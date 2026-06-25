Fund Investments LLC Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $42.38M In Citi Trends Stock

Disclosed on June 24, Fund Investments LLC, 10% Owner at Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that LLC sold 750,000 shares of Citi Trends. The total transaction amounted to $42,375,000.

Citi Trends's shares are actively trading at $54.43, experiencing a down of 14.2% during Thursday's morning session.

Delving into Citi Trends's Background

Citi Trends's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Citi Trends showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.44% as of 30 April, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 39.95% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Citi Trends's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.95.

Debt Management: Citi Trends's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Citi Trends's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.