven by acquisitions of Giant Worldwide and IndieQ.

The company recorded a net income of $1.1 million, a 51% increase over last year, aided by acquisition-related gains and tax benefits.

Cineverse's strategic transformation into an AI-powered, fully integrated entertainment company is driven by three growth engines: film slate strategy, streaming/podcast portfolio, and a media services business.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 guidance of $115 to $120 million in revenue and $10 to $20 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a focus on durable, recurring technology-based revenue streams.

Operational highlights include the successful integration of recent acquisitions and a focus on expanding customer bases, with significant engagement growth in streaming and ad-supported platforms.

Management highlighted ongoing cost reduction initiatives and synergies from acquisitions, expecting improvements in margins and EBITDA throughout fiscal 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Cineverse fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star 1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Gary Loffredo, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Senior Advisor. Gary, please go ahead.

Gary Loffredo, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Cineverse fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results conference call. The press release announcing Cineverse's results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 is available at the Investors section of the company's website at www.cineverse.com. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available on Cineverse's website after the conclusion of this call. Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today's call contain forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company's periodic reports that are filed with the SEC describe potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business and financial results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All the information discussed on this call is as of today, June 26, 2026, and Cineverse does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition, certain financial information presented in this call represents non-GAAP financial measures and we encourage you to read our disclosures and the reconciliation tables to applicable GAAP measures in our earnings release carefully as you consider these metrics. I'm Gary Loffredo, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary, and Senior Advisor at Cineverse. With me today are Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO; Erick Opeka, President and Chief Strategy Officer; Tony Huidor, President of Technology and Chief Product Officer; Sean McCabe, Chief Financial Officer; Yolanda Macias, Chief Motion Pictures Officer; and Mark Torres, Chief People Officer, all of whom will be available for questions following the prepared remarks. On today's call, Chris will briefly discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 business highlights. Then Sean will follow with a review of our financial results and Erick will provide further details on our two recent acquisitions.

I will now turn the call over to Chris McGurk to begin.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Thank you Gary and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. First, I want to note that we're very happy to have our new CFO, Sean McCabe here with us on the call today. Sean was our controller previously and returns to the company as CFO having acquired some valuable experience in the ad tech business which as you will hear today, is going to be a big part of our future following our acquisition of IndieQ and all the related synergies that that's going to create with the rest of our business.

So let me first review our operating highlights for this quarter. Then Sean will get into more detail about our financial results and guidance. Erick will then explain our post-acquisition strategy going forward as a scaled AI-powered, fully integrated technology and service provider to the entertainment industry with assets and a synergy flywheel that we believe none of our competitors can match. After that, we'll take your questions. So we had a very strong fiscal fourth quarter.

We generated $26 million in consolidated revenues, up 67% over the prior year period. This reflected solid performance in our base business plus a partial quarter contribution from our two new acquisitions, Giant Worldwide and IndieQ, of $11.6 million. We acquired Giant Worldwide in January and IndieQ in the middle of February, so we fully expect an even bigger revenue contribution from those acquisitions when we record their full impact in our next reported quarter.

Importantly, a significant portion of those revenues come from durable, recurring, fast-growing technology-based revenue streams from a large array of major studio and streaming customers, which was a major rationale for the acquisitions themselves. Based on preliminary results so far in our first fiscal quarter of 2027, we expect these acquisitions will be an even bigger positive engine for our financial performance in the next reported quarter and beyond.

We also recorded net income attributable to stockholders of $1.1 million, a 51% increase over the prior year period. This was driven by a $4.3 million bargain purchase gain on the Giant Worldwide acquisition and a $2.9 million income tax benefit primarily coming from the IndieQ acquisition. Both of those upsides are additional strong indicators of the quality of the deals we cut for both companies as well as their upside value creation potential for Cineverse.

Overall, we believe that fiscal year 2026 was one of the most consequential years in our history. We followed up the unprecedented success of Terrifier 3, the highest performing unrated film in history, by quickly and decisively moving to convert that momentum into a structurally sounder and even higher growth company. By completing the acquisitions of Giant Worldwide and then IndieQ in the span of six weeks during this reported quarter, these deals fundamentally strengthen and change what Cineverse is as a company.

We are now a technology-first, AI-driven, fully integrated entertainment company with three powerful and mutually reinforcing growth engines: a proven low-risk, high-potential return, wide-release film slate strategy; a scaled streaming and podcast portfolio with a vertically integrated advertising technology; and a media services business built around our Matchpoint technology platform. As I just described, the positive financial impact has been immediate and will only get bigger going forward as we report full quarter results, finish integrating the two companies into Cineverse, and fully realize significant cross-business synergies across our technology and entertainment ecosystem. The strategic logic of these transactions is clear. IndieQ brings to the table a connected TV monetization platform serving more than 40 live clients plus an additional 75 publishers onboarding. Giant Worldwide, now a Matchpoint company, brings deep and long-standing studio relationships directly into our automated media services ecosystem. Combined, this creates a powerful flywheel. Matchpoint's automated content supply chain feeds IndieQ's monetization engine while IndieQ's advertiser demand increases the value of every channel, film, TV title, and partner we serve.

This expanded Cineverse flywheel, not any single channel, film, TV series, or distribution deal, is the key growth and performance engine behind our fiscal 2027 guidance of $115 to $120 million in consolidated revenue and $10 to $20 million in adjusted EBITDA, which we are reaffirming today. Again, a significant portion of those revenues will be durable and recurring and over 50% will be technology-based. At the same time, our franchise IP-based wide-release film strategy continues to perform exactly as designed: high upside potential with limited financial risk.

