Nano X Imaging Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idyomoop/

Summary

Nano X Imaging Limited reported early revenue generation from Nano X Arc systems, with momentum in deployments and expanding partnerships.

The company restructured its US commercial model to emphasize partnerships, securing multiple agreements with medical equipment distributors.

Nano X Arc systems are operational at high-visibility sites like RadNet and are part of a multichannel model to increase scan volumes and revenues.

Despite progress, the company no longer expects to meet its 2026 revenue target due to longer-than-anticipated deployment timelines and external factors affecting revenue recognition.

Financial performance showed a revenue increase to $4.3 million, with a GAAP net loss of $14.3 million and cash reserves raising concerns about the company's ability to continue as a going concern without additional funding.

Management is shifting focus away from annual revenue guidance to operational and strategic milestones, such as deployments and customer adoption.

The company's AI and teleradiology businesses are growing, with significant partnerships and pilot programs contributing to commercial deployments and revenue generation.

Cost reduction initiatives are underway, particularly in South Korean operations, to optimize cost structure and improve capital efficiency.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nano X Imaging first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again.

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations

Good morning and welcome to the Nano X Imaging First Quarter 2026 Investor Call. Earlier today, Nano X Imaging Limited released financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The release is currently available on the Investors section of the Company's website. With me today is Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial results, research and development, manufacturing, commercialization activities, regulatory process and clinical activities, and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are based on management's current expectations as of today and may not be updated in the future. Therefore, these statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information to investors. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures is provided with our press release, with the primary differences being non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, and non-GAAP gross loss per share.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Erez Meltzer.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for the Nano X Imaging First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. I'm pleased to report that as previously indicated, we are beginning to see early signs of revenue from Nano X Arc. We are seeing momentum across multiple fronts, from record deployments to expanding partnerships supporting our technology and business model. We have worked diligently over the past two years to place a new technology in the medical imaging market.

This process takes significant time and effort. We have learned many lessons during this time and we are using those lessons learned to help reshape our go-to-market strategy. Specifically, we have made various adaptations to our company strategy and operating model to better position us for long-term success. Changing behaviors is a long process and we need to educate customers not only on the medical utility of the Nano X systems, but also demonstrate why using them will benefit their practices financially.

Here are some of the changes we have implemented based on lessons learned. First, we have restructured our US commercial model to emphasize partnerships. This multichannel approach supplements our direct sales efforts and provides broader market coverage more efficiently. In the first quarter alone, we secured multiple commercial agreements in the US with established medical equipment distributors who have existing relationships and credibility in the market.

Second, we are prioritizing deployments of Nano X Arc Systems at high visibility reference sites like RadNet, the largest outpatient imaging center operator in the United States, where it is now in commercial use and integrated into routine clinical workflows. Third, we created the Nano X Imaging Network to seek out business segments which offer potentially higher reimbursement rates such as workers' compensation groups and concierge medical providers.

Fourth, we initiated a restructuring process designed to optimize our cost structure, improve capital efficiency, reduce burn rate, and better align our operations with our long-term business objectives. I will share more details about all of these changes in my remarks today. While shifting the standard of care in medical imaging is a long-term endeavor, we believe these adjustments will better align our resources and position us to capitalize on the substantial market opportunity of Nano X. With that, let me share some of the accomplishments we have achieved since our last call. We are seeing early signs that our multichannel model is beginning to work with deployments increasing, scan-based activities starting to contribute to revenues, increased scan volume at active sites and partners, beginning to generate pipeline and initial commercial activity, and engaging directly with customers to support sales and adoption. The Nano X Imaging Network proof of concept is also beginning to contribute to our progress.

As a reminder, this is a focused initiative targeting segments such as workers' compensation, concierge medicine, and outpatient specialty care where positive reimbursement development may support higher per scan pricing. We are exploring opportunities across three segments: a large integrated healthcare campus, an independent rehab and pain clinic, and an orthopedic physician's practice. These engagements will support our strategy of driving adoption across enterprise specialty, outpatient, and physician-led settings.

