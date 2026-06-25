Worthington Steel Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/699991251

Summary

Worthington Steel completed the largest acquisition in its history by becoming the majority shareholder of Kloeckner, marking a significant strategic step towards expanding its capabilities and reach.

Net sales increased by 12% to $929.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $75.2 million, reflecting stable to soft macroeconomic conditions.

The company incurred several non-recurring costs, including acquisition-related expenses and a non-cash impairment charge on electrical steel assets, resulting in a net loss of $48.7 million.

Worthington Steel is focused on integrating Kloeckner, pursuing a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) to streamline operations and achieve synergy targets.

Operational highlights include a successful application of lean flow principles at multiple facilities, which reduced inventory and improved operational efficiency.

The company continues to invest in artificial intelligence to automate processes, achieving over 90% accuracy in testing for customer order management.

Management remains cautiously optimistic about future demand, emphasizing potential growth in automotive and other sectors, pending improvements in macroeconomic conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I would now like to turn the call over to Melissa Dykstra, Vice President of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. Melissa, please go ahead.

Melissa Dykstra, Vice President of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to Worthington Steel's fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call. On our call today we have Jeff Gilmore, Worthington Steel's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Adams, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested.

We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market closed. Please refer to it for more detail on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Unless noted as reported, today's discussion will reference non-GAAP financial measures which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results and are presented on a standalone basis. You can find definitions of each non-GAAP measure and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release.

Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available later today on worthingtonsteel.com. Now I'll turn it over to Jeff Gilmore.

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before I get into the quarter, I want to start with the most important development since our last call. On June 3, we completed the Kloeckner Company transaction and became the majority shareholder of the company. This is the largest acquisition in Worthington Steel's history and it is a defining step in building our future. I want to say thank you to our teams across Worthington Steel and to our new colleagues at Kloeckner.

This was a demanding quarter with a lot happening at once. Through it all, our team stayed focused on safety, serving customers and executing every day while we took a major strategic step as a company. The transaction builds directly on what we have been working towards since becoming a standalone public company, a business anchored in value-added processing, disciplined capital allocation and continuous improvement through the Worthington Business System.

The Kloeckner acquisition materially expands our scale, our capabilities and our reach. It gives us a broader set of products and processing capabilities, a larger and more complementary footprint and increased end market diversification. Kloeckner brings an established footprint and a portfolio that broadens our offerings to include aluminum, stainless, long products, plate and fabrication while complementing our strengths in carbon flat rolled and our growing position in electrical steel.

Put simply, this transaction gives us more ways to serve our customers, more avenues for profitable growth and further strengthens our ability to deliver strong performance through cycles that diversification matters. A broader, more balanced portfolio paired with more value-added processing can improve the quality of earnings through the cycle and reduce reliance on any single end market or product category. We also see a clear opportunity to create value over time through practical levers.

We understand well operating discipline, procurement scale, network efficiency and best practice sharing. As we continue integration planning, these opportunities are becoming even more evident and we remain confident about our ability to achieve our synergy targets and as we move through the required process and achieve operational control. With that in mind, I also want to spend a few minutes on where we are in the Kloeckner takeover process. As you know, the transaction closed on June 3rd and Worthington owns approximately 62% of Kloeckner's outstanding shares.

There are still several steps to take before Worthington Steel and Kloeckner operate as one company. In late March we announced our intention to pursue a domination and Profit and loss transfer agreement or DPLTA at a high level. This is a German corporate structure that, once approved and effective, allows the parent company to direct the management board of the subsidiary and assures alignment across the combined organization. For Worthington Steel, the practical benefit is that it supports more effective coordination, helps us move faster once the appropriate approvals are in place and creates a clear path to realizing a lot of the synergies we identified, like the tender offer process. Approval of a DPLTA has to follow the required German legal steps, including shareholder approval, but we believe it is an important part of bringing the companies together in a disciplined way. Additionally, we have announced our intention to pursue a delisting of Kloeckner shares now that the transaction is closed. We believe the business is better positioned as part of Worthington Steel's operating platform as a non-listed company.

Over time, delisting should simplify the structure, eliminate public company requirements and reduce administrative burden. It should give us greater flexibility to focus on operating performance, customer service integration and value creation. It does not change the fundamentals of why we pursued the acquisition. We remain focused on building a stronger, more diversified metals processing company with a clear path to long-term value. With the close behind us, our focus turns to execution.

Integration is not something you just announced, it is something you deliver. Our teams are focused on day one, readiness, integration, governance and aligning priorities so we can bring the organizations together effectively and begin capturing the value we've committed to. We will be deliberate, we will protect customer service, we will focus on cultural integration and we will share more each quarter. Before we move on to discuss the quarter, I want to recognize the teams who got us here.

Closing a highly structured cross-border transaction, raising more than $1 billion of new capital and securing regulatory approvals sooner than expected requires real discipline and intense coordination across legal, finance, treasury operations, IT, HR Communications and many other functions. I want to thank everyone on our team who had a hand in bringing the transaction to a successful close. With that, let's turn to our results for the fourth quarter.

As we mentioned during our last call, we expected several non-recurring items related to the Kloeckner transaction. In addition, we also recorded one-time non-cash impairment charges related to the impairment of certain electrical steel assets in both Europe and the United States. Our results reflect that and Tim will walk through those items in more detail. Net sales increased by 12% to $929.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $75.2 million and adjusted earnings per share were 74 cents.

From a macro standpoint, the quarter reflected stable to soft conditions. Customers remained deliberate and inventory disciplined and we continued to see sensitivity to interest rates and broader uncertainty. Trade policy continues to be an important factor and the industry needs consistency. Customers make long-term sourcing and investment decisions based on rules that must be reliable. As we head toward USMCA negotiations, we welcome steps that tighten enforcement and ensure the agreement delivers on its intent to support North American supply chains and North American manufacturing.

