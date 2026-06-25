Darden Restaurants Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ISIKjfGo

Summary

Darden Restaurants reported a strong fourth quarter, with total sales of $3.7 billion, marking a 13.7% increase year-over-year, driven by same restaurant sales growth of 4.6% and the addition of 43 net new restaurants.

Key brands like Olive Garden, Longhorn, and Yardhouse performed exceptionally well, with Longhorn achieving a 9.5% same restaurant sales growth. Olive Garden's lighter portions menu and Longhorn's viral social media campaign contributed to these results.

The company plans to open 75 to 80 new restaurants in fiscal 2027 and execute 11 Bahama Breeze conversions, aiming for a 2.5% to 3.5% same restaurant sales growth. Additionally, Darden is expanding internationally with new franchise locations in countries like Spain, India, and Canada.

Darden highlighted its strategic advantages, including a strong supply chain and technology infrastructure, allowing cost efficiencies and operational excellence across its portfolio.

The company reported strong financial metrics for fiscal 2026, with total sales surpassing $13 billion for the first time and adjusted diluted net earnings per share increasing by 11.4% to $10.64.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Darden Fiscal Year 2026 fourth quarter earnings call. Your lines have been placed in the listen-only mode until the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star one on your touchtone phone. This conference is being recorded, and if you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Corne Aquila. Thank you. You may begin.

Corne Aquila

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning and thank you for participating on today's call. Joining me are Rick Cardenas, Darden's President and CEO, and Raj Vennam, CFO. As a reminder, comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

Those risks are described in the company's press release, which was distributed this morning, and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A supplemental materials presentation containing information shared on today's call is available on the Financials tab in the Investors section of our website. Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP measurements, and reconciliations of these measurements are included in the presentation.

Looking ahead, we plan to release fiscal 2027 first quarter earnings on Thursday, September 24th, before the market opens, followed by a conference call. During today's call, all references to industry results refer to the Black Box Intelligence Casual Dining Benchmark Exclusive. Including Darden, Black Box Intelligence updated its benchmarks in early May following changes to the underlying brand set. This restatement had an outsized impact on the casual dining benchmarks.

The change moved the average benchmarks up by 150 basis points for same restaurant sales and 25 basis points for same restaurant guest counts. Incorporating this restatement, average same restaurant sales for the industry increased 1.4% and average same restaurant guest counts decreased 1.8% during our fourth quarter. This morning we will share some brief remarks on the quarter and full year, as well as the details of our financial results, discuss the power of Darden's portfolio, and share our fiscal 2027 financial outlook.

Now I will turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

Thank you, Courtney. Good morning, everyone. The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an excellent year, one in which we significantly outperformed the industry. Our restaurant teams continued to execute at a high level, and their commitment to operational excellence helped each of our brands deliver positive same restaurant sales for the quarter. We know guests choose the brands they trust for key occasions. Several of our brands enjoyed record performance on Mother's Day, including the highest ever traffic day at Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, and our guest satisfaction results continued to be at or near all-time highs.

It was an especially strong year for our three largest brands, Olive Garden, Longhorn, and Yardhouse. Olive Garden met our heightened expectations for the year, delivering 4% same restaurant sales growth, which is above the high end of Darden's long-term framework. Longhorn delivered same restaurant sales growth of over 7% for the year, reflecting their focus on food quality and execution. They ended the year by conducting their ninth annual SteakMaster series.

Congratulations to Jesse Montalva from the Longhorn Steakhouse in Riverview, Florida, who claimed the championship trophy. Yard House grew total sales by $95 million compared to last year, driven in part by same restaurant sales growth of 5.6%. The performance of Olive Garden, Longhorn, and Yardhouse this year is extremely impressive, marking the fifth consecutive year that all three brands have delivered positive same restaurant sales. With our focus on growing our brands, we opened 71 new restaurants during the fiscal year, six more than initially planned at the beginning of the year, and our development team has built a strong pipeline of sites to support new restaurant growth. Raj will share more details about our growth plans in his remarks. Additionally, our newest international franchising partners in Spain and India opened their first locations during the year, and our new partner in Canada plans to open their first new restaurant next week. Our franchising and international team has helped our new partners open restaurants more quickly, and they are on pace to open the most international locations in a single year in fiscal 27.

Fiscal 26 marks our 31st year as a publicly traded company, and Darden has achieved an average annualized total shareholder return of 10% or greater for any 10 fiscal year period. When considering Darden's stock price appreciation plus dividend yield, this morning I want to focus my comments on how we are able to do this and what gives us new confidence for the future. Full-service dining is a variety-seeking category, and we have a collection of brands that give us reach across multiple dining occasions, guest demographics, price points, geographies, and cuisine types while reducing reliance on any one brand, consumer segment, region, or cuisine.

