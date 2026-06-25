TD Synnex Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

TD Synnex reported record second-quarter fiscal 2026 results with non-GAAP gross billings of $28.9 billion, a 33% year-over-year increase.

The company experienced strong growth across both its Distribution and Hive segments, with the latter showing a 117% increase in non-GAAP gross billings year over year.

Strategic initiatives are focused on AI-driven demand, with significant investments in expanding manufacturing capacity and leveraging strategic vendor partnerships, such as the agreement with HPE.

Management highlighted ongoing investments in AI and infrastructure as key growth drivers, with plans to expand manufacturing facilities by over 1 million square feet to support hyperscalers.

The outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 includes expected non-GAAP gross billings of approximately $27.7 billion, with a strong emphasis on maintaining operating profit growth ahead of billings.

Full Transcript

Tracy, OPERATOR

Good morning, my name is Tracy and I will be your conference operator today. I'd like to welcome everyone to the TD Synnex second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Nate Friedle, Head of Investor Relations at TD Synnex.

Nate, you may begin.

Nate Friedle, Head of Investor Relations

Good morning everyone and welcome to TD Synnex's fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer Patrick Zammit and Chief Financial Officer David Jordan. Before we continue, let me remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including predictions, estimates, projections, or other statements about future events, including statements about our strategy, demand plans and positioning, growth, cash flow, capital allocation, and stockholder return, as well as our financial expectations for future fiscal periods.

Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties discussed in today's earnings release, in the Form 8-K we filed today, in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K, and our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements. Also, during this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results are included in our earnings press release and the related Form 8-K available on our Investor Relations website ir.tdsynnex.com.

This conference call is the property of TD Synnex and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without our permission. I will now turn the call over to Patrick.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Nate, and good morning everyone. We delivered a record quarter with broad-based strength across distribution and Hive, building on the momentum we have carried out of recent quarters. Our results reflect consistent execution against our strategy and deepening relationships within a macro environment that is becoming increasingly complex. Rising component costs, supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty, and the once-in-a-generation AI build-out are challenging businesses to move faster and with more precision.

That complexity is exactly where TD Synnex adds the most value, and you can see it in the demand across our business. AI is becoming a growing portion of our mix and is driving demand across both businesses, from hyperscale infrastructure buildouts to enterprise data center modernization to AI-capable devices in our endpoint mix, and we are capturing that growth across technologies, regions, and customers. With that context, I start with our distribution performance.

Distribution had an excellent quarter with non-GAAP gross billings of $23.4 billion, up 22% year over year. Strength was broad-based across every region and the portfolio, with international growth and operating margin expansion as a real bright spot. We believe the combination of our global reach, end-to-end portfolio, and specialized go-to-market is very difficult to replicate. This differentiated value proposition, coupled with strong execution against our strategy, has driven new customer wins, new expanded vendor partnerships, and a large share of wallet with our most strategic relationships, all of which have proven to be incremental growth drivers. Three pillars of our strategy are driving our growth. First, we meet our customers however they want to engage in a true omnichannel motion: digital when they want self-serve speed, human when they want expertise and enablement, and we move seamlessly between the two in real time. Our digital capabilities are enabled by Partner First, which we've built for depth and speed at scale to deliver a connected experience for our partners. As one of the world's largest distributors, we have the data and intelligence to support our partners in identifying demand opportunities.

We're applying machine learning, generative and agentic AI to the data we gather across our ecosystem to personalize each partner's experience, their navigation, the dashboards, and customize recommendations and opportunities we surface. This reduces friction and drives higher conversion, stronger attachment, and faster cycle times. Second, we segment our commercial teams in groups of specialists. We break our customer base into strategic tiers and in some cases, we reallocate resources monthly based on what each tier needs.

We use the same discipline on the technology and vendor side. The impact shows up in the data. SMB customers are growing well above market, and some of our most strategic accounts have surfaced billions of dollars of untapped opportunity. Third, we invest in enablement. We accelerate our customers' time to market by equipping them with advanced training, certifications, and technical expertise tailored to each customer's technologies and segment.

