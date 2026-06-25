Transcript: American Outdoor Brands Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6d3jm2tx/

Summary

American Outdoor Brands Inc. reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $190.5 million, a 14.3% decline year-over-year, mainly due to a $10 million acceleration of orders into fiscal 2025 by retailers.

Despite sales decline, the company achieved a 4% POS growth and innovation-driven new products accounted for 29% of net sales, with 54% of sales from patented products.

The company plans to grow fiscal 2027 net sales by 7.5% and expects adjusted EBITDA to increase over 40%, leveraging innovation and stable demand.

Operational highlights include a strong balance sheet with $21.4 million in cash and no debt, and a strategic focus on connected ecosystems and innovative product development.

Management highlighted the planned divestiture of an underperforming brand, efforts to optimize the brand portfolio, and a disciplined approach to cost control and resource allocation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone and welcome to the American Outdoor Brands Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Liz Sharp, Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, should, could indicate, suggest, believe, and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our product development focus, objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and our industry in general, and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings. You can find those documents as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com. Today's call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today. A few important items to note about our comments on today's call: first, we reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock compensation, emerging growth, transition costs, non-recurring inventory reserve adjustments, impairment of assets held for sale, other costs, and income tax adjustments. The reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, whether they are discussed on today's call, can be found in our filings as well as today's earnings press release which are posted on our website. Also, when we reference EPS, we are always referencing fully diluted EPS. Joining us on today's call is Brian Murphy, President and CEO, and Andy Fulmer, CFO. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian D. Murphy, President And CEO Director

Thanks Liz and thanks everyone for joining us today. I'm very proud of what our team accomplished during fiscal 2026. In a year shaped by tariff uncertainty, uneven retailer ordering patterns, and continued pressure across portions of the consumer marketplace, our team remained focused on innovation, execution, and serving our consumers and retail partners. As a result, we continue to strengthen our brands, expand distribution of our products, optimize our portfolio, and position the company for future growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

With that, let's take a look at the year. While our reported net sales declined during fiscal 2026, the underlying performance of our business was much stronger than the reported results suggest. A meaningful portion of the year-over-year decline was attributable to approximately $10 million in orders that retailers accelerated into the final two weeks of fiscal 2025. As we said at the time, that acceleration was not only a bid by retailers to get ahead of impending tariffs, but it was also a tremendous endorsement of our most popular and innovative brands.

Nevertheless, that acceleration created a tough comp for our fourth quarter and full year that we believe is masking excellent performance across our business. In fact, excluding that impact, net sales declined just 5% for the year, a solid result given the environment. We viewed the 5% decline as nominal and driven by two elements that were persistent throughout the year. The first is an inventory reset at our largest E-Comm retailer and the second is extended softness in the Aiming Solutions category within the personal protection market.

Despite those impacts, our key brands continue to perform. You'll recall that last quarter we defined these key growth brands as Bog, Bubba, Caldwell, Gorilla, and Meet Your Maker. On a combined basis and again adjusting for the acceleration, this group delivered positive year-over-year net sales growth as well as positive POS growth for fiscal 2026. This is a great result because what matters most is what happens when consumers encounter our brands at retail, and our POS results tell us that consumer demand for our products remained healthy.

Throughout fiscal 2026, we delivered POS growth of approximately 4%, representing our fourth consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth. POS growth in our outdoor lifestyle category increased by 7%, and in our shooting sports category, which tends to align more closely with NICS background check results, POS increased by 1%. Innovation remains one of the most important drivers of our business. New products represented approximately 29% of fiscal 2026 net sales, continuing a consistent track record of innovation across our portfolio.

Today we have more than 440 issued and pending patents, the largest number in our company's history, and the impact of those patents is profound. In fiscal 2026, products that are protected by one or more patents generated roughly 54% of our net sales for the year, compared to just 28% at our spinoff. That demonstrates the deep moat created by our intellectual property. Our patents help protect the market positions we have earned, defend future revenue streams, and create meaningful barriers to entry for competitors.

Just as importantly, they enable us to continue taking share by bringing differentiated products and technologies to market that competitors simply cannot replicate. While others are often focused on protecting the past, we remain focused on building the future. Behind our innovation engine is a talented team of designers, engineers, sourcing specialists, software developers, and category experts who continually mine the depths of our brand portfolio for new opportunities.

They identify where our brands have permission to play, develop multi-year innovation roadmaps, and create differentiated products and technologies that generate new revenue streams protected by intellectual property. Each innovation strengthens our competitive position, expands the reach of our brands, and further widens the moat around our business. More recently, for a number of our key growth brands, these efforts have expanded beyond individual products and into a new frontier for the outdoor industry: Connected Ecosystems.

