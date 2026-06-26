Transcript: Beyond Air Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Beyond Air reported a revenue increase of 107% year-over-year to $7.7 million for fiscal year 2026, driven by strong customer retention and new hospital adoption.
The company is focused on the strategic alignment of its commercial strategy and R&D efforts, particularly for its Gen 2 LungFit system, which is pending FDA approval and could expand the U.S. market fourfold.
Beyond Air established a significant milestone with national purchasing agreements with three major U.S. group purchasing organizations, enhancing its market access.
R&D and SG&A expenses decreased significantly by 39% and 27% respectively, reflecting cost structure improvements and prior restructuring activities.
The company provided guidance for $8 million in revenue for calendar year 2026 and projected $16 to $18 million for 2027, indicating over 110% growth, assuming FDA approval and Gen 2 launch.
The company successfully reduced its net cash burn by 56% year-over-year and addressed its Nasdaq listing compliance with a 1-for-20 reverse split.
CEO Robert Goodman emphasized the importance of the Gen 2 LungFit system approval as a near-term catalyst and highlighted the company's disciplined capital allocation towards LungFit PH.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning everyone and welcome to the Beyond Air financial results call for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Garth Russell with LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors
Bob, the floor is yours.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan for a review of the financial results.
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
Total long-term debt outstanding was $21.6 million. With that, I'll hand the call back to Bob.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
With that, we'll now open the call for questions.
OPERATOR
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. I got two here. The first one is in terms of the second-gen supplement PMA application. At this point, I know it's on track. Any colors in terms of what questions, what level of questions have been asked, and the responses you already have? And then I have a follow-up. Thank you.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
So yeah, we're really excited about the progress.
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
Okay, great. One more follow-up here is in terms of the $8 million guidance for 2026, would that first include the $1.9 million calendar first quarter of this year? And if so, would that be the case? And also would you call that still fiscal 2026 or something else? And thanks.
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
Thanks, Yale. I think I can take that, Bob. It is a little confusing, I agree. But yeah, when we're talking the $8 million for calendar 2026, that the $1.9 million we just reported, plus calendar quarters, you know, ended 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31. So the $8 million is a pure calendar year-end 2026, including the quarter we just reported.
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
Okay, go ahead. Sorry.
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
No, no, please, please go ahead.
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
No. So you called the $8 million is also fiscal 26, is that right?
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
So the calendar year is aligned or identical to the fiscal year that I guess from that. Would that be correct? In other words, if we put into the model, we are just that or change that, there will be, for example, this quarter, the reported quarter will become also fiscal 1Q 26. Would that be fair?
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
The quarter we just reported at, you know, $1.9 million in revenue would be Q1 26 calendar. Yeah.
Yale Jen, Laidlaw and Company
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you'd like to join the question queue, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Mike King with Rodman and Renshaw. Please proceed with your question.
Mike King, Rodman and Renshaw
May. I'll just stop there and let you ask those. Answer those.
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
I can take the first part.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
Bob's gonna suggest.
Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer
Mike King, Rodman and Renshaw
Exactly. But you know, it's going to be less than what we have now. Right. So if we're doubling revenue in the U.S. it's going to be probably 50 to 70% more accounts rather than having to double the number of accounts.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
So excited about those pieces.
Mike King, Rodman and Renshaw
Right, okay. Thank you for taking the questions. I'll get back in the queue.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
Mike King, Rodman and Renshaw
Bob, do you have a number of, you know, the GPOs out there that you think are, you know, potential customers and what proportion now that you've penetrated?
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
You know, of course, the pilots and the evals that we're doing are with, you know, regions within those. So, you know, they're the groups of 10 and 17 and 22, you know, hospitals within the IDNs, and it just kind of spiderwebs out from there. So. But we, but so we're appropriately approaching the evaluation process with them, you know, at the appropriate pace. So it's going great.
Mike King, Rodman and Renshaw
Good to hear. All right, thanks very much.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
You got it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, we're showing no further questions in the queue. And this concludes our question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Robert Goodman for any closing remarks.
Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer
We appreciate everybody coming on the call today, and we look forward to providing future guidance and delivering for our shareholders. Everybody have a nice day. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.
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