We provide labs to test the solutions. We believe that our partnership sharpens their capabilities and drives faster adoption of solutions. When we can help customers become more successful, they stay with us and grow with us. Europe is a clear proof point. Our EMEA team competes head-to-head against pure-play specialists, runs digital and high-touch motions in parallel, and is weighted toward high-growth technologies and segments. The share gains there are structural and are the same model we've extended across our entire distribution business globally.

These are the reasons why earlier this quarter, HPE selected TD Synnex as one of just two global distribution partners across its full networking, cloud, and AI portfolio, including the assets from the Juniper acquisition. It unifies our reach and meaningfully expands our relationship with one of the most strategic vendors in the industry. These are the kinds of outcomes our model produces. Hive also had an excellent quarter with non-GAAP gross billings of $5.5 billion, up 117% year over year.

Driven by new programs with existing customers, we have built a suite of services to support hyperscalers' digital infrastructure deployments, which is key to our success. Coupled with strong execution against core pillars of our strategy, we've earned expanded program opportunities with some of our most strategic relationships, which has driven the triple-digit growth we have experienced year to date. Hive's North Star is simple: to be the partner of choice that hyperscalers trust to design, build, and deploy their data center infrastructure globally.

That starts with design and co-design, from board manufacturing to full rack integration and other key components, helping customers accelerate time to deployment. Beyond the build, we offer supply chain services that are designed to support our customers across the full data center lifecycle ahead of demand. We aim to secure key components to give our customers supply assurance in a complex environment, and throughout the lifecycle, we manage the spare parts and final components to help ensure our customers have what they need when they need it.

As we mentioned last quarter, we have secured at least one program with each of the top five US-based hyperscalers. We have begun the early stages of the ramp with our third, and the programs with the additional two hyperscalers are on track with ramp expected in late fiscal year 26 or early fiscal year 27. We also issued an equity warrant to Amazon, a long-standing customer of ours, structured to grow in value as our programs together expand. Across these partnerships, we are being selected as a manufacturing and supply chain partner for multiple aspects of our customers' digital infrastructure buildouts to support the future growth and needs of our customers. We are in the process of expanding our manufacturing facilities by more than 1 million square feet in several locations throughout the US, with current plans to add more. Hive is quickly becoming the go-to partner for US hyperscalers seeking a consolidated approach to the design and build of their digital infrastructure that is paired with full lifecycle supply chain services. This full set of capabilities is key to winning new programs and onboarding new customers, ultimately enabling Hive to grow at a premium to market.

Turning to quarterly performance for each business, Distribution delivered non-GAAP gross billings of $23.4 billion, increasing 22% year over year and well ahead of plan. Our end-to-end portfolio is indexed toward faster-growing technologies, which is positioning us to grow at a premium to market. Endpoint Solutions gross billings increased 13% year over year, supported by strong growth in PCs driven by higher ASPs coupled with mid-single-digit growth in units.

Margins and overall mix of supply chain services can vary quarter to quarter. Hive non-GAAP operating income was $181 million, increasing 89% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of gross billings was 3.3%, decreasing 50 basis points year over year, primarily driven by mix. We're laser-focused on continuing to make investments in both businesses that will position them to continue to grow at a premium to market over time.

Shifting to cash flow and capital allocation, free cash flow consumption for the quarter was approximately $330 million. Given the accelerated growth in Hive, we're continuing to invest in working capital to support the growth of both new customers and new programs with existing customers. We're prioritizing making incremental investments where we can generate the healthiest returns, and this is showing up directly in our improving return on equity.

To close, we're extremely proud of our teams for the results they continue to deliver. We're entering the second half with forward momentum in both distribution and Hive. With our global reach, differentiated capabilities, and broadening portfolio, we believe we're positioning ourselves to grow at a premium to market through time. With that, we'll open the call for questions.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Please stand by now while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Ruploo Bhattacharya with Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ruploo Bhattacharya, Bank of America

And I have a follow-up for David.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

I'm anticipating a question on maybe what happened on PCs. I mean, even on PCs we saw unique growth. So for the moment, we don't see that phenomenon. I just add, and that has been one of our assumptions for the guidance, that on most of the categories companies need to continue to invest, especially in infrastructure, and combined with the ASP increase, I think, yeah, the demand will continue to remain healthy, at least for what we can see for Q3.

Ruploo Bhattacharya, Bank of America

And any change in channel incentives from the vendors?

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

No, not yet.

