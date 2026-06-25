Virtuix Holdings Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Virtuix Holdings reported a fiscal year 2026 revenue increase of 18% to $4.3 million, driven by strong sales of Omni One and a robust 2025 holiday season.

Gross margin improved significantly to 25% from a negative 6% in the previous year, while operating expenses decreased by 19%, leading to a 27% improvement in operating loss.

The company listed on NASDAQ and expanded its product offerings, launching Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta, and extended its market reach to Europe, the UK, and Canada.

Virtuix is pursuing strategic acquisitions in defense training and simulation to enhance its position in the defense market, where it sees significant growth potential.

Management expressed optimism about future growth across consumer, defense, and healthcare verticals, with a focus on scaling operations and improving profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Virtuix earnings conference call for the full fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026. All lines have been placed on listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. During today's call, we may make statements relating to our goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for future performance that constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations based upon currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our SEC filings. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

A press release detailing these results was issued this morning and is available on the Company's investor relations website at invest.virtuix.com. Hosting today's call are Virtuix Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jan Goetgeluk and Chief Financial Officer Thomas McGinnis. They will provide a corporate overview, review key highlights, discuss strategic milestones, cover financial results, and outline the Company's priorities and outlook.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Goetgeluk.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to review our results for the fiscal year 2026. Today we'll walk you through a brief corporate overview, our key highlights for the year, our strategic milestones, consumer defense, enterprise and healthcare, and then Thomas will take you through a detailed financial review. So let's get started. Virtuix is a leading developer of AI-driven full-body virtual reality systems now trading on the NASDAQ Global Markets under the ticker VTIX since their debut on January 27, 2026, and we were honored to ring the NASDAQ opening bell on March 6th, which was a nice experience.

Our technology enables natural full-body movement in 360 degrees inside virtual worlds, bringing the physical act of walking and running into video games and other applications across enterprise and defense. Our product portfolio includes five core offerings covered by 25 issued patents, with a 26th patent recently allowed. We have Omni One, Omni One for Quest, and Omni One Core. Those are our flagship consumer products, Omni One Enterprise for industrial training and other enterprise applications, and Virtual Terrain Work or VTW, which is our primary defense simulation system.

We are hardware experts with a proven track record of execution. We're headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations in Zhuhai, China, where a manufacturing facility is set up and ready to support up to 3,000 units per month, which would represent over $100 million in annual revenue potential at full utilization. So we are ready to scale. We pursue a multi-use revenue strategy that includes high-volume consumer gaming and fitness supplemented by high-value defense and enterprise training, all with recurring revenues from software games and subscriptions for consumers and software licensing and custom simulation development for defense and enterprise customers. We're also at the leading edge of AI-driven 3D reconstruction with technologies like Gaussian splatting that transform 360-degree video footage into photorealistic walkable 3D worlds in just hours. Previously, recreating a real-world environment as an explorable space in virtual reality could take weeks or several months. Very expensive, very time-consuming. Today, thanks to AI, we can do that in just a few hours, and we're applying this technology to our VTW defense system, and it's also driving adoption of our technology in the enterprise space for training.

Fiscal 2026 was a transformational year for Virtuix on every front: financial, strategic, and commercial. Let me briefly walk you through the highlights before we take a deeper dive financially. We grew full-year revenue 18% year over year to 4.3 million, driven by strong demand for Omni One, including a robust 2025 holiday season. Now keep in mind that revenues in fiscal year 2025 primarily stem from fulfilling a large backlog of nearly two years of pre-orders for Omni One, whereas fiscal year 2026, this most recent year, primarily reflects only new sales of Omni One.

So even then, we grew revenues by double digits. And if we compare new sales in December 2026, the key holiday month, versus new sales of units in December 2025, new sales in December 2026 were up 60% compared to the prior year, reflecting strong growth in our consumer segments. Gross margin turned sharply positive, coming in at 25% compared to a negative 6% in the prior year. We reduced our operating expenses by 19% and ended the year with $9.5 million in cash, up from just half a million a year ago.

