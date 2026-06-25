Commercial Metals Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Commercial Metals Co. reported a 78.6% year-over-year increase in core EBITDA to $353.6 million, with a core EBITDA margin increase to 14.2%, driven by metal margin expansion and the integration of recent precast acquisitions.

The company is progressing well with its Transform, Advance, and Grow (TAG) initiatives, already exceeding its $150 million run rate annualized benefits target for fiscal 2026, indicating strong margin expansion and improved earnings quality.

Despite temporary setbacks in North America due to planned maintenance, scrap cost increases, and weather disruptions, the company expects significant sequential improvement in core EBITDA for the fourth quarter.

Operational highlights include the Arizona 2 micro mill reaching over 75% capacity utilization and the upcoming commissioning of the West Virginia micro mill, both of which are expected to enhance production efficiency and market coverage.

Management expressed confidence in the precast business integration, reporting strong alignment and operational improvements, and anticipates fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA for the precast business to be between $165 and $175 million.

The outlook is positive, supported by robust infrastructure demand and favorable market dynamics, both in the U.S. and Europe, with strategic actions in place to manage supply-demand balance and combat unfair trade practices.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone and welcome to the fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call for Commercial Metals Co. Joining me on today's call are Peter Matt, CMC's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's materials, including the press release and supplemental slides that accompany this call, can be found on CMC's investor relations website. Today's call is being recorded. After the Company's remarks, we will have a question and answer session and we'll have a few instructions at that time.

We'd like to remind all participants that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements including with respect to economic conditions, effects of legislation and trade actions, US Steel import levels, construction activity, demand for finished steel products and precast concrete products, the expected capabilities, benefits, costs and timeline for construction of new facilities and expected performance of our recently acquired precast platform, the Company's operations, the Company's strategic growth plan and its anticipated benefits, the Company's ability to achieve its stated deleveraging target within the anticipated time frame, legal proceedings and Company's future results of operations, financial measures, tax credits and capital spending. These statements reflect the Company's beliefs based on current conditions but are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company's earnings release, most recent Annual report on Form 10K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission contain additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CMC does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements. Some numbers presented will be non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations for such numbers can be found in the Company's earnings release, supplemental slide presentation or on the Company's website. Unless stated otherwise, all references made to year or quarter are references to the Company's fiscal year or fiscal quarter. And now for opening remarks and introductions, I will turn the floor over to Peter.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining today's conference call. Before we get started, a quick but important housekeeping note. After more than six years of outstanding leadership in investor relations, Jason Brosius is transitioning into a strategy and corporate development role within CMC. Jason has been instrumental to CMC's success and a trusted partner for the investor community. We are grateful for all of his contributions and look forward to his continued impact here at CMC.

Joining us to lead our IR efforts is Andy Larkin, who comes to us most recently from his roles leading investor relations at Anglo Gold and Summit Materials and who brings a decade of IR experience across construction, materials, metals and mining, and consumer staples. We are excited to welcome Andy to our team and confident he will further strengthen our engagement with investors. Now, during our fiscal third quarter, we continue to execute our strategic plan.

Core EBITDA increased 78.6% year over year to 353.6 million and our core EBITDA margin increased to 14.2% due to metal margin expansion, solid progress on our TAG initiatives, and the addition of results from our recent precast acquisitions. In addition, we continue to make good progress delevering our balance sheet. Despite the significant increase in results, our financial performance in the quarter could have been even better and is not indicative of our full potential.

I am pleased with the progress we are making against our strategic agenda. We are advancing CMC towards structurally higher margins, reduced earnings volatility, and more sustainable growth. Underpinning this transformation is a disciplined operating approach that extends across the enterprise. Our Transform, Advance and Grow program, or TAG, remains a core driver of performance enhancement with initiatives spanning our operations, our commercial organization, and our support functions.

We are tracking well ahead of our targeted 150 million run rate annualized benefits for fiscal 26, amplifying existing initiatives to unlock further upside and replenishing our pipeline with new initiatives. Our results reinforce our confidence that TAG is a durable lever for margin expansion and improved quality of earnings. Meanwhile, integration of our precast acquisitions is tracking on plan. We are seeing early operational and commercial benefits and most importantly, strong alignment between our teams.