Our brands play distinct and valuable roles. Olive Garden and Longhorn are the two most dominant brands in our portfolio with strong guest relevance and additional room for growth. Yardhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Chewy's are incredibly popular brands with significant runway for growth, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, the Capital Grill, ADVS, and Season 52 are differentiated brands with strong positions in their respective categories and should have balanced growth over time.

Our portfolio creates the scale that enables our brands to benefit from our strategic platform. We have a shared operations philosophy anchored in food, service, and atmosphere enabled by the best people in the industry, and our four competitive advantages allow our brands to compete more effectively and provide even greater value for their guests. One of these competitive advantages, the power of our scale, is demonstrated in our supply chain and technology stack, which enable our brands to deliver stronger performance than they could do on their own.

For example, we source directly from producers and have our own dedicated food distribution network. This creates cost advantages for our brands and ensures an uninterrupted supply to our restaurants. Our proprietary POS system serves as a nerve center of our integrated restaurant technology ecosystem. Applications including payroll, guest forecasting, labor management, and much more provide key data, improve operations, and make our restaurant managers' jobs easier so they can spend more time focused on their guests and their team members.

Our scale also helps from a marketing perspective across all our brands. We use digital marketing in a targeted, cost-effective way to build brand equity and support incremental sales. Our smaller brands benefit from the learnings generated from our larger brands, and because of our platform, they can tailor sophisticated media plans to their specific business needs. Another one of our advantages is our extensive data and insights, which ensure we continually meet our guest expectations and allow us to identify opportunities to improve the guest experience and drive incremental sales through continuous menu innovation across our brands.

Olive Garden's new Lighter Portions menu is a good example, as is their new protein-forward Calabrian steak and Shrimp Bucatini that has quickly become a guest favorite. Data and insights have also grounded all the great work Yardhouse has done on menu optimization. The new burger, pizza, and taco platforms they have rolled out over the past three years are easier to execute and receive higher guest satisfaction scores. Rigorous strategic planning is another one of our advantages.

Given the breadth of our portfolio across operations in the Restaurant Support Center, we can provide opportunities in brand-specific roles, shared support functions, and restaurants across the country. This gives us the ability to move proven talent across brands and support new restaurant growth and gives us multiple options to develop high-potential talent. One of the most powerful things about Darden is our ability to change our team members' lives.

This was driven by same restaurant sales growth of 4.6% with positive traffic growth, the addition of 43 net new restaurants, which includes the permanent closure of 15 Bahama Breeze locations, and the benefit of the 14th fiscal week. Same restaurant sales and same restaurant guest counts each exceeded the industry benchmark by over 300 basis points. For the quarter, adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 22.8% to $3.66.

Over the past seven years, our portfolio has become more balanced and more diversified. In fiscal 2019, Olive Garden represented 50% of sales and 55% of segment profit. By fiscal 2026, that mix has shifted to 42% of sales and 47% of segment profit. This change reflects the success of our portfolio strategy, with roughly half of the shift driven by consistent growth at Longhorn and the other half from the rest of the brands in the portfolio, including acquisitions.

That consistency reflects the strength and resilience of our teams and their focus on controlling what we can control as we navigate changing environments. Together, these factors give us confidence in our ability to continue delivering consistent growth and long-term shareholder returns. With that, we'll take your questions.

OPERATOR

Our first question today is coming from Lauren Sieberman from Deutsche Bank. Is that right?

Lauren Sieberman (Equity Analyst)

So we felt pretty good about where we were not necessarily going to comment on the quarter to date. So far it's only three weeks and it's a little choppy because of our 53rd week and shifting calendar. So we're not going to comment on that right now. Okay, thanks very much. Understood. And any thoughts I guess more broadly in terms of how we should be thinking about the cadence of computer or EPS growth throughout fiscal 27?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

I think we're expecting roughly 4% in the first quarter and then there's some other near term costs that are just more one time in nature that will have a little bit more pressure on the first quarter, but for the full year, for the rest of the quarter should be fairly even.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Gregory Frankfort from Guggenheim Partners. Your line is now live.

Gregory Frankfort (Equity Analyst)

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

Longhorn, as you mentioned, has multiple sizes of most of their steaks. Olive Garden has a little bit on that protein is a little bit more important. And Olive Garden just introduced in a year, a pretty protein forward dish and we might see some more kind of protein communication at Olive Garden. But Longhorn is just doing a great job right now and we're going to keep them going.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Chris Carrill from Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is now live.

