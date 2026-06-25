JAMES DAHL Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $78K In Amrep Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 24, involves JAMES DAHL, 10% Owner at Amrep (NYSE:AXR).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that DAHL made a notable purchase of 3,075 shares of Amrep, valuing at $78,666.

Amrep shares are trading up 1.16% at $26.12 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Discovering Amrep: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Amrep's Finances

Revenue Growth: Amrep's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 93.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Amrep adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Amrep's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.