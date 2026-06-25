H.B. Fuller Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/795623789

Summary

H.B. Fuller reported a 5.8% increase in revenue year-on-year for Q2 2026, with organic growth of 2.6% driven by a 3% increase in pricing, partially offset by lower volumes.

The company announced its plan to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) for approximately 715 million pounds, aiming to transform its portfolio towards higher growth, higher margin sectors.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $181 million, up 9% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin expansion of 70 basis points to 19.1%.

H.B. Fuller expects its adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026 to be between $650 million and $675 million, with EPS expected to range from $4.60 to $4.90.

Strategically, the acquisition of AMS is expected to enhance H.B. Fuller's footprint in the medical market, which is seen as a non-discretionary, high-growth sector with significant barriers to entry.

Operationally, the company managed to maintain supply continuity despite petrochemical supply chain disruptions, attributing this to its global sourcing capabilities.

The company plans to leverage synergies from the AMS acquisition, expecting $55 million in run-rate synergies, and aims to achieve a net leverage target range of 2.5 to 3 times within two years post-acquisition.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital allocation and maintaining strong shareholder value creation, despite the temporary increase in leverage due to the AMS acquisition.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to the H.B. Fuller second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session, and if you would like to ask a question during this time, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Jensen, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Scott Jensen, Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's second quarter 2026 investor conference call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure are included in our earnings release unless otherwise noted. Comments about revenue refer to organic revenue, and comments about EBITDA and profit margins refer to adjusted non-GAAP measures. We will also be making forward-looking statements during this call.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to factors covered in our earnings release, comments made during this call, and the risk factors detailed in our filings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website at investors.hbfuller.com. During this call, we will be referencing information from our second quarter earnings release along with the press release related to our announced offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions.

I will now turn the call over to Celeste Mastin.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Thank you, Scott, and welcome to today's call. We executed very well in the second quarter, delivering strong year-on-year revenue, EBITDA, and EPS growth with results above the midpoint of our EBITDA guidance range. Our global sourcing capabilities and swift pricing actions have enabled us to maintain supply continuity and reliably serve our customers through this market disruption. These efforts, combined with our Quantum Leap restructuring initiative, have strengthened our competitive position, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver superior financial results.

To start today's call, we'll cover our consolidated results for the second quarter. We will then spend time discussing our announced offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions, or AMS. AMS is a highly compelling strategic fit and represents a rare opportunity to advance our long-term strategic priorities. We have long been clear that Medical is a core strategic growth market for H.B. Fuller, and given its durable demand trends, high regulatory-based entry barriers, and attractive margin profile, Advanced Medical Solutions has built an exceptional business as a differentiated formulator with an innovation-led platform and outstanding product suite, impressive R&D capabilities, and a global commercial footprint with supporting regulatory expertise. The transaction is expected to result in significant revenue and cost synergies and accelerate our transformation into a higher growth, higher margin business. We remain committed to disciplined and balanced capital allocation and believe that the continued uptiering of our portfolio, as well as the other steps we're taking to improve our cost structure and cash flow profile, will allow for robust deal deleveraging post-acquisition.

We look forward to walking you through more details later in the call. Turning back to our consolidated results, in the second quarter, revenue was up 5.8% year-on-year, adjusting for foreign exchange and acquisitions. Organic growth was 2.6%, driven by pricing of 3%, partially offset by slightly lower volume year-on-year. From a profitability perspective, EBITDA of $181 million increased 9% year-on-year, and EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points to 19.1%, with EPS up 19% versus the same period last year.

Our previously announced pricing initiatives are gaining traction, offsetting the anticipated impact of increasing raw material costs. Now let me move on to review the performance in each of our segments in the second quarter. In HHC, organic revenue increased 3% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of positive pricing. Strength in medical tape and label and end-of-line packaging was partially offset by weakness in flexible packaging. We saw improved volume performance compared to the first quarter, demonstrating our ability to reliably serve customers during widespread disruption.

EBITDA margins were 17.9%, up 230 basis points versus last year, reflecting the impact of strong pricing execution. EA organic revenue increased approximately 5% in the second quarter, excluding the impact of exiting the lower margin solar business, driven by continued strength in aerospace, electronics, and general industries. Organic revenue declined 1% in the second quarter, including solar. EBITDA margin of 22.4% was down slightly year-on-year as favorable pricing and restructuring savings were offset by higher variable compensation associated with higher profit.