Strategically, we achieved a series of major milestones. We listed on NASDAQ under the ticker VTIX, validating our decade-long innovation in Full Body XR while also providing access to capital and market visibility for us to scale aggressively. We also launched Omni One for Quest through our collaboration with Meta and Meta's Made for Meta program. We expanded globally across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Most importantly, we're also seeing strong traction in our defense business with U.S. Air Force CIBRO awards, our selection as a lead integrator for a U.S. Marine Corps training system, and a development agreement with the U.S. Navy. We also extended our platform into longer-term verticals like healthcare. So let me turn to these strategic milestones in more detail. One of the most significant developments of the year is the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta that happened just this past Tuesday through Meta's Made for Meta program.

Omni One is now certified for the Meta Quest ecosystem and will be featured in the Meta store. More than 20 million Quest headsets have been sold, with an estimated 6 million or so active users by recent estimates. So for the first time, those users can pair Omni One with their existing Quest headset and game library, enabling them to walk, run, crouch, strafe, jump, all in 360 degrees through a plug-and-play experience. This meaningfully expands Omni One's addressable market and broadens our distribution.

Omni One, which some call a 'Peloton for gamers,' also earned meaningful consumer validation in the past year. As you know, users can burn up to 700 calories per hour. So in addition to being fun, it's also good for your health. Our product now holds a 4.8-star average rating, and Omni One also won a 2025 Auggie Award, which is one of our industry's most prestigious awards. At $2,595, about $90 per month with a firm, Omni One for Quest is also our most successful entry point into Full Body VR.

We view this as an important step forward for bringing physically active, engaging full-body virtual reality to a much larger consumer audience. Our international growth is also well underway. Omni One for Quest and Omni One Core are now available across Germany, the UK, France, and additional EU markets through dedicated storefronts. Most recently, we've also expanded availability into Canada through our online store. This adds a large high-income international consumer base for our products.

We're also advancing into the medical vertical through university-led validations of our platform. We deployed Omni One at Rutgers University at WINLAB for research and development in AI assistance, neurodivergent therapy, as well as immersive behavior analytics, including autism therapy for children, and similarly at the Florida Gulf Coast University. Faculty there in the Marieb College of Health and Human Services are evaluating Omni One for physical and occupational therapy, new rehabilitation, fall prevention, and clinical simulations.

We believe that in the future, these collaborations can open up new large revenue opportunities within next-generation healthcare and specifically therapeutic applications. So that's potentially a third big vertical for our product in addition to consumer and defense.

Thomas McGinnis, CFO

So let's turn to defense. A major component of our long-term growth strategy is the defense markets, where we now have active programs across all four branches of the U.S. Military. Our vision there is to supplement our high-volume consumer sales with potentially high-value defense contracts. Now we're experiencing rapid traction for our technology in the defense training and simulation markets. With the U.S. Air Force, we recently received an AFWorks CBR Phase 1 Award for VTW.

This system supports 12 or more distributed stations enabling multi-user planning across geographically separated sites. Essentially, for the first time here, warfighters can explore the battlefield before we put boots on the ground. We believe that is a revolutionary capability that our defense and our military did not have until now, thanks to our technology. Importantly, beyond the upfront system sale, VTW is designed to generate high-margin recurring revenues.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

All right, with that, I'll hand the call over to Thomas to walk us through the financials.

Thomas McGinnis, CFO

Turning to full year operating expenses, total operating expenses decreased in fiscal year 2026 by 2.6 million, or 19%, to 11.4 million from 14 million in the prior year, reflecting meaningful cost discipline across the organization. General and administrative expenses declined by 2.2 million and research and development expenses declined by 1.3 million, partially offset by a 0.9 million increase in selling expenses as we invested in commercial expansion.

Importantly, stockholders' equity turned positive, reaching 3 million compared to a stockholders' deficit of 0.8 million a year ago, representing a 3.8 million improvement during the year. We strengthened the balance sheet through warrant exercises, convertible note issuances, and other financing activities. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Jan.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

And above all, we remain focused on our path toward profitability driven by the combination of revenue growth and operating expense discipline and supplemented by high-value defense and enterprise contracts. Let me leave you with a few key takeaways. First, our commercial momentum is very real. For the full year, we grew revenue 18%, returned gross margin positive, and we reduced operating expenses by 19%. Second, our strategic position has never been stronger.

