Transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Winnebago Industries reported a 9.9% decrease in net revenues for Q3 2026, totaling $698.7 million, due to lower unit volumes but partially offset by selective price adjustments.

The company is facing a challenging demand environment with cautious consumer behavior influenced by macroeconomic factors such as inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.

Strategic initiatives include resource allocation to strengthen brands, enhance product differentiation, and maintain profitability while focusing on cost and cash discipline.

Motorhome RV segment showed improved retail share and profitability, driven by new products and operational execution, while the Towables segment is expanding affordability with products like the Transcend Lite.

The Marine segment, particularly Barletta, continues to gain retail share despite softer volumes, supported by a strong dealer network and product lineup.

Winnebago's outlook for fiscal year 2026 has been adjusted with anticipated net revenues of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion, reflecting a cautious demand environment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Management is focused on operational efficiencies, including material cost reduction and capacity optimization, to navigate current market conditions and prepare for future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the Winnebago Industries Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Joanne Ondala, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations. Ms. Ondala, please go ahead.

Joanne Ondala, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our fiscal 2026 third quarter results. This call is being broadcast live on our website at investor.wgo.net and an audio replay of the call will be available on our website later today. The news release with our third quarter results was issued and posted to our website earlier this morning. Please note that the earnings slide deck which accompanies our prepared remarks is also available in the Investors section of our website under Quarterly Results.

Turning to slide 2. Certain statements made during today's conference call regarding Winnebago Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and are inherently uncertain. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors are identified in our SEC filings which we encourage you to read.

In addition, on today's call, management will refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings press release. Please turn to slide 3. Hosting today's call are Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Winnebago Industries and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike will begin with an overview of our third quarter performance as well as the forward view of the market.

Brian will discuss the associated drivers of our financial results and our fiscal year 2026 guidance. Mike will conclude our prepared remarks and then management will be happy to take your questions. And with that, please turn to slide 4 as I hand the call over to Mike.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Joanne and good morning everyone. Our fiscal third quarter results reflect a demand environment that remains challenged with limited near-term visibility to stable conditions. Consumers who are drawn to the outdoor lifestyle remain engaged but continue to navigate affordability pressures from cumulative inflation, elevated interest rates, and the uncertainty and related consequences around geopolitical events which is influencing the timing of discretionary purchases.

Macro demand worsened as our fiscal third quarter progressed, particularly from late March onwards, reflecting a more cautious consumer than we had anticipated heading into the spring selling season. Despite this, underlying interest in our brands and products remains intact. We are focused on both responsibly managing the business through this sustained turbulence and positioning the portfolio to profitably capture that demand as conditions recover.

Before I get into the details, let me highlight a few priorities that are shaping our actions across the business. First, we remain disciplined in how we allocate resources across the portfolio, prioritizing investments that strengthen our brands, enhance product differentiation, maintain profitability, and protect the balance sheet. Second, we continue to advance both innovation and price accessibility across our portfolio. Our new product pipeline remains active with recent offerings designed to strengthen our competitive position while expanding participation across a broader range of consumers and price points.

Third, we remain focused on cost and cash discipline. We are actively managing SG&A, improving working capital efficiency, and maintaining a strong focus on cash generation. And finally, we continue to pursue operational efficiencies across the enterprise, including material cost reduction initiatives, manufacturing footprint and capacity optimization, and efforts to reduce complexity where appropriate. While the timing of an outdoor recreation market recovery remains uncertain, these are actions within our control that strengthen the business today and position us to create value over the long term.

Turning to slide 5 in motorhome RV, our retail share has increased for the trailing 3, 6, and 12 month periods through April. That momentum is being driven by Grand Design Motorized, a strong performance for Newmar, and continued progress in revitalizing the Winnebago Motorhome brand. The actions we have taken across product quality and operational execution are gradually translating into improved share and profitability in the segment as volume mix and operational execution move in the right direction.