Starting with safety, we are rapidly rolling out best-in-class tools and practices across our precast operations to embed a strong safety culture. I am pleased to report that we are already seeing dramatic improvement commercially. We are leveraging the broader network of facilities between the two acquisitions to better serve our precast customers while utilizing the VAAP CMC network to share leads and strengthen existing relationships. Operationally, we are applying best practices, taking advantage of the collective expertise and capabilities across the precast and broader CMC portfolio.

One example of this is the sharing of precast forms across facilities to improve production efficiency and better meet customer demand. On balance, we could not be more pleased with how the integration is progressing. At the same time, our organic growth investments are bearing fruit. Our Arizona 2 micro mill saw a step change in operating performance reliability during the quarter, increasing to over 75% of capacity utilization, producing a broad product range of both merchant bar and rebar products.

Meanwhile, progress at Steel West Virginia is continuing and we look forward to hot commissioning our newest micro mill later this summer. Together, these investments will finish our network of modern, highly efficient, and low-cost mills and position us to serve demand across our key markets for years to come. In parallel, we are also bringing our new geogrid line in Blackwell, Oklahoma online and are making steady progress on our second Galva Bar line in Knoxville, which is scheduled to start up late in calendar 2026.

Turning now to headline financial performance in the third quarter, we generated 353.6 million of core EBITDA, the highest level in three years but with more upside potential. Paul will walk you through the period in detail, but in summary, a challenging sequential quarter in the North American Steel Group was offset by sequential improvement in the Construction Solutions Group and the Europe Steel Group. Our North American Steel Group third quarter performance was impacted by three temporary factors.

First, planned maintenance outages at 7 of our 10 mills negatively impacted results by approximately 20 million in the quarter and affected available inventory for customers. In fiscal 2026, planned outages were particularly elevated with a concentration in the third quarter. Annual planned maintenance activities in 2026 have run at roughly twice normal levels. Second, metal margins were squeezed by the unexpected strength in scrap costs driven by war-related higher fuel costs.

And lastly, weather-related disruptions curtailed construction activity across a number of key markets including Texas, which delayed customer consumption of rebar for our precast business. Pockets of regional softness and stretches of wet weather also resulted in performance that was below our expectations for the third quarter. Importantly, these factors impacting our third quarter results have proven temporary. Plant outages are now behind us and our mills are running well.

Demand is strengthening driven by steady economic growth, accelerating investment, and the early stages of EU-funded infrastructure deployment. At the same time, supply dynamics are tightening with the carbon border adjustment mechanism in place and further EU enhanced trade protections set to take effect July 1st. That should create a more level playing field against imports. With that, I'll hand it to Paul to cover details on the quarter.

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

It is important to note that the TAG benefits are captured in most all of our business KPIs. In metal margin improvement, we see the results of our commercial discipline capturing top-line growth as well as initiatives like our scrap optimization driving lower scrap costs. In our manufacturing costs, we see the results of initiatives like lower alloy consumption or yield improvements. Our FDA costs benefit from efficiencies of our scale and enhanced technologies.

Average selling prices for pipe and precast products and backlogs increased modestly on a year-over-year basis. Outside precast, TENSAR profitability accelerated both year over year and sequentially on strong demand conditions driven by the value generation of our interax products serving mega projects principally in the energy and data center areas. Adjusted EBITDA performance for all other businesses within the Construction Solutions group was relatively stable.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Peter to discuss our fourth-quarter outlook and provide some closing remarks.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. Turning to our outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect a meaningful sequential increase in core EBITDA driven by several factors. For the North American Steel Group, the absence of third-quarter mill outages is expected to provide an approximate 20 million uplift to adjusted EBITDA with a similar benefit from higher volumes and margin expansion. We anticipate improving pricing conditions with scrap costs remaining relatively stable.

We hope you can join us. I'd like to close by thanking our employees for their continued dedication and our customers for their ongoing trust and partnership. With that, I'll ask the operator to open the line so Paul and I can field your questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star and one on your touchtone phones. If you are using a speakerphone, we do ask that you please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, you may press star and 2. In the interest of time, we do ask that you please limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up. Please note you may rejoin the question queue if you have additional questions.

Follow-ups will be taken as time permits. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. Our first question today comes from Nick Cash from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Nick Cash

Hi Keem, thank you so much for taking my question. I just wanted to walk or talk a little bit about the puts and takes within North America in the quarter. And then to next, it seems like, you know, there's quite a few moving pieces here from maintenance outages to weather, price increases, et cetera. You mentioned the 20 million impact from maintenance, but could you help us quantify the impact from the other moving pieces in the quarter on the results?

