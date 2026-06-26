Assessing Tesla's Performance Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. The low ROE indicates that Tesla is not generating as much profit from its shareholders' equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show that Tesla is performing well in terms of operational efficiency and revenue generation compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.