Chris Carrill (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. So just on the commodity basket guidance of 3%, can you expand a little bit more on that and touch on some of the specifics drivers specifically beef. And then I think you mentioned Raj 4% inflation in the 1Q. So any more on the cadence of commodity inflation expectations? That would be great. Thank you.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

So we have been able to have much more stable pricing. And if you look at the last three years, our costs on chicken have been fairly flat whereas there's been a roughly 5% annual inflation in the broader market. And so those are some of the big drivers I'd say. I think seafood is still we expect seafood to be high single digits in the front half but normalize as we get to the back half.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Andrew Charles from TD Calendar. Line is now live.

Andrew Charles

But if third party is ever going to be part of our business model, it must be sustainable for us in the long term. And our guidance does not contemplate any third party delivery. Thank you, that's helpful. And then my follow up was just around marketing spend similarly on the fourth quarter. You know, should we expect another year in 27 of increased activity but less of an increase in cost as you find efficiencies?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Danilo Guardrulo from Bernstein. Line is now live.

Danilo Guardrulo (Equity Analyst)

First of all, at a very high level, I was wondering if you can give us some put and takes of your guidance and perhaps where you have the highest conviction and you know, where instead you're monitoring a little bit more closely. And what will take you to the higher end of the guidance? What will take you to the low end of guidance for 27.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

And if you will add that back, I would actually put eat margin 10 plus basis points expanding. So those are really the big components of how we're thinking about for the full year.

Danilo Guardrulo (Equity Analyst)

Brad Smith, President International and Franchising

And all three of them pretty much are going to open within 12 months, and we have more openings in those countries already coming. So we feel really good about where we are. But it's not going to be a monster driver of EAT growth. It will be a driver of EPS, but pretty small. But it's still positive.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from David Palmer from Evercore ISI. Your line is now live.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

And that's really what's great about Olive Garden. This is an engine that has been fueling growth for Darden through the cash generation that it does. And so it plays a big role in helping Darden's portfolio be as successful as it's been.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

What's the team going to be really focusing on? What would be the story of 2017 for that brand?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

And so I think it's important to know that we're not going to just sit back and let Olive Garden do nothing and have a very low comp. We're going to make sure they're doing the right things for Olive Garden in the long term and to help the other brands in the long term as well. So you should see some things this year that you may not have seen before or may haven't seen in a while.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question today is coming from Sarah Senator from Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Sarah Senator (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. I have a quick question about guidance and then a question about the quarter. But for the guidance, I just was wondering about the CapEx outlook. It looks like a bigger jump than the number of new units. Is that related to the conversions, or is there something else going on there? Just trying to understand if it has to do with maybe the shift in where your unit growth is coming from or more to do with the Bahamas conversions. Thanks.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

So we feel like this is a good use of capital.

Sarah Senator (Equity Analyst)

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

It's just that the bottom quintile was positive year over year where in the past they weren't. So that's why we wanted to highlight that. And we'll see if there's more reasons. But it's still early to determine exactly what the reasons were. But we feel pretty good about it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Brian Harbor from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.

Brian Harbor

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, guys. I guess, you know, 3% commodity inflation seems pretty good in this environment where some things are really moving around a lot. I guess is this, is this sort of a prime example of where your scale really benefits things? And I guess sort of the distribution model you have, does that kind of reduce some of the cost versus what you might otherwise see or what some peers might see in this sort of environment?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

And I don't want to take away from our supply chain team does a great job. I mean, they have done an excellent job outperforming the market by mid to high single-digit percentage points, you know, in multiple years. So that's a part of it is how good our team is at negotiating and getting great deals for Darden. But the scale is really a factor.

Brian Harbor

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from John Tower from Citi. Your line is now live.

John Tower

It seems like some of these new items, or LTOs, which might be more protein-centric, end up costing a little bit more. So how should we think about margins longer term for that segment?

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

They have some proteins. The chicken appetizer that you mentioned is doing really well for them and we'll see how we can keep that going.

John Tower

Great, thank you. And then you did just hit on the idea that the advantages you have as a portfolio company, and I think throughout the presentation call today, you spoke to, frankly, the strength of scale. So I'm curious if you could kind of refresh your thoughts around the M&A environment, specifically how you see your portfolio growing over time outside of the existing brands that you have today.

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

That's not a little bit of work. That's quite some work for our teams. It's going to be very valuable to us, but we're going to focus on the brands we have until there's another brand.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Dennis Geiger from UBS. Your line is now live.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks, guys. Two on Olive Garden, if I may, the first one just on value perceptions of the brand. Any change in the scores there? I don't know if smaller plates have helped on the value side of things or some of the other initiatives you've had in place, but just any updates on where value sits, if you've observed any changes there of late?

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

And if it detracts from value, we won't put it on the menu. So we feel really good about where Olive Garden's value is.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

Their service scores and their pace of meal scores have gone up significantly and they still have a lot more to do, by the way. So we believe Olive Garden can continue to move the needle on the speed along with our other brands. But Olive Garden is leading the way for Darden and we're going to continue to learn from them and help see what other brands can do from that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Drew North from Bear. July is now live.