BAS performed very well with organic sales up 6% year-on-year, underscoring our strong competitive position. Both pricing and volumes were positive, driven by strength in glass and infrastructure and mechanical. EBITDA for BAS increased 10% year-on-year, driven by the impact of positive pricing and volume. Geographically, America's organic revenue was up 1% year-on-year. Strength in EA and BAS, which both achieved organic revenue growth of 4% year-on-year, more than offset declines in HHC.

Positive organic growth was driven by strong performance in aerospace, general industries, and infrastructure and mechanical market segments. In EIMEA, organic revenue increased 8% year-on-year with positive price and volume growth in all three GBUs. Our strategic footprint and strong customer relationships allowed us to drive broad-based organic growth given the significant supply dislocation in the region. Asia Pacific organic revenue was up 10% year-on-year, excluding solar, driven by strength in HHC and EA, again reflecting our strong sourcing capabilities in the region.

Total organic revenue was flat year-on-year, including solar. Now let me provide an update on the petrochemical supply chain disruption and what we're seeing as we enter into the back half of the year. Events are playing out in line with our expectations and consistent with what we shared on our first quarter call. Our execution continues to be strong. The pricing actions we announced in the second quarter are ramping as expected, and we are seeing that traction build across our business.

Our global sourcing organization continues to lead the industry in maintaining supply continuity for our customers, and the same differentiated capabilities that set us apart in 2021 and 2022 are setting us apart again today. This environment is showcasing our competitive strengths as some companies struggle with availability and reliability. Regardless of how or when the conflict in the Middle East resolves, we do not expect a rapid recovery of global supply chains even after activity normalizes in the Strait.

We expect the aftershocks of this dislocation to persist, and the risk of intermittent shortages remains real as we progress through the remainder of the year. We also do not expect raw material costs to fully retrace to pre-disruption levels. The inflationary pressures introduced by this supply shock have reset the cost structure of our industry, and we are managing our business accordingly. At the same time, we're watching the demand environment carefully.

We remain focused on what we can control, maintaining supply, executing on pricing, and continuing to serve our customers with the reliability that has always differentiated H.B. Fuller. Now let me turn the call over to John Corcoran to review our second quarter results in more detail and our updated outlook for 2026.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

As a result of our year-to-date performance, we are updating our previously communicated financial guidance for fiscal 2026. Net revenue is still expected to be up mid-single digits, and organic revenue is still expected to be up low single digits versus fiscal 2025. Reflecting our planned pricing actions and our view on the macroeconomic environment as described by Celeste, we still expect foreign currency translation to positively impact revenue by 1 to 2%.

This outlook does not reflect the impact of our proposed acquisition of Advanced Medical Solutions. Now let me turn the call back over to Celeste to discuss the recent announcement regarding AMS in more detail.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

For the three acquisitions we have recently completed in the medical space, we've achieved significant organic revenue growth and EBITDA compounding over the short period of ownership. We look forward to leveraging this proven integration playbook to drive value at AMS. Let me now turn it over to John to walk through additional financial details of the transaction.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

We are confident in our ability to rapidly deleverage with a clear path to returning to our target range of 2.5 to 3 times within two years of closing, supported by the strong cash flow generation of the combined business as well as the cash flow improvement initiatives associated with Quantum Leap. With that, let me now turn it back to Celeste for closing remarks.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Our success in integrating acquisitions and our track record on deleveraging gives us a high level of confidence that this transaction will result in significant shareholder value creation. That concludes our prepared remarks for today.

OPERATOR

Operator, please open the line for questions. Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Thank you. Your first question comes from Ganshan Panjabi with Baird. Your line is open.

Ganshan Panjabi, Analyst at Baird

Thank you, operator. Good morning everybody. I guess you know, Celeste, first off, in the press releases in the past, including this morning, you know, you refer to the company as a pure play adhesives company or some version of that. Will that characterization change after AMS, given the additional product verticals the company has in its portfolio? And then on the strategic review, what exactly does that encompass? And could that include divestitures as well?

Thank you.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

And so yes, we'll continue to evaluate the portfolio much like we did when we divested the flooring business, which didn't meet our objectives earlier last year.

