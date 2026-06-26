Transcript: Liquidia Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2hke8bmq/

Summary

Eutrepia has become a leading product in the inhaled prostacycline category, with significant prescription growth and a strong uptake among physicians, demonstrating its potential as a foundational therapy.

The company is expanding its clinical studies, including transitioning patients from other therapies to Eutrepia and exploring new indications such as PH-COPD and scleroderma-associated Raynaud's phenomenon, aiming to significantly grow the franchise value.

Laquinia Corporation has reported its third consecutive quarter of profitability, with a 44% sequential growth in net product sales, and is funding its growth initiatives through operating cash flow.

The company has achieved a half-billion-dollar annualized revenue run rate for Eutrepia in less than a year, with aspirations to reach at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027.

Management emphasized the importance of expanding their market reach through increased sales force and driving awareness in the PH-ILD and community pulmonologist sectors.

Full Transcript

Jonathan, Operator

Good morning and welcome to Laquinia Corporation First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update conference call. My name is Jonathan and I will be your operator today. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions for joining the queue will be provided at that time. Please note that today's call is being recorded. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Jason Adair, Laquinia's Chief Business Officer.

You may proceed.

Jason Adair, Chief Business Officer

Thank you and good morning everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter 2026 financial results and Corporate Update call. Joining me today are Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Caseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Rajeev Sagar, Chief Medical Officer, Scott Moonmaw, Chief Commercial Officer, and Rufti Sundar, our General Counsel. Before we begin, please note that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements including statements regarding future results, product performance, and ongoing clinical or commercial activities.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For further information, please refer to our filings with the SEC which are available on our website. Please also note that our earnings release and our commentary include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release. With that, I'll turn the call over to Roger.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Jason and good morning everyone. We're delighted to share our business results with you today. We'll keep our prepared remarks somewhat brief this morning as we'd like to allow as much time for questions as we can. Having said that, I'd like to share some bigger picture thoughts regarding the state of the business and allow the Q&A to serve as time to delve into the specifics. Three full quarters into the commercial launch of Eutrepia, I would summarize the state of our business with three main points.

The first is that in the third full quarter on the market, Eutrepia is now leading the growth of the inhaled prostacycline category. Eutrepia is well on its way to becoming the anchored inhaled therapy for patients with PAH and PH ID. As of April 30th, we have received approximately 4,500 unique patient prescriptions and started approximately 3,750 patients on therapy since launch, and approximately 980 physicians have prescribed Eutrepia since launch.

This breadth of prescriptions is also complemented by increasing depth of prescriptions. For example, just since the end of February, the number of physicians who have prescribed Eutrepia to five or more patients has grown 25% to approximately 270 physicians. What this clearly demonstrates is that physicians who try Eutrepia are coming back to it for more and more of their patients. That is the pattern you see when a therapy is becoming foundational to a treatment paradigm, not when it is being trialed as an alternative, and strongly suggests that Eutrepia is already establishing itself as the best-in-class and first-in-choice inhaled therapy.

This increasing breadth and depth of prescriptions is driven by a product profile that is setting a new bar for others to match, one where targeted pulmonary delivery minimizes off-target effects with a formulation technology that preferentially lessens upper airway intolerance while enhancing local effects on the alveolar capillary membrane. This allows for higher dose attainment and most importantly better and more durable patient outcomes. The second main point is that we are purposefully and diligently broadening the opportunity in front of us by launching additional studies.

We have started recruiting into Cohort B of the ASCENT study to transition inadequate responders from Tyvaso DPI to Eutrepia in order to provide empiric evidence that higher doses of Eutrepia are uniquely well tolerated and advantaged versus competitive alternatives. Additionally, we are actively screening patients in our pivotal phase 3 RESPire study of L606, the most tolerable inhaled treprostinil studied to date, as evidenced by our 48-week data from the open-label US study in PAH and PH ID patients.