And then I guess as it relates to the full Q26 guide, you mentioned sequentially stronger EBITDA reflecting 20 million since in 3Q and then pretty much similar in terms of growth and margin benefits. I'm kind of reading that as a sequential 40 million increase. Does that sound about right? And yeah, I'll leave it at that.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

But with that, let me hand it over to Paul.

Nick Cash

I'll take the opportunity just to talk a little bit about the other segments as well. It wasn't the only confined to the North American Steel Group. Both our construction services group as well as our precast business were impacted by weather probably to the tune of around 5 million in the CSG segment. And then just don't want anybody to overlook the European steel group having 20 million from a CO2 crash that is now received on a semiannual basis.

So we would expect to receive another one in the first quarter but will not obviously receive that in the fourth quarter. So put all of that together. We are expecting a quarter over quarter improvement in our overall results in the 40 to $50 million range for Q4.

Samuel McKinney

Awesome. Thank you so much. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Samuel McKinney from KeyBank. Please go ahead with your question.

Samuel McKinney

Hey, good morning Peter and Paul.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Hey Sam. Morning Sam. Given what you've done so far this year, maintaining the full year precast EBITDA outlook at 165 to 175 implies a pretty heavy lift in the fourth quarter. What are you seeing that gives you the confidence that you can reach this goal for the August quarter?

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

So yes, we're very confident in the ability to pull this together in the fourth quarter and but more importantly, we're very confident in the long term impact that this business will have on our portfolio in increasing margins, reducing earnings volatility and increasing returns across the portfolio.

Samuel McKinney

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Sathish Kasinathan from BOA. Please go ahead with your question.

Sathish Kasinathan

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And then the rest of the businesses in the EBG business should perform kind of in line with our expectations. So I think that guidance is, we feel comfortable with where we are on that.

Nick Cash

I think the only thing I would add to that, Satish, is just remember that you know, the segment results included in the second quarter, the purchase accounting adjustment, that is not reflected as part of our guidance. So you need to reflect that as part of what the construction services group has provided for the full year to get to that guidance for the full year.

Sathish Kasinathan

Thank you.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, let me just start by saying demand and if I heard your. You cut out for a second. But I think your question was about infrastructure demand. Infrastructure demand remains very robust, but for the rains that we had in the Central Texas region, we expect that to continue to be very robust. If we take a step back on your broader question of demand and supply and this is a really important question, Satish, so I'm going to spend a minute on this.

And again, I apologize for the long answer, but I think there's a lot of moving pieces here that need to get put on the table. This leaves us very comfortable with the supply, demand balance and the ability to sustain it going forward.

Sathish Kasinathan

Thanks, Peter, for the excellent color.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tim Nataner from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

Tim Nataner

So I mean, is there enough demand and how do you run your new mills in light of that magnitude of additional supply?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Albert Riallini

Okay. Appreciate it and we'll see what happens. I think on the if you could give us an Arizona 2 and West Virginia update on how those are progressing, that'd be great, please. Thank you.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

I will remind everyone that this mill is a. It's a standard rebar micro mill. Looks a lot like what we have in Oklahoma. That mill runs like a top. So we should not have the challenges that we had in Arizona, where we were commercializing some new technology. And in terms of the time frame to ramp it up, I think 12 months is a reasonable estimate. So. But very excited about that.

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

There's tremendous upside to our earnings capabilities once we continue to enhance our utilization of that asset and fully realize the capital we've deployed.

Timna

Okay, great. Thanks again.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Timna.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Albert Riallini from Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.

Albert Riallini

Hi all. Thank you for taking my question.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely.

Albert Riallini

Thank you.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

That won't be really visible to you. We'll report on that as we progress, but that won't be really visible to all of you. What I would say in terms of acquisitions is that we do want to grow the precast business. We do think there's a good path for us to do that. And we're still focused on building a number one position in that business over time.

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

The capital we're going to spend in an organic fashion is going to be small, smaller things that are round outs to our portfolio and improve our margins, improve our returns. So with that, maybe. Paul, did I miss anything?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

So that's probably a 75 to 100 million. So with the enhanced EBITDA coming from the West Virginia mill, coming from enhanced AZ2 production, coming from TAG, combined with a lower level of CapEx really will generate a significant amount of cash flow from this business, which gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of our capital allocation and gives us an ability to grow, to return cash to shareholders while maintaining a very healthy balance sheet.