Ganshan Panjabi, Analyst at Baird

Got it. And then in terms of the cost synergies as a percentage of, you know, the acquired sales, it seems quite high at 10% plus. If we, you know, we did the rough math correctly, how does that compare to, you know, the previous acquisitions? In terms of synergy realization purely from cost. And can you give us the pathway towards that specific to AMS?

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

So about $14 million of Peter surgical synergies in addition to the other synergies, we'll bring both public company costs and other savings. Make that number higher than you would normally see.

OPERATOR

In the interest of time, we'll turn it over. Thank you again. Thanks, Joshua. Your next question comes from Mike Harrison with Seaport Research Partners. Your line is open.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Harrison, Analyst at Seaport Research Partners

Hi. Good morning. Wanted to ask a couple fundamental questions. And then one on AMS, in terms of the 3% pricing number in the quarter, was that pretty even across segments or were one or two of the segments delivering stronger pricing than the others? And kind of how should we be thinking about price trajectory in Q3 and Q4? Maybe both overall and as we think about any variability by segment.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Mike Harrison, Analyst at Seaport Research Partners

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Mike Harrison, Analyst at Seaport Research Partners

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

So they're in the process right now of consolidating five plants down to one in the suture space and two plants to one in the collagen space. And that is also going to help that margin level. And again, you do see that in the synergy number that we quoted, those will, because they're in flight, come sooner.

Mike Harrison, Analyst at Seaport Research Partners

All right, sounds good. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Mike. Your next question comes from Lucas Beaumont with UBS. Your line is open.

Lucas Beaumont, Analyst at UBS

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Thanks and good morning, Lucas. So we are doing exactly what we told you we would do. The opportunity here allows us to expand our medical business to now become 10% of our portfolio and establish that portion of the portfolio at a high single-digit growth rate. And this is consistent with our desire to continue migrating this portfolio into the faster growing, higher margin spaces. We believe there's no better space for expansion than the medical industry.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

Lucas. The other thing I would say is, you know, we really haven't been able to talk to shareholders about the specifics of this deal because of the constraints of the UK takeover code. And now we're at our point. So I think we're feeling like this is a great opportunity to give them a much better view of the strategic fit of this business. And we just really haven't been able to do that until now.

Lucas Beaumont, Analyst at UBS

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Yeah, we still, we believe second half will be, I said high single digit, approaching double digit performance in the second half consistent with what we had previously said. Volumes were down slightly in Q2, we're still, our outlook continues to include volumes down mid single digit in the second half. We're very cautiously watching volumes and anticipating that in this inflationary environment we are going to see those lower than they were in Q2.

Lucas Beaumont, Analyst at UBS

Great, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Patrick Cunningham with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Patrick Cunningham, Analyst at Citigroup

Hi, good morning.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Good morning.

Patrick Cunningham, Analyst at Citigroup

I was hoping you could speak a little bit more to potential commercial synergies and cross selling opportunities. I guess is this primarily geographic expansion in areas where you have different sales and distribution capabilities? What are the sort of regulatory and customer barriers there and then small one. Are there any areas of significant product overlap on the adhesive side such that there may be some modest cannibalization or dis synergies related to this?

We have infrastructure, we have back office there to support. So we're really excited about, about that opportunity. Normally John and I don't underwrite commercial synergies, but in this case they were significant and very credible.

Lucas Beaumont, Analyst at UBS

Understood, very helpful and then maybe just you know, back to sort of the current state, you know, HHC was, was quite strong in the quarter, you know, particularly the drop through to the bottom line, I guess on that point. Was this primarily driven by pricing in real time while some of the raw material costs not having flowed through yet or were there additional drivers of sort of the strong margin performance here?

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

And again, I attribute that to our success early on, securing supply, knowing that others would have reliability challenges and that we would be able to deliver to our customers. And they really did that this quarter.

Lucas Beaumont, Analyst at UBS

Great, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Emily Fusco, Analyst at Deutsche Bank

Good morning, this is Emily Fusco on for Dave. Maybe just one quick one on AMS and then we'll one on volumes. How much of the business is non-medical adhesives or if you could just give some color on that and then maybe on volumes they came in better than expected. Could you maybe talk about what drove that if it was even across the businesses or how we should think about volumes in the back half or you know, any differences that there might be by business.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

But as Celeste indicated, you know, to the extent that there is volume demand related to the consumer, that would obviously impact us in the back half of the year. So that's an assumption that we've baked in. And you know, as Celeste said, we'll continue to monitor that very closely.