Ruploo Bhattacharya, Bank of America

Okay, a quick follow-up for David.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

Sorry, just to add, so now we don't see changes of material changes from our vendors. I add that our margin quality for distribution stayed very healthy in the quarter, as you can see.

Ruploo Bhattacharya, Bank of America

Okay, great. David, just quickly, inventory was up 30% almost sequentially. Can you talk about working capital and free cash flow and what is driving that inventory? And are you using the strength of your balance sheet to buy any components? Thanks. Thanks for all the details.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

And so we continue to make those investments. When you start looking at inventory, I think ballpark, you know, the days are up, call it eight days or so, year over year. And it's largely driven by some additional inventory that we've taken in Hive to help fund new programs, existing programs, and help make sure that our customers have adequate supply given the broader macro.

Ruploo Bhattacharya, Bank of America

Yeah, thanks for the detail.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

And again, that has helped us grow faster than the market overall.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Vogt with UBS. Your line is open.

David Vogt, UBS

And then I have one for David as well.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

We haven't yet established a correlation between investment and revenue. What I can tell you is that we are very comfortable with that expansion of capabilities and capacity that we are going to meet the demand we are seeing and be in a position to deliver the products with the right quality, which is the most important for us at the moment.

David Vogt, UBS

Can you help us understand how to think about the margin profile of these programs, particularly as you start to ramp obviously new programs later this fiscal year into fiscal 27. Thanks.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

But again, looking forward, it's a priority for us to optimize also the GM quality.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, guys. Your next question comes from the line of Keith Hosam with North Coast Research.

Keith Hosam, North Coast Research

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

And they have, I would say, some good arguments with the vendors on the distribution side. So far, our key vendors have done a very good job with their supply chain. But yes, for Q3, we've been a little bit more cautious because of that in our guidance.

Keith Hosam, North Coast Research

Okay, and if I could follow up on that in terms of like the HPE win, in terms of being one of two global distributors, have you seen that benefit completely in the quarter or is this still going to ramp up over time?

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Tracy, OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Your next question is from the line of Catherine Murphy with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Catherine Murphy, Goldman Sachs

Thank you very much.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Good morning, Kat, couple of comments. One, we put in the prepared remarks that on the distribution side we had 5 to 10 basis points of additional margin from strategically purchasing inventory. A lot of that, you know, manifests itself in the endpoint business. Here's the way I would think about it. Our goal is to secure the right amount of supply and, as Patrick said, to help our vendors smooth supply constraints, make sure there's proper availability.

And that's why we tried to call them out in the script.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Woodring with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Eric Woodring, Morgan Stanley

Second, just what products are showing to have greater inelasticity than others as you face these record price hikes. And then third, are there any products or segments as you look forward where you don't believe you can fully pass through the higher device costs and potentially see some margin pressure? Just if there is any customer pushback, I'll combine those and make those my two questions. Even though it's a three-parter. So thank you, guys.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

So I continue to be cautiously optimistic across most of the technologies.

Eric Woodring, Morgan Stanley

Awesome. Thank you very much, Patrick, for all that detail.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Tyndall with Raymond James. And your line is open.

Adam Tyndall, Raymond James

How do you protect against downside there where customers are right now, kind of rationalizing AI spend, token spend, like you said, the fear that you might be building fixed investment into a peak AI market. Thanks.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

So we think about it all the time as we do the investments. But again, for the moment, I think we should be in a safe position.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

And so we are aware of the cash consumption. We are pleased with the reduction in cash days year over year. But we do believe long term there are additional efficiencies that we'll look to achieve as well.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Cardoso with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

MP, Analyst at JP Morgan

Hi, thank you for taking my question. This is MP on behalf of Joe Cardoso from JP Morgan. Can you please double click on the mix of Hive business between supply chain versus contract manufacturing during the quarter and particularly how did it track relative to your expectations heading into the quarter and also how do you expect it to track into the second half and any potential gross margin impacts from that? Thank you. And I have a follow up.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I just want to add that. So our supply chain services is a service. So in today's environment where you have this big ASP increase and shortages, I mean our customers have more needs than in environments which will normalize. So again the team is first focused on winning programs to grow the manufacturing business. That's really the core of the activity. And the service part is a little bit more volatile because of the context I just explained.