Albert Riallini

Very, very detailed, helpful answer.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Albert Riallini

And then Paul, just if I may just want to make sure I didn't mishear you on the European outlook for 4Q. Did you say incremental EBITDA growth of 50 million or that could be maybe a range where you guys see yourself at current levels.

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Albert Riallini

Understood. Thank you.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Albert.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Bill Peterson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Bill Peterson

Yeah, hi, good morning. Thanks for taking questions and nice job on the quarter and guide. I might have missed it, but you mentioned that the TAG program is tracking above the 150 million target. I guess maybe just coming to the topic of where you've seen the most success but also looking ahead, where you see the greatest opportunity.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

And typically when we're able to value engineer a project, we can save a lot of money for the owner, the contractors, etc. And it creates more opportunity for CMC. So again, commercial excellence we see as a big opportunity. We have lots of chances to deploy AI to help us there. And we're really excited about what that can be.

Bill Peterson

Where does it stand today? Is this sort of already coming off?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Paul Lawrence (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

We're also benefited from the fact that in Poland we're around 50% hedged on the electricity side. So for the most part these sudden shocks, we're protected from those impacting our business.

Bill Peterson

Thanks for all the details, guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Richard Garciana from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Richard Garciana

Great, thanks. Good morning. In the interest of time, I'll just keep it to one question, but just wondering if you can maybe talk about your expectations for raw materials and metal margins heading into the fiscal fourth quarter. As we saw scrap costs up $28 per ton sequentially in fiscal 3Q and you also had a number of outages that were planned. So how should we think about sort of net net costs as we go into the fourth versus the third quarter?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

But at this point forward we think see things fairly stable as far as other costs are concerned. The maintenance costs really were fully absorbed and incurred only in the Q3. So we expect those to not continue into the fourth quarter. Otherwise we see relative stability in our cost structure as we look to the fourth quarter and continue to drive improvements in our operations and efficiencies through TAG.

Richard Garciana

Great, thanks. And then quickly on the pricing side, I think one of the competitors had sort of pushed back on pricing in North America last month. Are you seeing any changes in the competitive landscape when you're trying to price rebar or is that you think a one-off type thing and market should be relatively stable?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

And again it's supported by the demand profile that we see in the market and particularly some of these big projects where I think they really lend themselves to a company like CMC that can provide more than just, you know, kind of rebar. So in any event, we're very pleased and very comfortable with where we are.

Richard Garciana

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Tristan Gresser from BMP Paribat. Please go ahead with your question.

Tristan Gresser

Yes, hi, thank you for taking the questions and all the best to Jason in his new role. The first one is a follow up on West Virginia. Could you share a volume target for fiscal 2027 or maybe an exit utilization rate? I think you mentioned a faster ramp up than for Arizona too. But any additional color you can share there?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Well, we expect to be fully ramped over the course of 2027, I guess a volume. So if we assume a linear volume, which won't be the case, but it should approximate your question, we would expect around 250 to 300,000 tons next year. That counts for a little bit of an inventory build that we would need before we commercialize much of the operation. And Jason's not going too far. We keep our claws in him.

Tristan Gresser

All right, so that's clear. I appreciate the color. And maybe on Europe, I mean you had that strong volume performance in fiscal Q3. Was it a bit of a one-off or some restocking maybe? I think for the fiscal Q4 guidance you don't discuss too much volumes but how we should think about it and given the strong volume performance is there, do you think you can back to full utilization in the coming quarters on the back of the CBAM and the quarters?

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Tristan Gresser

Okay, very clear. And maybe a quick last one on CSG, you provided some good guidance for the Q4 level. Would that be a good run rate moving forward in terms of profitability for the division? And if you could just remember, remind us the synergies you expect for fiscal 2027, that'd be great.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

I think you'll start to see some synergies in year two and in year three, we'll get the full synergies. And as I said before, we are, I think, even more confident in the synergies that are going to come from these acquisitions than we were on the date that we first announced them.

Tristan Gresser

All right, perfect. Thanks a lot.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Trisha.

OPERATOR

And with that being our final question for today, I would like to turn the floor back over to Peter for any closing comments.

Peter Matt, President And Chief Executive Officer

Have a good day.

OPERATOR

And with that, we'll be concluding today's conference call and presentation. We thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.