Turning to Towables, the environment remains price sensitive and more promotional than what we are seeing in motorized volume. Trends in the quarter reflected both softer retail conditions and continued dealer caution around inventory levels. Grand Design anchors the category and continues to hold a strong competitive position. Winnebago Towables is beginning to build traction with newer products such as Thrive and Access, showing encouraging early retail signals and contributing to emerging share gains.

A key focus for us in this environment is expanding affordability, including the recent launch of the Transcend Lite Travel trailer from Grand Design and continued action to broaden our reach to a wider range of buyers while protecting acceptable profitability. While still early, this progress is an important proof point for our dual brand towable strategy and our ability to expand our reach into broader product segments of the market. In marine, retail conditions remained less volatile than RV, with demand and ordering patterns continuing to be measured across the category.

Within that environment, Barletta's performance stands out. The pontoon brand has continued to take retail share consistently in the aluminum pontoon segment even as overall marine demand has been soft. This is a reflection of the strength of Barletta's dealer network, a product lineup that continues to resonate with pontoon buyers, supported by one of the strongest customer service reputations in the industry. The Sansa is now shipping and retailing in the market, creating a more accessible entry point into the Barletta brand and serving as another example of how we are expanding participation across our portfolio without compromising brand positioning.

Chris Craft maintains its premium luxury positioning, serving a buyer who has shown more resilience through the cycle. Moving to Key RV Trends on slide 6, the consumer demand picture through the spring reflected a buyer who is engaged but not yet ready to commit. That hesitancy is showing up in extended purchase timelines, more deliberate dealer ordering, and retail trends that remain below where we would expect them to be at this point in the selling season.

Consumer participation within outdoor lifestyle remains solid, but the environment for new RV and boat purchases remains more constrained. Shipment patterns remain measured as both OEMs and dealers continue to manage the channel with discipline, keeping field inventory in check with true retail demand. We believe the quality of dealer inventory and the pace of retail sell-through matters more than incremental wholesale, and that conviction shapes how we are running the business right now.

Field inventory turns were stable quarter over quarter. The slower aggregate turn rate is driven in part by recent new product introduction stocking orders, including Grand Design's motorized new vans, Winnebago's Thrive and Access towable platforms, and Barletta's Sansa line which are still building their retail velocity. As dealer teams get up to speed and consumer awareness grows, we view this as an expected and healthy part of the product introduction cycle.

We believe this dual brand strategy can lift our towable retail share meaningfully over time. I also want to introduce a metric we are sharing for the first time this quarter, retail dollar share using the SSI data pool. While unit share remains the conventional industry measure, we believe retail dollar share provides additional context of where brands are competing and winning. By that measure, our industry profile is stronger than our unit share would suggest.

Arca is an important example of the kind of innovation that can strengthen brand relevance and support future growth. With the 2027 model year Newmar lineup, we are bringing to market a portfolio of coaches that reinforces that brand's leadership in the luxury segment. These new offerings reflect Newmar's craftsmanship, premium design, and ongoing focus on innovation and they continue to support the premium positioning of our motorized portfolio.

On the technology innovation front, Grand Design recently expanded its worry-free roof to the Momentum and Momentum G Class lineups building on its earlier introduction across Solitude, Influence, and the foundation product lines. Engineered as a single seamless piece using marine-grade fiberglass and automotive-grade gaskets, the worry-free roof eliminates the seams and exposed sealants that are common failure points in traditional roof designs.

This helps reduce long-term maintenance and reinforces Grand Design's reputation for building products that enhance the ownership experience. I'll now turn the call over to Bryan Hughes for the Financial Review.

Bryan Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

Our updated outlook reflects a more cautious demand environment than we had anticipated, shaped by ongoing affordability pressures, elevated competitive intensity, and increased promotional activity in towables, measured dealer ordering patterns, and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. With that, please turn to Slide 19 as I hand the call back to Mike for closing remarks. Mike, back to you.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

We remain focused on the controllables and confident in the long-term health and vitality of Winnebago Industries. Now, Brian and I are happy to answer your questions at this time. Operator, please open the line for the Q and A session.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. You will then handle that automated message advice and your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. The first question is coming from the line of Craig Kinison of Beard. Please go ahead.

Craig Kinison

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question, Brian. I think in your comments you mentioned some upcoming adjustments to your footprint to address excess capacity. Could you shed more light on that and maybe just comment on industry capacity and whether there's just too much given the level of production we anticipate.

Bryan Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Good morning, Craig. To be clear, we're looking at both motorhome and towable RV segments and making sure that we have the appropriate capacity given where the industry is, while keeping in mind the long-term expectations as well. But we are executing some projects here in the near term that will address that. That's currently what's underway. It's both segments.

Craig Kinison

Got it. Thank you. Maybe just to follow up, Brian, with you, looking at your guidance, could you give us a feel for free cash flow expectations for the year? I know you've tried to manage working capital tightly this year, but based on the revised guidance, what would your free cash flow look like for fiscal 26?

Bryan Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

So a lot going on throughout the year to defend and lift our gross margins in the face of declining top line. So we feel good about the progress in that regard. We had more work to do on working capital, specifically in the fourth quarter closing Q3 at slightly elevated levels versus our longer-term opportunity. So a lot of working going on on cash generation, both on the earnings side, but then also on the working capital front.

Craig Kinison

Very helpful. Thank you, Brad.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. The next question is coming from the line of Tristan Thomas Martin of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Hey, good morning. You called a couple times selective price adjustments. What were those tied to or what kind of caused them?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Tristan, this is Mike. Q3 is usually the period where we begin to take some early pricing actions related to the next model year. And so in several of the businesses, we began to take several of those actions, particularly in the month of May. So those comments specifically relate to that.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Okay. And then just maybe sticking with kind of model year 27, how are you thinking about like-for-like pricing given kind of some of the general cost inflation we're seeing?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

And so that's a constant balance. And pricing is just one of several levers that we have to calculate and act on to try to maintain a balance between those three elements.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question, please. The next question is coming from the line of Brett Jordan of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brett Jordan

Hey, good morning, guys.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Brett.

Brett Jordan

Health and enthusiasm for incremental inventory in this environment. You know, are you seeing any either, you know, consolidation or any areas of particular strength or weakness?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

We want to chase retail opportunities where that's certainly possible, but we also want to work with our dealers to stabilize and best case, improve turns as we point towards the calendar year 27 cycle as well.

Brett Jordan

Okay, great. And then I guess sort of more of an economic question, but looking at Chris Craft, obviously probably the highest socioeconomic customer in your base, are you seeing any changing behavior in the super rich buying that product? Or, I mean, you talked about Barletta, but is there any either are they stable or are they stepping back also in this environment?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we're fortunate to obviously have two premium brands in the marine space. But as you mentioned, Chris Craft is certainly targeted at a more affluent customer even than probably any other brand in our portfolio. Maybe the Newmar brand on the RV side also targets a highly affluent customer as well. We're seeing Chris Craft retail be quite stable this year. Year over year, their retail results have been stable to even at times slightly higher.

It's probably candidly the middle of our lineups where we see the most pressure within our retail results currently.

Brett Jordan

Great, thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Scott Stember Ross. Please go ahead.

Scott Stember Ross

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Morning, Scott.

Scott Stember Ross

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

So we really have to think about both factors.

Scott Stember Ross

Got it. And then last question on dealers, they have a new mindset, seemingly of improved turns and cash flow. And we're seeing that in the order patterns, do you have an idea of what we should be looking for? How low or how high their turns they're looking for them to be, and how much of this weakness in orders will continue into 27?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Stember Ross

Got it. That's all I have. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Noah Zetskind of Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Noah Zetskind

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

We'll look for those hopefully in the future. And I think just depending on how fuel comes through on the future, CPI, PPI, and PCE readings will certainly have an impact there. So it's good again to see the WTI and Brent prices back near 70. We all welcome that. So I think you hit the primary ones, Mike, that we'll be keeping a close eye on here over the coming months.

Brandon Roulet

Really helpful. And then maybe just one on cost containment initiatives on the towable side during the quarter. If you could kind of maybe expand upon kind of what those were and how much runway there is there. It sounds like maybe capacity is some of that looking forward. But then also on the motorhome side, if you could maybe give an update on some of the margin kind of recapture initiatives there and how those are going.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bryan, you want to speak to some of the motorized activities that we're working on?

Bryan Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. You know, motorhome profits continue to improve versus the prior year in line with the expectations we conveyed at the start of this fiscal year. So good work by the team so far. We expect more improvements in the coming quarters as our initiatives, particularly in Winnebago Motorhome, continue to take hold. These include, most importantly, a refreshed product lineup, with a good proof point being the recently introduced ARCA that we mentioned earlier.

So a great job by that team in bringing well-received products with both the dealers and the end customers. And then Newmar continues to execute very well from a margin perspective. So motorhome is progressing, it's progressing in line with our expectations at the beginning of the year. And we think that there's more opportunity going forward.

Brandon Roulet

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Brandon Roulet of Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Brandon Roulet

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Just on the affordability topic, I think in prior years you had diversified your supplier base a little bit to get prices lower or, you know, create product lineups that were more affordable for customers. Have you entertained doing that recently just given that it seems like, you know, just retail isn't responding well to the price increases coming through?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Good morning, Brandon. Thanks for the question. The answer to your question is yes. We are constantly on the hunt for strategic supply chain partners that match the environment we're operating in and what we foresee in the future. We have a number of very strong, reliable partners that we've done business with for a long time and we work with them not just on innovation and quality, but certainly on the affordability of their components as well.

Everyone on the call knows that there will be continued evolution in the supplier side of both the RV and marine industries. And we are very active right now in trying to cast our own destiny in terms of what our supply chain strategy looks like in the future, both in the present, but also in the years to come. So lots of active work there to address the affordability, but candidly also address the agility and resiliency of the business as well.

Brandon Roulet

That's great to hear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Garrick Johnson of Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Garrick Johnson

Thank you. Good morning. Hey, you guys mentioned that Grand Design Towables is facing targeted competition. Can you talk about that? I thought the use of the word targeted was interesting.

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

Garrick Johnson

Okay, understood. Thank you for that. And one more question, more of a higher level question about the Winnebago brand. You know, can you talk about that brand positioning and what it means? And the reason why I ask is when I first started covering Winnebago a long time ago, back in the Potts days, the phrase was Winnebago is no one's first RV, but a lot of people's second and third. Now it seems to be the more affordable brand reaching new customers.

So is there any confusion there?

Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer

On the Winnebago motorized side, we still consider that to be a differentiation business. Yes, we want price points that are accessible, but we are really trying to maintain our focus on quality, on innovation, on reliability, and really attacking some segments of the market that are both high volume but also growing. Brian talked about the ARCA here in some of his comments that backcountry series product that we have really is a growing segment for RV consumers.

Bryan Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

The only thing I'd add to that, Garrick, is we're early in the process of reinvigorating that Winnebago towables line. So obviously the Thrive has been a big hit that's towards the lower price points. But don't be too fooled by that, too. I know that there is a broader product lineup that Don and the team have in mind there, and there's a lot of excitement yet to come. So that's the only add I'd have.

Garrick Johnson

Okay, great. Thank you. I appreciate the detail.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this does conclude today's Q and A session. I would like to turn the call back over to Ms. Andola for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Joanne Ondala, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

Thank you all for joining us this morning. We look forward to keeping you all updated on our progress. Enjoy the summer.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's program. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.