Emily Fusco, Analyst at Deutsche Bank

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Jeff Sikauskas with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeff Sikauskas, Analyst at JP Morgan

Thanks very much. You describe the AMS business as roughly half adhesives and you view the wound care as being more of a tapes business. So with the suture business and the hemostat business and the diagnostics business, are those areas of acquisition interest for you over a longer period of time or these are businesses that are in some sense ancillary to what you're acquiring and they're not areas that you wish to grow by M and A. Is that true?

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

At this point, we consider them ancillary and supportive. We also have not been deep into the business running it yet. So I think we got to really get in there and figure that out along the way, Jeff.

Jeff Sikauskas, Analyst at JP Morgan

Okay. In terms of the mid single digit volume decrease for the second half, which is your base case, I guess you're running better than that. When you look at your three segments, if you had to rank the volume vulnerability, is it highest in HHC, then it's a little difficult to know about EA and the building adhesives. Could you describe that?

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

But both EA and HHC are potentially going to see that weakness that we're referring to on the volume side.

Jeff Sikauskas, Analyst at JP Morgan

I can squeeze in one more. You know, given that petrochemical prices are falling, do you see customers as delaying their purchases in order to reduce their inventories in expectation also of price weakness in adhesives maybe going into 2027 from where we are today. And then for John, how many shares were issued or what's the share issuance that's being offset by the share repurchase here.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

Jeff Sikauskas, Analyst at JP Morgan

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Kevin McCarthy with Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open.

Kevin McCarthy, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

That is correct, Kevin.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

Kevin, I just also just those two numbers you quoted, they were in our materials for Investor Day and we talked about the objective of 5% constant currency growth in our materials. We talked about achieving the 20% margin target by 2028. You know, but it's arguable this could improve that a little bit. I'm not sure would move us earlier than 2028 though, maybe earlier in the year, but.

Kevin McCarthy, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

And we also believe we'll get some wage arbitrage as we move these into more cost-effective locations. There will be sourcing synergies on direct sourcing synergies related to our ability to buy adhesives at an advantaged level. And then we believe there'll be meaningful indirect sourcing synergies as well as we can utilize H.B. Fuller's leverage across the AMS cost structure.

Kevin McCarthy, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Okay. And then lastly, if I may, Les, can you talk a little bit about the genesis of the deal? It's obviously consistent with the comments that you made at Investor Day. I think you commented you've been looking at it for maybe three years or so, but maybe you know, why now? What catalyzed the discussions and any other details you can offer on things like break fee and threshold for shareholder approvals, that sort of thing would be helpful.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

That's why we anticipate closing would be later in 2026, likely the end of the calendar year.

Kevin McCarthy, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Understood, very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Rosemary Morbelli with Gabelli Funds. Your line is open.

Rosemary Morbelli, Analyst at Gabelli Funds

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

Good morning. How are you, Rosemarie?

Rosemary Morbelli, Analyst at Gabelli Funds

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

As you know, we sold the flooring business in January of 2025 because it was a space where it didn't meet our requirements and we felt that there was a better owner for it.

Rosemary Morbelli, Analyst at Gabelli Funds

So while you cannot give us any details, I was just wondering if there are other categories that could generate some free cash flow that would go to deliver faster than anticipated.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

So it's a challenge. Again, we do evaluate it consistently, but it is typically the dis-synergies of extracting a business are even higher than you might imagine.

Rosemary Morbelli, Analyst at Gabelli Funds

Okay, thanks. And if I may, so some of the product lines or businesses that you are acquiring as part of AMS are not pure adhesives. Is the management of AMS in charge of those particular categories staying on in order to make sure that there is no market share loss that everyone understands and keeps working on the strategy?

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

And so we're very bullish on being able to have the right talent in the business and not lose a step there.

Rosemary Morbelli, Analyst at Gabelli Funds

All right, thank you very much.

John Corcoran, Executive Vice President and CFO

Thanks, Rosemarie.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you have a question, it is Star one on your telephone keypad. There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call over to CEO Celeste Mastin for closing remarks.

Celeste Mastin, CEO and President

Thanks everyone for joining the call today. We're now allowed to disclose the details about AMS that were previously restricted from talking about by the UK takeover code. So we look forward to talking to many of you further. Thanks.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.