Importantly, I'm very excited to share a strategic deployment. The Nano X Arc system has been operational for several months at the RadNet site. RadNet is the largest outpatient imaging center operator in the United States and has deployed a Nano X Arc system in one of its facilities where it is now in commercial use and integrated into routine clinical workflow. Based on this experience, we are exploring opportunities for expanded deployment across additional outpatient imaging centers and for clinical research including early lung nodule detection.

We believe this represents an important step in demonstrating the Nano X clinical value in major outpatient imaging settings and we are excited to continue this collaboration. I'd also like to talk about how we are working to get our growing commercial relationship activated. In the first quarter, we secured multiple commercial agreements in the US with established medical equipment distributors that have a strong market presence, credibility, and existing customer relationships.

Collectively, these agreements represent the potential for approximately 360 CapEx system sales over the next 2 or 3 years. During the second quarter, our primary focus was on onboarding these partners, training their teams, aligning go-to-market activities, and building the operational foundations required to support commercialization. We are now beginning to see the early results of these efforts, including initial leads for the Nano X Arc and engaging with their customers and driving early commercial opportunities.

That said, commercialization in medical imaging takes time. The transition from signed agreements to active sales, installation, and revenue recognition depends on various factors that may affect commercialization, including site readiness and regulatory processes. For example, some segments may involve additional regulatory and SOC2 requirements. We've also advanced partnerships in Latin America where we signed a distribution agreement with Top Med SAC in Peru late May.

Indeed, we are now leading a shift toward a more CapEx-driven commercial model supported by our partner network and initial purchase activity. We believe this evolution can contribute to revenue growth while helping reduce future cash needs and enhance our path to break-even. And finally, let me also provide an update regarding our South Korean operations. As previously announced, we initiated a restructuring process designed to optimize our cost structure, improve capital efficiency, and better align our operations with our long-term business objectives.

Importantly, what we are seeing is not a reduction in our confidence in the market opportunity, customer demand, or the value proposition of our solutions. We continue to expand our installed base, advance customer implementation, and execute against commercial agreements that contemplate the deployment of hundreds of systems over the coming years. We're also continuing to grow and advance our businesses across imaging, AI, teleradiology, OEM, and health IT.

To address this, we developed our proprietary digital X-ray technology, which enables the cloud-connected and AI-compatible Nanox ARC systems and supports broader deployment and simpler operation across a range of clinical environments. With development behind us, our focus is now on execution, converting pipelines into deployments, activating sites, and integrating systems into routine clinical use throughout our direct efforts and partner network.

During the reported period, the company experienced negative cash flow from operations of $14 million and an additional $1.8 million on purchasing property and equipment, mainly for the building of Arkx Management. Expect that the company's cash and cash equivalents and net deposits as of March 31, 2026, are not sufficient to support the company operations under its current operating plans for at least one year from the date of the press release.

These factors raise substantial doubt as does the company's ability to continue as an ongoing concern. On a preliminary unaudited basis, the company estimates that its cash and cash equivalents, net of short-term bank loan, to be approximately $27 million as of the date of the press release. Management is continuing in the process of seeking to raise funds in the private equity and capital markets as the company will need to finance its operation.

We remain focused on the execution and believe we are building the right framework to support sustained commercialization over time. We believe we are at the beginning of expanding access to medical imaging, and the progress we have made this quarter reinforces our confidence in the path ahead. Thank you for joining our call today and, as always, we appreciate your continued support.

OPERATOR

Operator, please open the call to questions. Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jeffrey Cohen with Ladenburg Thalmann and Company. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Oh, hi. Thanks for taking our questions. So two from our end. Firstly, could you talk about the teleradiology business? You did call out customer retention, increased rates, and increased volumes. Could you kind of drill into that a little bit for our benefit as far as rates go, number of customers, volumes, and utilization? Thank you.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Okay, I heard the teleradiology. And what's the second question?