These ecosystems combine innovative hardware, software, and digital engagement to create experiences that simply did not exist before. The result is deeper consumer engagement, differentiated offerings for retailers, and new opportunities to drive category growth, all of which are reflected in the strong POS performance we are seeing with our largest retail partners. A great example is Caldwell. During the year we expanded our Claycopter and Claymore lines for shotgun enthusiasts who numbered nearly 19 million in America with the Claymore Connect and the Claycopter Surface to Air, a revolutionary wireless ground launcher that integrates with our Caldwell Clays app and makes Caldwell the only brand that can connect to and simultaneously control up to 10 Claymore Connect or Claycopter Surface to Air launchers, allowing the combination of traditional Clays and Claycopter targets on a single course. Together, these products create a connected experience that brings new levels of engagement, competition, and excitement to shotgun enthusiasts while reinforcing Caldwell's leadership position in the category.

And we're taking that connected experience into the recreational fishing market as well, where nearly 58 million Americans participate. During the year, our Bubba Brand partnered with Major League Fishing to introduce Scoretracker Live, a transformative platform for competitive fishing professionals and everyday anglers that delivers real-time tournament management, scoring, spectating, and excitement via our Bubba app and smart fish scales. Our partnership with MLF is important because it significantly expands the visibility of our Bubba brand through one of the largest and most engaged audiences, the 30 million Americans who participate in bass fishing. It allows us to bring the excitement previously reserved for professional tournament fishing to everyday anglers. Whether competing in a local fishing league, on a college team, in a regional event, or simply among friends and family, anglers will now have access to the same experiences that have helped make professional tournament fishing so compelling. In a few weeks, we'll head to Florida for iCast, the world's largest sport fishing expo, where we'll join MLF to officially launch Score Tracker Live for consumers.

Andy will cover these topics in more detail during his remarks. As we enter fiscal 2027, we are mindful of the uncertainties that continue to affect the consumer marketplace. At the same time, we are encouraged by several trends we believe are important. First, consumer demand for our products remained favorable as reflected in our POS performance. Second, ordering patterns with our largest E-Comm retailer appeared to stabilize as fiscal 2026 progressed.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Andy to review our financial results and outlook.

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer

The decrease was driven by a reduction in intangible amortization, lower sales volume-related expenses, decreases in variable compensation and depreciation, and careful cost management that resulted in reduced costs across the business. These decreases were offset by increased public company costs as we emerged from EGC status and a $3.4 million non-cash impairment charge related to the divestiture of our UST brand which we discussed on our last call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. And our first question for today will come from Matt Karonda with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Karonda, Analyst at Roth Capital

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer

Matt Karonda, Analyst at Roth Capital

I mean, just help us level set to make sure we understand the disconnect on sort of what the outlook implies versus sort of the sell-through that you're seeing right now.

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer

So when we look at the POS trends we saw in FY26, which were positive, I think net-net was like 4% over the course of the year. When you take into account the adjustment for the acceleration, which is candidly how we are assessing the health of our business internally, it's actually very consistent with those trends. So we don't see a shift towards higher growth. When you take into account that normalization, the trends are actually pretty consistent.

We actually are seeing quite a bit of support that those increases are going to be more likely than not.

Matt Karonda, Analyst at Roth Capital

Correct me if I'm wrong in that thinking, I guess. And then maybe just call out some of the items where you think you're getting some leverage on the operating side.

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer

Matt Karonda, Analyst at Roth Capital

So is that still the posture we have, or are there anything percolating on the M&A side that we should be thinking about in terms of cash deployment as you kind of bring on additional cash from the rebates?

Brian D. Murphy, President And CEO Director

We really see it as a way to offset some of these other costs that have crept in throughout the year while also just being more disciplined on opex. So we can maintain that long-term model that Andy alluded to. And then look, if there we don't know the timing of when we're going to receive these things, I think most people expected it would take a while. In reality, we started getting some refunds sooner than we expected. So timing is unknown overall.

And although he's been here for a short time, the work with the team has really accelerated our efforts and made us more impactful in pursuing acquisition targets, especially those that are not quote unquote for sale. So going to be aggressive on that front and you know, we'll see where the refunds shake out relative to other capital allocation priorities.

Matt Karonda, Analyst at Roth Capital

Very comprehensive. I'll turn it over. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks guys. Thanks. The next question will come from Mark Smith with Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Mark Smith, Analyst at Lake Street Capital

Hey guys, long stay on M&A here for a second and just kind of how you're thinking about that with the addition of Tyler versus organic growth. You know, R&D, we haven't seen much uptick in spending there, but you guys have been driving strong new product sales. Just kind of curious how you weight growth from each of those segments.

Brian D. Murphy, President And CEO Director

OPERATOR

And that will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to our CEO Brian Murphy for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Brian D. Murphy, President And CEO Director

Thank you, operator. In closing, I want to sincerely thank our employees for their dedication and their commitment throughout fiscal 2026. Truly, truly, truly, thank you for sticking with us. Taking a long-term perspective. We just, we've built a tremendous culture here and you are absolutely a big part of that. In addition, your passion for innovation and focus on execution continue to strengthen our company and ultimately advance our long-term vision.

I also want to thank our shareholders, our customers and our business partners for their continued support. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout fiscal 2027. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.