That's because our strategy fully utilizes the tightly coupled Cineverse ecosystem technology platform and the flywheel I just described. Our upcoming slate includes the 20th anniversary theatrical re-release of Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth this October, presented in 3D and 4K formats. When first released in 2006, the film received the longest standing ovation in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. That record still stands.

We just took the film back to Cannes six weeks ago where it was selected as the opening film of the festival. It screened before a packed house at the Palais Theater and received a tremendous ovation and great critical reaction once again. Next up after Pan's Labyrinth will be a much different type of film. However, it comes from an IP franchise that is also very beloved, this time by family audiences. Earbud returns in January 2027. After that, we return to our horror wheelhouse with the latest installment of Wolf Creek in March 2027.

All three of these films closely follow the Terrifier 2 and 3 blueprints of acquiring known IP properties with large built-in fan bases, high upside potential, and low financial risk. These titles will generate recurring revenues for Cineverse by driving viewers and subscribers to our streaming channels and then becoming valuable long-term additions to our library. Expect more news about additions to our film slate that closely follow this formula very soon.

And with that, I'll now turn things over to Sean for a financial review.

Sean McCabe, Chief Financial Officer

A deal built around owning Ad supported on demand machine at scale every company watching this now knows it needs to scale its own ad supported business quickly and affordably. This plays into our entire platform, not just one piece of it. Scaling an ad supported business means preparing, delivering and monetizing far more content than ever before. And this is exactly what Matchpoint and Giant do on the supply side and what IndieQ does on monetization.

As these cuts take hold, we leave our studio and streaming operations inclusive of corporate overhead, our near run rate, profitability. So we're building for scale, for margin, and for durability, as Chris mentioned. And the way this industry is consolidating only sharpens our advantage. We're extremely well positioned for the year ahead. With that operator, we can open up the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Dan Kernos, Stone X

Can you guys hear me now?

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

We can hear you, Dan. This is Chris. Go ahead.

Dan Kernos, Stone X

Can you just give us a cadence on how you think that's going to play out and kind of where you're finding the incremental synergies coming from? Thank you.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Getting those teams to cross-sell is a pretty substantial synergy that is really just starting and we'll be scaling up over the course of the year.

Dan Kernos, Stone X

And just on the revenue side, how do you, how are the conversations kind of networks and studios going especially with Giant and on the IndieQ side, just out of curiosity, do you guys benefit from seasonality and political as we get into the back half of this year calendar wise?

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

And you know, we anticipate being in business with a lot more of them this year if it breaks the way we think it's going to break. Second part of your question? Dan, can you repeat that?

Dan Kernos, Stone X

Yeah, sorry. Just on, do you benefit from seasonality and political as you would typically see with, you know, DSP ad tech company?

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Clearly we're going to benefit this year so that could be an upside to our guidance. Thank you.

Dan Kernos, Stone X

All right, well looks like you guys are off to a good start. So appreciate the color guys. Thanks so much and nice landing the plane on the acquisitions.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Brian Kingslinger with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Kingslinger, Alliance Global Partners

Studios that you highlighted, how would this studio react to this combination? I know you've had some trouble with Matchpoint penetrating them. What are conversations like regarding converting to Matchpoint now that the combination is complete?

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

But beyond that, we're finding that we're, you know, either winning RFPs or look to be winning RFPs simply because most of the people we're competing with are competing with or have manual or semi-manual or partial solutions or systems integrators. They don't actually control or own the full stack. So I think that environment has changed pretty dramatically and it's going to be a big part of our growth this year.

Brian Kingslinger, Alliance Global Partners

Eric, you mentioned the streaming viewer numbers and KPIs are all up huge I think year over year. Yet revenue without M&A is flat year over year. Can you speak to the market dynamics for legacy business? Their pressure on advertising? Is it challenging? Challenging inventory failures? Just maybe speak to the legacy year over year comps.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Yeah, just first of all Brian, you know last year we had the spillover effect of Terrifier 3. We were still generating, you know, huge revenues in the ancillary markets after the theatrical release in October. So that made it, that meant that made the comparison tougher. It was the film performance last year. Go ahead Eric.

Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer

Also us owning an ad tech platform and having experts at monetization, we think that's going to be an engine to take advantage of that audience and fill those impressions quite handily as they do already for a lot of their customers.

Brian Kingslinger, Alliance Global Partners

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

So that's sort of the seasonality impact. Sean did. I think we can probably follow up with you on the, on sort of the detailed financial questions. But Sean, is there any color that you think we can give them on?

Sean McCabe, Chief Financial Officer

But I'd say generally, I'd say that you would expect from the guidance that we'd have an improving cash flow and liquidity situation.

Brian Kingslinger, Alliance Global Partners

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Brian.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Laura Martin with Nedum. Please go ahead.

Laura Martin, Nedum

Thank you.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

And we think we can do it in, you know, in a smarter, lower investment way, particularly at a time when we're trying to assimilate these two great acquisitions and drive the business ahead. So that was our, our thinking in that space. And I'll, I'll let Eric respond to your other two questions. Eric, acquisition roadmap and KPIs.

Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer

Laura Martin, Nedum

Thanks very much. Thank you.

Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO

Thank you all for joining us today and please feel free to reach out to Julie Milstead with any additional questions. We look forward to speaking to you all again on our next quarterly call where we'll see the full impact of the two acquisitions that we just made. Thank you all very much.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.