MP, Analyst at JP Morgan

Thank you. And for my follow up, I just wanted to talk ask about pricing. Can you please comment? How is the pricing environment right now, how you think the pricing environment is right now versus 90, 20 days ago and any particular product categories which you want to call out where the pricing pressures are more pronounced relative to others. Thank you.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so pricing is up and you had this inventory in the channel and that inventory has been shipped. So we're going to see the impact more and more. The category where the price increases are the most significant are obviously storage and servers because they are the most impacted by the memory price increases. But we see it also in PCs. By the way, we are expecting some new price increases in both categories in July. So the price increases are not over.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of Adam Tindall of Raymond James. Your line is open now.

Adam Tyndall, Raymond James

And I wonder if we should sort of recalibrate our thinking. No, this is a tough question in a dynamic environment. Just any help for our models? Thanks.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

So hopefully that helps give you a little bit of color around our optimism in Hive and some of the short-term cash impacts of making investments in that business. But we think it's a great investment to make.

Adam Tyndall, Raymond James

Yep, makes sense. Thank you.

Tracy, OPERATOR

And your next question is from the line of Guy Hardwick with Barclays. Your line is open.

Guy Hardwick, Barclays

Hi, good morning. A follow up question on the strategic inventory. Just wondering how much of the 13 days, year on year increase related to strategic inventory purchases. And I assume in the Q3 guidance you also assuming further margin benefits from these purchases. You know, maybe similar to what you had in the 5 to 10 basis points you had in just the recent quarter.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Guy Hardwick, Barclays

So just to be clear, so the, the, the guidance of Q3 does not include any margin benefit from strategic inventory.

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question is from the line of David Page with RBC Capital Markets. And your line is open.

David Page, RBC Capital Markets

Good morning, Patrick. David, thanks for taking my question. I want to start on the Amazon warrant. I was curious what was the strategic rationale for that and how that warrant came to be? And is it something that we should expect maybe with some of the other hyperscalers that you're ramping up? Thank you.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

And yeah, let's see how it materializes in the future. But we are very pleased with that agreement.

David Page, RBC Capital Markets

Great, that's helpful. And just a quick follow up. I think in the past you have spoken about traditional compute versus accelerated compute. So if you could, could you provide some color on the mix traditional versus accelerated that you had in the quarter or that you're expecting in late 4Q and early 2027? Thank you.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

I think going forward.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Colicio with Barrington Research. And your line is open.

Vincent Colicio, Barrington Research

Yeah. Patrick, if hardware demand moderates, would you expect software, cloud and recurring revenue streams to offset some of that pressure?

David Page, RBC Capital Markets

It's a little bit too early to call it out, but there are some indicators that could speak well. As I said, I mentioned it before, the cost of the tokens is going to have an impact, I think, on some of the behaviors. Beyond the issue of latency, the issue of security and privacy, I think the cost of the tokens could have a very positive impact on on-premise hardware, both in the data center and also at the edge.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alec Valero with Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Alec Valero, Loop Capital

Hey guys, thank you for taking on my question. My question to you is, I don't know if you mentioned this earlier, but on the 1 million square feet that you're adding, any color on when we can see this capacity start to contribute to revenue?

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Yeah, so, so thank you for the question. So again, we, I mean, we have a strong pipeline, strong backlog, and what we, so the we, we see the ramp-up of the programs we have won to start impacting our revenue in Q4 fiscal year 26 and most probably in Q1 fiscal year 27. So the capacity we are adding will convert into additional revenue potentially in Q4 and most probably in Q1 next year.

Alec Valero, Loop Capital

Got it. Thank you for that. Just a quick follow-up on Hive, obviously you said manufacturing is now two-thirds of that. How, what can we expect that mix to look like throughout the year?

David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Americas

Alec Valero, Loop Capital

Got it. Super helpful.

Tracy, OPERATOR

Thank you guys. Appreciate it. And we've reached the end of the Q and A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick for closing remarks.

Patrick Zammit, Chief Executive Officer

So thank you all for joining us this morning. I want to close by thanking our coworkers across the globe whose commitment and dedication drive everything we accomplish and our partners for the continued confidence they place in us. To everyone on today's call, we appreciate your ongoing interest in TD Synnex. Thank you, and wishing you a great day.

Tracy, OPERATOR

That concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Have a nice day.