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Jeff, could you talk about the rates and the customers and volumes and utilization of the teleradiology?

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

The one thing that I would say is what I mentioned about the cross-selling between Nanox units. So, on one hand, USARAD, the teleradiology business, gave us a lot of opportunities to sell the ARC and new customers, to sell the AI and new customers, to sell the Nanox units. But on the other hand, every ARC that we deploy, and it's a new system that before they didn't have X-ray or CT, they asked us to provide the services in addition to the scans.

They asked us to provide the reading services. So teleradiology is adding to, I would say, they are reading a meaningful part of the scans that the ARC is scanning. And I think you will see a growth in this one as well.

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And then secondly, Eris, as a follow-up, can you talk about the cadence of deployments for the balance of the year? I know you did call out 40 units at various stages, of which some will come online in the back half. What should we expect for ARC units coming online for the second quarter and the balance of the year?

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thanks for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Henry with AGP. Your line is now open.

Scott Henry

Thank you. Good morning. Couple questions. First, a little bit of a follow-up, but how should we think about 2Q? There's only a couple days left in the quarter, so we should have a pretty good sense at this point. Sequentially, should we expect Q2 to be stronger than Q1? Not looking for specifics, but just curious your thoughts, obviously given that it's June 25th.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think that probably we will be ready with these numbers shortly, and as soon as they are ready, we're going to share them.

Scott Henry

Okay, fair enough. And then spending levels, how should I mean it sounds like you're going to rationalize some of the costs. Should we expect spending as far as total operating expenses to start to decline sequentially? Just wanted to get a thought of how we should think about that in the rest of the year.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

The answer is yes. First of all, the outcome of the reduction in the Korean operation and the fact that we are doing all the efforts in order to save, we cut some costs in other places. We have reduced the headcount, mainly in Israel, by 15 employees and cut the scope of employment of others. So based on early indication that we have for June, we can expect a reduction in the burn rate.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Final question on the AI business. Certainly the numbers getting notably higher, at what level would we expect that business to be breakeven? As far as gross profit, should we think about that as a 2027 event or a late 26? I just want to get an idea how to model that. Thank you.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so initially we have indicated in the past that probably at the tail or the end of 2026 we are going to be cash neutral or breakeven. But I would say that it may be pushed by a quarter or so. So I would say early 2027 probably based on the.

Scott Henry

No. For clarity. I was just asking about the gross profit for the AI division. Should that, you know, as you reach 2 million a quarter, would that be break even for as far as gross profit? Not spending. Just. I'm just trying to model that out. Thank you.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

Okay, the. So the answer is even easier from a gross profit since the gross profit of the AI and it is very high, I would say in the probably in the 80s. So the answer is probably earlier than what you have asked for.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sarah Janes with Kantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Gabby

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. This is Gabby on for Sarah. I can appreciate removing the revenue guidance in terms of visibility, but could you help us size if you view the first quarter as sort of run rate once I back out to consolidation of Nanox Health IT and just kind of any sort of framing on how you expect what a more realistic 2026 revenue target is?

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

I'm not sure I understand the question. Can you elaborate?

Gabby

Yeah. So with the removal of the $35 million revenue guidance, as I think about the rest of the year, can I think about the first quarter, 2026 as sort of a run rate for the rest of the year, do you expect the revenue to ramp, just anything that helps us with the full year.

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

And Q2, which is currently where we are right now, was mainly focused on the onboarding of the people, training the salespeople, getting the list of tens, many tens of customers that we have already engaged in meetings with the business partners. So our channel managers and the business partners are going to these customers and meeting them. And I would say that Q3 will probably be the implementation.

Gabby

Okay, that's super helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no further questions at this time. Eris, would you like to provide any further remarks?

Hitoshi Masuya, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.