In addition, we are also advancing clinical programs to expand the role of inhaled prostacycline into other serious pulmonary and vascular diseases such as IPF, PPF, PH-COPD, and scleroderma-associated Raynaud's phenomenon. For all of these opportunities, the mechanistic validation largely exists, yet unmet need and high opportunity value remain. We believe the differentiated tolerability and dosing profiles of both Eutrepia and L606 is foundational to that opportunity as it may support improved patient retention while also enabling higher therapeutic exposures over time.

The through line of our clinical investment is that we have extraordinary and real potential to expand the franchise value of our portfolio by multiples in the years to come with therapies that reimagine what a best-in-class profile must be. The third main point is that we have established a profitable self-funded business in a remarkably short period of time. We have now delivered our third consecutive quarter of profitability with top line growing, bottom line growing, and cash growing, which Mike will expand on shortly.

What that gives us is the freedom to reinvest our own profits into the next phase of the company's growth. We are building new manufacturing capacity. We're advancing both Eutrepia and L606 in a related array of clinical studies, and we are doing all of it from operating cash flow rather than via the capital markets. This is rare in our business, especially at this early stage of our commercial life cycle. To put it all in context, we could not be happier with where the business is today, and we are even more excited about where it is going.

Eutrepia has already exceeded a half billion dollars in annualized net revenue run rate in less than one full year on the market. Our clinical programs are fully funded by operating cash flow, and we have a clear line of sight to at least a billion dollars in net revenue in 2027 with multiple growth opportunities to sustain further growth well into the future. And what gives us confidence in achieving our ambitions is that the engine that gets us there is already up and running flawlessly.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike to walk you through the financials.

Michael Caseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Roger, and good morning everyone. As Roger has indicated, the first quarter is a continuation of the story that we discussed in March: sustained patient growth and disciplined execution. Net product sales of Eutrepia were $129.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $90.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing 44% sequential growth in net product sales. The first quarter also marked our third consecutive quarter of increasing profitability, and the growth from quarter to quarter is striking.

Net income was approximately $52.9 million, up from $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was approximately $71.2 million, up from $27.3 million. We almost tripled our EBITDA profitability from Q4 to Q1. We've achieved this increase in profitability while continuing to invest more heavily into the commercial organization through our sales force expansion and expanding our manufacturing capacity and footprint in North Carolina and in our clinical development programs.

We ended the quarter with approximately $222.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $32.1 million from year end. So in addition to growing the top line, we continue to grow the balance sheet that funds our priorities and are confident in our ability to remain profitable in the future. Roger, back to you.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike. As we close out our third quarter on the market, what stands out to me is how much we have built in such a short period of time. A product that is leading the growth of the inhaled prostacycline category in PAH and PH ID, a pipeline with multiple paths to extend the franchise well beyond where it stands today, and a self-funded business with the freedom to invest in its own future. We have never been more confident in where this company is headed based on the robust momentum we continue to see in this business.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Jonathan, Operator

Certainly. Ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star one one on your telephone. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star 11. Again, our first question comes from the line of Amy Lee from Jefferies. Your question please.

Amy Lee, Jefferies

Do you see any read across from the HCMA vs. Amarin Supreme Court case to the 327 litigation? Thanks so much.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Jason Adair, Chief Business Officer

Yeah, and I think I would add, look, we remain very confident in the arguments that we made in the case and are bullish on the outcome of the opinion when it's rendered. And I think if there's any read through from HCMA, we also feel that potentially would go in our favor as well. Operator, next question please.

Jonathan, Operator

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line of Ryan Deschner from Raymond James. Your question please.

Ryan Deschner, Raymond James

Thanks for the question and congrats on another really strong quarter. By my math, the Utrepio launch has now eclipsed the early launch trajectory for your competitor in terms of net sales. What does the current split between prescribers in major centers and smaller community prescribers look like and how has this evolved thus far for the launch? And then I have a follow up. Thanks.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we're fortunate to have Scott Muma, our chief commercial officer on. So Scott, if you wouldn't mind responding to that question.