So we believe we are ready to take Virtuix Holdings to the next level to achieve continued growth and create long-term value for our shareholders. With that, we will now open up the call for questions.

OPERATOR

Jack Kodarik

Hi, this is Jack Kodarik calling in for Jack Van der Roerte. Thanks for taking my questions. It's nice to see the progress with all the different arms of the US Military. And you kind of mentioned there what it would take to secure larger contracts. I'm kind of wondering, just big picture, what do you expect the total size of that opportunity to be and what sort of time horizon do you think it would take for some of those larger contracts to materialize?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

And also then again, of course, the revenue side there where we can add to our revenues with a step change in a very meaningful way. I think these activities in the defense space that we're pursuing can truly be a game changer for our company and a big catalyst for growth going forward. We're very excited about our traction in the space so far.

Jack Kodarik

Okay, that's super helpful. Color. And I have one more question, just a little bit. Speaking on geographic coverage, I'm just wondering overall, where are you selling now and then kind of in the, in the near future? Where do you expect to open any more online storefronts? Is there any areas that you expect to be, you know, kind of like these incremental additions to like, you know, drive demand? Thank you.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

Jack Kodarik

Awesome. Thank you for taking my questions.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

Thanks Jack.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gaussi Sri with Singular Research. Please proceed with your question.

Gaussi Sri

Good morning gentlemen. Can you hear me?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

Hey, Gauchi.

Gaussi Sri

Good morning, Jan. My first question is on the Omni One for Quest. Now that it's live, how are you guys thinking about any kind of cannibalization on the standalone system? And when you think about the mix shift towards Quest as the dominant SKU, what kind of, how are we supposed to think about the net margin effect? So is the volume gain from the Meta install base enough to offset any kind of margin compression? Any kind of, any color on that?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

We have that offering as well. So those are three products right now in our store. We do believe that Omni One for Quest will be our most valuable or dominant offering. But we'll see. We just launched it this week. It's been a great launch. So we'll see how we can really drive our sales going forward and look forward to announcing results on that in the future.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

And on the Meta side, what kind of support is Meta providing? Are you in a curated catalog? Does Meta provide any kind of data on the impressions and click-throughs that you can track?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

So it's an official collaboration, which I think from a visibility perspective and a branding perspective will bring a lot of positives.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

On the Omni One side, I know there's a cohort now approaching kind of the second renewal cycle. Can you guys give us a sense of what that two-year renewal rate on those early cohorts are, even directionally? Is the subscription running better or better than anticipated? How is that performing?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

So it's done very well for us.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

And I might have apologized and missed the part where you were talking about the development with the military. But what is the typical timeline for Phase one completion to Phase two decision?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

It can go from a few months to one or two years or more. So it really depends on the situation. And we're pursuing and we have programs with various branches and various contract vehicles. So there's not just one standard answer there.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Okay. And now that you're kind of deeply involved in the military bidding process, what is the competitive space in the military evaluation like? Who are your main competitors in the space?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

And we believe that's a revolutionary capability. And I think the military is very excited about that. That's where we're seeing such rapid traction, more rapid than we expected, frankly. Rapid traction, momentum for our technology in a defense training space.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Awesome. I'll make this my last question, but I'll be remiss if I didn't ask whether given your verbiage about the M&A, has the landscape broadened? Is there something being announced before the end of the calendar year?

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

And we are moving that forward at rapid speed as a key priority. And so we hope to announce something substantial there in the near future. Yes.

John Smith, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Awesome. Thank you guys and good luck for your next year.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

Thanks, Gaussi.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jan Goetgeluk for his closing remarks.

Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO

So thank you for joining. If you are unable to address your question today, please respond to reach out to our investor relations team at MZ Group and they'll be happy to assist. Thank you again for joining us and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation.