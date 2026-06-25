Addex Therapeutics Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3axpmvab/

Summary

Addex Therapeutics reported significant progress in its GABAB Positive Modulator Cough program, with preclinical data showing strong antitussive activity in non-human primates and guinea pigs.

The company is preparing Diproglurant for clinical studies in post-stroke recovery patients, with recent repositioning efforts and collaborations enhancing its development.

The financial report showed an operating loss of 0.5 million Swiss francs for Q1 2026, a decrease from the previous year due to reduced outsourced R&D. Cash on hand was 0.9 million, providing a runway into Q4 2026, but not enough for unpartnered programs.

Addex retains a 20% equity interest in Neurosterix, which has advanced its M4PAM program into Phase 1, though this value is not reflected in Addex's current share price.

The company is in discussions to secure funding for its independent GABAB program for cough and has potential milestone payments of up to 330 million in its collaboration with Indivior for substance use disorders.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Addex Therapeutics first quarter 2026 financial results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. You will then hear an automatic message advising your hand is raised.

To withdraw a question, please press Star 11 again. If you wish to ask a question via the webcast, please use the Q and A box available on the webcast link at any time during the live event. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Tim Dyer, CEO. Please go ahead.

Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer

Hello everyone. I would like to thank you all for attending our Q1 2026 financial results conference call. I am here with Mikhail Kalinichev, our Head of Translational Science, who will provide an update on our R&D program. I draw your attention to the press release and the financial statements issued earlier today, which are available on our website. I also draw your attention to our disclaimer. We will be making certain forward-looking statements that are based on the knowledge we have today.

I will start this conference call by giving a quick overview of our recent activities and achievements before reviewing our pipeline. I will then hand over to Misha, who will review in more detail our MGLUR5 negative allosteric modulator program for brain injury recovery and the GABAB Positive Modulator program for cough. I will then review our 2026 Q1 financial results. Following that, we will open the call for Q&A. So starting with the highlights, Q1 has seen several important achievements across our pipeline.

We have made excellent progress in our GABAB Positive Modulator Cough program as we continue to complete preclinical characterization of our selective compound. We recently announced robust antitussive activity in a non-human primate cough model as well as solid antitussive activity in an idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis model in guinea pigs. These data further demonstrate the potential of our selected compound in this important unmet medical need. In parallel to completing the preclinical profiling, we are working to secure funding to advance the program into the IND enabling studies.

Mikael will be sharing some of the data with you later in our presentation. We have repositioned diproglurant, our MGLUR5 negative allosteric modulator for brain injury recovery, and have made good progress in preparing the program for clinical studies in post-stroke recovery patients. In 2025, we entered into an option agreement giving us access to an exclusive license to intellectual property covering the use of MGLUR5 in brain injury recovery, including stroke and TBI.

Included in the agreement is a research collaboration under which we are working with Syntaxis and the University of Lund in Sweden to complete preclinical profiling of Diproglurant and prepare for clinical studies. Again, Misha will talk more about this exciting program later in the presentation. As a reminder, we spun out our portfolio of preclinical neuropsychiatric assets in 2024 to create Neurosterix and raised 65 million from a syndicate of investors led by Perceptive Advisors.

We retained a 20% equity interest in Neurosterix, the value of which is unfortunately not being properly reflected in our current share price. Neurosterix has made excellent progress in advancing its pipeline, including its M4PAM and MGLUR7NAM programs. The lead drug candidate in the M4PAM program, NTX253, is in phase one, and we expect data in Q3 this year. On the financial side, we completed the quarter with 0.9 million Swiss francs of cash and have successfully raised 0.3 million in Q2.

Given that our cash burn is extremely low following the Neurosterix spin-out, this provides us with a cash runway through into Q4 of 2026 on a going concern basis. However, current cash does not fund the progression of our unpartnered programs into the clinic. So now for a quick review of our pipeline. As mentioned, we continue to believe in diproglurant and we are executing our plans to reposition the development for brain injury recovery. As a reminder, we have regained the right to ADX 71149 from our partner JJ with a high-value data set and significant GMP materials.

We're currently evaluating a number of therapeutic indications for future development and in parallel, we are discussing with potential partners for the asset. For our GABAB PAM collaboration with Indivior, Indivior has selected a compound for development in substance use disorders and has successfully completed IND enabling studies. As a reminder, under the terms of the agreement, Addex is eligible for payment of up to 330 million on successful achievement of pre-specified regulatory, clinical, and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on the level of net sales from high single-digit up to low double-digit.

As mentioned earlier, we are advancing an independent GABAB program for cough and expect to start IND enabling studies this year, subject to securing financing. Also presented on this slide is the portfolio of our spin-out company Neurosterix. We are expecting phase one data from the NTX253 program in Q3. The backup M4PAM compound, NTX529, has been selected for IND enabling studies, which should start shortly. The MGLUR7NAM program has selected NTX819, a highly selective first-in-class compound which has demonstrated robust preclinical anxiolytic and antidepressant-like activity, which supports its development as a potential next-generation therapy.

We expect NTX819 to complete IND enabling studies in the coming months. Now I will hand over to Misha, who will give you some more details about our exciting portfolio.

Mikhail Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

Thanks, Tim. Hello everyone. I will start by speaking about Dipraglurant and our plans for development in brain injury recovery. Dipraglurant is an orally available, highly selective mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator which we believe could improve the outcome of rehabilitation for patients suffering from traumatic brain injury or stroke. The mechanism of action of Dipraglurant targets neuroplasticity early in rehabilitation to promote rebuilding of neuronal connections and sensorimotor recovery.

The unmet medical need and commercial opportunity in post-stroke and TBI recovery is undisputed. Stroke is among the leading causes of chronic, often lifelong disability as it leads to motor, sensory, cognitive impairment, and multiple comorbidities. There are over 100 million stroke survivors worldwide, and the number is growing at the annual rate of 12 million. A variety of rehabilitation therapies are used with post-stroke patients, but the recovery is slow and often inadequate.

There is an urgent need for pharmacological agents that can facilitate the recovery stimulated by rehabilitation therapy. Now to why mGlu5 NAM is such a great target for this indication. The mGlu5 receptor is a suitable target to address post-stroke recovery as it is densely expressed in the brain, involved in neuroplasticity, and modulates excitatory-inhibitory equilibrium. In fact, activation of mGluR5 has been observed in a large range of neurological disorders, including stroke, where it plays a role in so-called maladaptive rewiring of the brain following stroke.

Inhibition of mGlu5, on the other hand, can facilitate adaptive rewiring of the brain, promoting neuroplasticity and creation of new functional pathways, moving the neural network towards the pre-lesion state. Now to the data. I would like to refer you to the left-hand figure which shows exciting new evidence recently published in the journal Brain. These data show the negative allosteric modulator of mGlu5, MTEP, administered daily in red following stroke, results in a sustained and growing improvement in sensory motor function in comparison to vehicle treatment.

In the right-hand figure, we can see a similar improvement in sensory motor function that was observed in animals treated with our mGlu5 NAM, Dipraglurant. We are currently working with our collaboration partner, Syntaxis, to complete the preclinical profile of Dipraglurant in this animal model. In addition to the compelling in vivo data, MRI imaging of the resting state functional connectivity in post-stroke rodents shows that daily administration of MTEP also stimulates intra- and interhemispheric connectivity in the brain disrupted by stroke.

It is important to note that improvement in brain connectivity after stroke is known to correlate with functional recovery and is observed across species. Dipraglurant is ideally suited to be used in conjunction with rehabilitation therapies in post-stroke patients as it has a fast onset of action and short half-life. It has shown good tolerability in healthy subjects and in Parkinsonian patients, showing only mild to moderate CNS-related adverse effects.

Recently, we confirmed the antitussive efficacy in non-human primates and are now currently evaluating the compound in rabbits. IND enabling studies are planned and ready to start subject to securing financing. Now to the data. In the model of citric acid-induced cough in guinea pigs, acutely administered compound A delivered a robust antitussive efficacy, reducing the cough number dose-dependently and achieving 70% reductions at the maximum doses.

The compound showed a favorable developability profile in non-GLP tox studies performed in rats, dogs, and non-human primates. The compound has the potential to have the best-in-disease efficacy and tolerability profile and broad application in chronic cough patients subject to raising financing. We are ready to start the IND enabling studies. This concludes our prepared remarks on the progress of our R&D programs.

Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer

This concludes the presentation, and we will now open the call for questions.

OPERATOR

Raghuram Selvaraju, Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

And then the second question on that front is related specifically to the guinea pig model. I was just wondering how you typically measure the cough intensity in that context and to what extent you rely on those measurements relative to the assessment of the lung tissue. Thank you.

Mikhail Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

So that shows another advantage of the GABAB PAM clinical candidate over Nalbufine. There was also a question on intensity. We use plethysmography chambers that deliver cough frequency and cough latency. There is no way of measuring cough intensity with that setup. The cough intensity is even challenging to measure in human patients. But there are some technical advances that may deliver intensity measures, but it's still in development.

Raghuram Selvaraju, Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

In particular, if you could talk a little bit about this, it doesn't necessarily have to be solely in the context of what Neurosterix is doing, although I presume that is probably the most relevant aspect. But if you could talk specifically about M1, M4 receptor modulation relative to M4 and M7 receptor modulation and how these aspects might potentially have differing therapeutic applicabilities within the context of schizophrenia versus depression.

Thank you.

Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer

Mikhail Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

So putting it all together, we believe that having a selective M4 positive modulator will be able to deliver clinical efficacy, which we see with Xanomeline. That was the main question. Then you mentioned receptor 7. I believe you had in mind MGLR7, am I correct?

Raghuram Selvaraju, Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Yes, MGLR7. The interplay between that and M1 and M4 systems. Yes.

Mikhail Kalinichev (Head of Translational Science)

Well, there is no direct evidence of interaction between muscarinic M4 and MGLR7. There is some evidence of interaction between MGLR7 and MGLR8. They may create heterodimers, and their co-administration can have an impact on the outcome. But I'm not aware of any functional interaction between these two receptors.

Raghuram Selvaraju, Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you everyone for attending this call. We look forward to speaking to you again soon, and we wish you a very nice end of your day, end of your week. Thank you. Bye bye.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect. Have a nice day.