At the same time, we remain cautiously optimistic that conditions will improve with the end of the war with Iran and the easing of macro uncertainty. The pace and timing will depend heavily on various factors, particularly the interest rate path and broader geopolitical stability. If those factors move in a constructive direction, we believe demand can improve as we move through the year. Let me break down what we saw in our key markets and what we were watching in the coming months in automotive the broader North American market has been steadier than many expected, even with the affordability and macro noise still out there.

This quarter we expanded our automation work into customer order management. At Spartan Steel Coating, our teams developed an AI agent to process highly variable work orders from a key customer. This work historically required employees to review emails, interpret different order formats, identify specifications, and manually enter information into our ERP system. Because the orders varied so much, this was not a good fit for traditional rules-based automation.

I would say this quarter reflects two things at once steady execution in a mixed macro environment and a major strategic step forward with the completion of the Kloeckner transaction shortly after the fiscal year end. We remain focused on what we can control safety, customer service, operational discipline and transformation and we will bring that same approach to integration.

Tim Adams (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

I'll now turn the call over to Tim for more detail on the quarter and the financials.

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

The Kloeckner-related items fall into four categories. First, we incurred $15.5 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses, primarily advisory, legal, and regulatory fees. Second, we recognized an $11.5 million pre-tax loss on the foreign currency forward contract used to hedge a portion of the purchase price. Third, we recognized $17.2 million of pre-tax income related to the Kloeckner securities we held during the quarter, primarily mark-to-market gains.

And fourth, we expensed $16.2 million of previously deferred bridge financing costs which are reported in interest expense. In addition to the Kloeckner-related items, we recognized a $94.5 million pre-tax non-cash impairment in our electrical steel reporting unit or $1.31 per share. The charge included impairments to both goodwill and certain long-lived assets and reflects a reset in our near-term expectations for certain electrical steel end markets.

Turning to cash flows and the balance sheet for the quarter, cash flow from operations was $45 million and free cash flow was $8 million. Capital expenditures were $37.1 million in the quarter related to several projects including the previously announced electrical steel investments for legacy Worthington Steel. We expect fiscal 2027 capital expenditures to be approximately $60 million, which includes maintenance projects that keep our key assets market-ready.

To close, the fourth quarter had a number of moving pieces, but underlying results were resilient. At the same time, the business remained cash generative. Direct volumes grew and we ended fiscal 2026 with liquidity and financial flexibility. Shortly after year-end, we completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Kloeckner, which shifts our focus from transaction execution to integration, synergy capture, working capital discipline, and debt reduction.

I want to thank our Worthington Steel teams for their continued focus on safety, customer service, and execution. And I want to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues at Kloeckner. We are excited about what we will build together. At this point, we will be happy to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Samuel, your line is now open.

Samuel McKinney, KeyBanc Capital Markets

You know, assuming that holds intact and I don't know why it would not.

Tim Adams (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Okay. And then given the automotive build rate trends this year versus last, if you could just frame up for us how you're thinking about volume impacts as we move into the new fiscal year in the context of the market share wins you talked about.

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Samuel McKinney, KeyBanc Capital Markets

Understood. I appreciate all the color. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Sam, your next question comes from the line of Martin Englert with Seacort. Martin, your line is now open.

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Hello. Good morning, everyone.

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Martin.

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Question, question on auto supply chain and are you seeing any shift away from aluminum back towards steel or anticipating one through the balance of this year after maintenance shutdowns in the summer or for calendar year 2027?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Kind of similar to that, just looking at potential shifts. But are you seeing any pickup in relocation and reshoring of the auto supply chain from Mexico to the U.S.?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Within the tolling business, what portion of the volumes are being processed for steel mills generally?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Generally our toll mix is pretty heavily weighted towards the mill, so I would say 75% or so is weighted towards the mill.

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay. In your prepared remarks, you noted construction, elevated interest rates is maybe a construction continued headwind in some areas. But what are you hearing within the supply chain regarding other inflationary factors such as high steel and metals prices as well as other inputs, sort of general inflationary factors inhibiting activity, pausing activity, canceling projects that were previously planned?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and you brought up an example and I think I asked you maybe a quarter, couple quarters back about you are pursuing some AI applications internally. You gave an example in the prepared remarks about customer specifications and creating an agent for that application, and you noted 90% accuracy in testing. What bridges the 10% to get you to 100% there?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, do you have a specific budget for AI spend for the upcoming fiscal year?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

No, we don't. We haven't set a specific budget. We do a budgeting process and it's certainly an area certainly we took on obviously quite a bit of debt for the, for the deal and we want to be mindful of paying debt down. But an area that we want to continue to invest in is artificial intelligence. And we are pretty close to announcing some partnerships with two different firms for different reasons to help us accelerate our AI journey.

Martin Englert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, could we take a minute and just review synergies with Kloeckner. I know you've touched on this before, but I believe you're targeting on 150 million but maybe discuss key categories that you expect to realize that 150 million within revisit the time horizon and then is there an upper bound, lower bound or plus or minus that 150 million that you're thinking about?

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

And that's what was exciting about accelerating the closing. It allows us to get to DPLTA sooner and start working closely, collaborating and putting our plans in place and getting to some action. So that's what we're most excited about.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Geoff Gilmore, President and CEO, for closing remarks.

Geoff Gilmore, President and Chief Executive Officer

So just want to say thank you again for joining us this morning. I really want to close by emphasizing that our strategy remains intact. Electrical steel continues to be a key part of our growth strategy. And now we're turning to the next phase of the Kloeckner transaction with focus and confidence, ready to execute, integrate thoughtfully and create value over time. So thanks for joining us.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.