Drew North (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question. A lot of mine have been asked, but maybe one on pricing. Can you walk through some of the pricing figures by brand at least Olive Garden and Longhorn in the fourth quarter and then how you're thinking about the cadence of pricing through 2020, either on a blended level or a little bit of perspective by brand as we think about the relationship between pricing and inflation. And then I have a follow up.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Drew North (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And then one on development, as we think about 2027 unit openings, I guess what are you seeing in terms of development costs or inflation there? And perhaps you can give us an update on how cash on cash returns are coming in for new openings relative to your targets as you've ramped up growth. Thanks.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

So we feel really good about the growth portfolio, the performance of the new restaurants.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jim Solera from Stephen Gervine. Your line is now live.

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then a quick follow up earlier to the previous question. You had given the price for Olive Garden and Longhorn in the quarter. Can you just round that out and give us the traffic as well?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Lighter portions, as I mentioned, were a headwind of 80 basis points. And then there was some negative mix of 30 basis points. From a Longhorn perspective, traffic was up 4.2 and their check was up 5.3, basically in line with their pricing.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Peter Salah from BTN Allies.

Peter Salah (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just following up on that, are you still seeing the demand destruction of beef and retail? Is that an ongoing thing and has that gotten better or worse? Any details on that would be helpful as well.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Our next question today is coming from Jacob Aiken Phillips from Melius Research. Your line is now live.

Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. I just wanted to ask a narrower question on beef risk management. You gave some helpful color on the cadence, but with the cattle, supplies are already tight. How do you think about disruptions from screw worm and international cattle flows? And could. Is that more of a supply chain management issue or could it change pricing and margin framework?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

So that could potentially disrupt supply chains for a short period of time. But where we sit here, our supply chain team's fairly good about the product side and the price. And that's why I think for this year we're expecting basically a low single digit inflation for beef.

Jacob Aiken Phillips (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just you mentioned some softness in guests among under 35. Can you just give us more color on that? Is it an affordability issue or just more about how they're choosing occasions across different channels?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Jacob, it's hard to tell why they're down, but it is. I would say that unemployment is the highest on those 20-25s that it's been in a long time. But there's no specific reason that we're hearing that the below 35 is down and it's not a huge, it's not as big a part of our business as the people that are above 35.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Andrew Strelczyk from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now live.

Andrew Strelczyk

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I know it doesn't get a lot of focus, but I wanted to ask a question on the other business segment, which had its best comp performance in a couple years, built some momentum through the year. So I was hoping you could unpack what's been driving that better growth trajectory and how should we think about the durability of that into 2017?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Strelczyk

Thanks, Andrew.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

And so that's a pretty good place to be.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Johnny Lanko from JP Morgan. Your line is now live.

Johnny Lanko (Equity Analyst)

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Johnny Lanko (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's very helpful. And 50 to 60 basis points is certainly not nothing. And remind us where we are on the utility side. Obviously a lot of utilities across the US are contracted or regulated, you know, so there might be some lag there. So just remind me where Darden stands on the utility front, you know, in the relatively near term outlook. Thank you.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, John, actually we had, we saw some impact when natural gas, you know, I guess peak during February of this year. But since then it's been fairly steady. Our utilities inflation has been more in that mid single digit range for the year. But as we go to next year, based on some of the contracts we have and some of the hedging we have in place, we expect it to be in that low to mid single digits.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jim Sanderson from North Coast Research. Oline is now live.

Jim Sanderson (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for the question and time. Just one question on Olive Garden. I wanted to go back to the mix issue for the lighter portions. I think that's 80 basis points in the quarter. How do you see that evolving? Is that going to grow as more and more consumers take advantage of that menu option or is it relatively stable as you lap the launch next year?

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Brian M. Vaccaro from Raymond James. Your line is now live.

Brian M. Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. Just two quick ones. First at Olive Garden, could you just elaborate a little bit more on how the lighter portion menu is performing? Rick, it sounds like that preference continues to build sequentially. How's the customer using the platform? Any new learnings there? And then the follow up, just a quick one on the guidance. Raj, what level of SG&A did you embed for the year in the fiscal 27 guidance? Thanks very much.

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays. Your line is now live.

Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

Raj Vennam, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, no, thank you. Jeff and I echo everything Rick said and we've always enjoyed the partnership and we really want to thank you for the time we had the opportunity to work spend with you and all the best with your next chapter in life. And we'll miss hearing your voice on this call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We've reached the end of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further closing comments.

Rick Cardenas (President and CEO)

Thanks, Kevin. I want to remind you that we plan to release first quarter results on Thursday, September 24, before the market opens, with the conference call to follow. Thanks for participating on today's call. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.