Scott Muma, Chief Commercial Officer

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan, Operator

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line of Serge Bellinger from Needham. Your question please.

Serge Bellinger, Needham

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

And certainly as we begin to develop L606 which we're actively recruiting, we've had patients in screening already that, you know, that's the next-gen molecule that can further open up access to these markets. So again, very pleased with where we are today, but excited about where we're going to go tomorrow as well. And maybe Mike, I'll turn it over to you, the tax question.

Michael Caseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes to the line of Julian Harrison from BTIG. Your question please.

Julian Harrison, BTIG

Any thoughts there?

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Rajeev Sagar (Chief Medical Officer)

So hopefully that provides a detailed response to your question.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Julian and Mike, if you'll talk about the run rate.

Julian Harrison, BTIG

We're not going to talk about run rate as we get towards the back end of the year. Rogers talked about at least a billion dollars in 2027. But we feel that we have a tremendous amount of momentum that we will continue to build on as we move through the rest of 2026.

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ben Burnett from Wells Fargo. Your question please.

Ben Burnett, Wells Fargo

Hey, good morning. I wanted to actually ask about L606 and sort of expectations for the phase three based off the phase two or the open label. I think patients were able to get up to kind of 229 micrograms. I guess that's the median. But what are your expectations for kind of the dose that's achievable in phase three?

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Good morning Ben. So thanks for the question. Again, over to Rajeev for that.

Rajeev Sagar (Chief Medical Officer)

I think what is clear is that the way that we created our dose levels do allow for significant dose titratability to levels that we also have been achieved in our with Eutrepi if we sort of are to use comparable dose level effects.

Ben Burnett, Wells Fargo

Great. Thank you, Rajeev.

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jason Gerberry from Bank of America. Your question please.

Melanie, Bank of America

Hi, this is Melanie on for Jason, thanks for taking your question. Going back to the PHLD market opportunity, assuming no change to the market indication statement, can you talk about the challenges and opportunities with opening up that market opportunity? I know you talked about market penetration already, but how penetrated is that market currently with inhaled trepacitanil? And is there a hurdle? Market is the hurdle Market education, improved diagnosis.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Great. So Scott, maybe you could take the answer on kind of what our expectations are in PHLD and where we are today.

Scott Muma, Chief Commercial Officer

But I think that's where the opportunity lies is those patients that are out there kind of in the jungle. And that's why, as I mentioned earlier, we're expanding the sales force. So we think there's a great deal of opportunity left there.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

So there's sort of an expectation that it's actually there rather than not there. And then finally, either they're going to learn to treat or they're going to learn to refer and what the best referral network is for them. So that's what we're doing. And that's, as Scott said, one of the reasons we scaled the salesforce significantly.

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gaurav, many from LifeSci Capital. Your question, please.

Philip Eckert, LifeSci Capital

Yeah, Good morning. Philip Eckert jumping in for Gaurav today. Thanks for taking the question. I guess any more color you can give on the potential expansion opportunity for Utopia in PHCOPD? Of course, this is a pretty wide open indication, but any color here on how the team is thinking about this will be helpful.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Dr. Roger Jeffs for any further remarks.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thank you, operator. And thank you everybody for joining us. I think, you know, just leave you with what we're really excited about, where the business is headed. I think we're going to focus on four key areas. One is the continued success in the launch of Eutrepia and its growth, doing market support studies to cement our position for Eutrepia as the anchored anchoring prostacycline in the market both for transitions from inhaled and oral.

Looking at synergies with Sertatocept. We're also going to focus on L6.06 advancement and get that to go as soon as we can. And then as we just answered a question around evolving broader indications such as IPF, PPF, PHCOPD and RayNotes so that we can expand this business by multiples and not percents. So again, thank you everyone for your time and attention today. We look forward to speaking to you at conferences in the coming future.

Jonathan, Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.