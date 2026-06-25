The Palantir Trade

Despite the Alex Karp-led company’s impressive 85% revenue growth year-over-year, the stock has experienced pressure due to a broader tech selloff and competitive threats from Anthropic’s AI solutions.

Michael Burry’s comments on Palantir’s market position have further influenced investor sentiment. Burry highlighted Palantir’s continued decline, noting the stock had reached a new low after a low-volume top and pointing to weak trading volume as evidence of its prolonged downtrend.

The Cerebras Trade

Ark Invest also increased its stake in Cerebras through its ARKK and ARKW ETFs, purchasing a total of 111,989 shares. This investment is valued at approximately $18.9 million, considering the closing price of $168.52.

Cerebras recently reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, although its stock has faced challenges following its first earnings report.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest reduced its holdings in Alibaba by selling 176,004 shares across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW ETFs. This sale is valued at around $16.7 million, based on the closing price of $95.07.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Palantir stock has a Momentum score in the 5th percentile and a Value score in the 2nd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock



