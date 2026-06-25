Board Member Of Liquidia Makes $7.57M Sale

On June 24, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Stephen M Bloch, Board Member at Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Bloch's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 100,000 shares of Liquidia. The total transaction value is $7,573,703.

At Thursday morning, Liquidia shares are up by 2.09%, trading at $74.48.

Delving into Liquidia's Background

A Deep Dive into Liquidia's Financials

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4158.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 91.08% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Liquidia's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.6.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Liquidia's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.