Acuity Brands Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Acuity Brands reported a 2% increase in net sales to $1.2 billion, with growth driven by Acuity Intelligent Spaces, offset by declines in Acuity Brands Lighting.

The company improved its adjusted operating profit by 1% to $224 million and increased its adjusted diluted earnings per share by 4% to $5.31.

Acuity Intelligent Spaces saw a 15% sales increase, driven by strong growth in Distech and QSC, achieving a 60.3% adjusted gross profit margin.

Acuity Brands Lighting sales decreased by 2%, but maintained a robust adjusted gross profit margin of 46.1% through strategic pricing and productivity improvements.

The company introduced new products like Beyond by Lithonia and CPX3P, enhancing its Design Select portfolio and reducing SKU complexity.

Acuity received several industry recognitions, including Red Dot awards for its Eureka brand, emphasizing consistent design strength.

Acuity is investing in product vitality and strategic technologies, including AI, to drive productivity and expand margins.

Management is optimistic about future growth, citing firming demand in the lighting market and a strong position in Acuity Intelligent Spaces.

The company successfully refinanced its revolving credit facility, enhancing financial flexibility, and allocated capital towards share repurchases and dividend increases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, the company will conduct a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Charlotte, please go ahead.

Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. On the call with me this morning are Neil Ashe, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Holcomb, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will include updates on our strategic progress and on our fiscal 2026 third quarter performance. There will be an opportunity for Q and A at the end of this call.

As a reminder, some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as detailed on slide 2 of the accompanying presentation. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics with their corresponding GAAP measures are available in our 2026 third quarter earnings release and supplemental presentation, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.acuityinc.com.

Thank you for your interest in Acuity Brands. I will now turn the call over to Neil Ashe.

Neil Ashe, CEO

Thank you, Charlotte, and thank you all for joining us this morning. We demonstrated solid execution in our third quarter of fiscal 2026. We grew net sales, we expanded our adjusted operating profit, and we increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share. We generated strong cash flow and allocated capital effectively in Acuity Brands Lighting. Our sequential performance improved while our margins remained strong. Our ability to drive performance in this market is a result of the execution of our strategy to increase product vitality, elevate service levels, use technology to improve and differentiate both our products and how we operate the business, and drive productivity. Over the past several years, we have focused on enhancing our product portfolios: Contractor Select, Design Select, and Made to Order. By aligning these portfolios to the specific needs of our customers, we have reduced complexity across the value chain while driving productivity for both our partners and ourselves. Contractor Select drives growth and productivity for electrical distributors and retailers by lowering their cost of doing business and reducing their inventory requirements.

Design Select enhances productivity for architects, specifiers, and contractors by enabling efficient configuration of the right products for each project. The balance of the portfolio is made to order, providing customized solutions tailored to specific customer needs. This quarter, we introduced Beyond by Lithonia into our Design Select portfolio. Beyond is our next-generation linear high bay designed for large-scale industrial applications with pre-configured trim packages for common use cases such as cold storage, automotive manufacturing, and warehousing.

It integrates Eldoled drivers with embedded sensor, switch, and nLight controls, delivering a complete lighting and control solution that simplifies specification, ordering, and installation. We also introduced CPX3P, our new three-pane panel available in both Contractor Select and Design Select. The CPX3P combines an architectural aesthetic with switchable lumen output and switchable color temperature at an accessible price point. By enabling configuration and install, we reduce SKU complexity for our distributor partners and simplify specification, inventory management, and installation for our customers.

The industry continues to recognize the value that our products deliver to our customers. This quarter, we received several Red Dot awards. Our Eureka brand continues to demonstrate design leadership. The Eureka segment earned the prestigious Best of the Best recognition, while Tulip, Jari, and Arela received multiple product design awards. Over the past 15 years, Eureka has won 27 Red Dot awards, reflecting consistent design strength across the portfolio.

Now switching to Acuity Intelligent Spaces, which continue to deliver strong sales and margin performance. Atrius and Distech control the management of the space, and QSC manages the experience in the space. Over time, we will use data from both to enhance productivity outcomes through data interoperability. Taken together, this is how we can make spaces autonomous. Today, I want to focus on Distech, where we have delivered strong consistent growth and margin expansion.

Our performance reflects the strength of our open architecture strategy. Our Edge with Cloud platform delivers both local resilience and enterprise-scale intelligence, eliminating traditional trade-offs through open protocols, open tools, and an independent system integrator network. We give customers full control over how their systems are deployed, serviced, and upgraded over time. This differentiation is translating into share gains across our end markets.

We are winning projects and displacing incumbents at major universities, professional sports venues, data centers, and enterprise campuses. And we are winning OEM manufacturers who are selecting our Eclipse portfolio for next-generation applications where our architecture enables capabilities their legacy platforms cannot support. We continue to invest in product vitality. We recently launched Eclipse Resilience, a programmable logic controller designed for mission-critical cooling applications for use primarily in data centers.

We now have a powerful combination of programmable logic controllers and direct digital controllers to solve customer problems. We also introduced a preloaded Resense Move dashboard within Eclipse facilities, providing immediate visibility into occupancy and space utilization out of the box, accelerating returns for both operators and systems integrators. Our investments in product innovation, combined with productivity enablers such as AI-enabled programming tools, workflow automation, and the expansion of Distech Academy, are making our partners more efficient and driving growth across the platform.

Distech is no longer just a controls company; it is a platform company, investing across every layer of the stack and uniquely combining edge control, cloud intelligence, and occupant experience. Acuity Intelligent Spaces continues to build momentum with strong external recognition across the portfolio. Recent Move was featured in the AHR Product Showcase and received a CSE Award, highlighting the strength of our sensing and analytics capabilities.

Distech Controls earned an Ecovadis Medal for Sustainability Performance, and QSC was recognized with Rave's Best of ISE 2026 award for the Q-Sys Room Suite Modular System and named in the AV Nation Reader's Choice Awards, underscoring increased customer adoption and preference across the AV ecosystem. Now looking ahead, Acuity Brands Lighting remains the best-performing lighting company in the world. Our third-quarter order trends indicate that demand in the lighting market is firming.

We are focused on executing our strategy and advancing our growth algorithm while managing gross profit margin through strategic pricing, product innovation, and productivity improvements, positioning us well for today and for the future. Acuity Intelligent Spaces is strategically differentiated. We have unique and disruptive technologies that are driving productivity for people experiencing spaces and for the people providing those spaces. Our focus will continue to be on growth, and we have the opportunity to continue to expand margins over time.

We are confident in the long-term performance of both the lighting and spaces businesses. Now I'll turn the call over to Karen, who will update you on our third-quarter performance.

Karen Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everyone. We delivered solid performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. We grew net sales, improved adjusted operating profit, and increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share. For total Acuity, we generated net sales of $1.2 billion, which was $19 million or 2% above the prior year. This was driven by growth in Acuity Intelligent Spaces, partially offset by revenue declines at Acuity Brands Lighting.

During the quarter, we successfully refinanced our existing revolving credit facility with a new five-year $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility. This upsized facility enhances our financial flexibility and extends our maturity profile. We continue to allocate capital effectively. Year to date, we have repaid $200 million of our outstanding term loan, increased our quarterly dividend by 18%, and repurchased over 766,000 shares for $230 million.

In summary, our execution is solid. Acuity Intelligent Spaces continues to grow and expand margins while Acuity Brands Lighting is delivering industry-leading performance. We continue to generate strong cash flow and allocate capital effectively, taking advantage of market dislocations to create long-term value. Thank you for joining us today. I will now pass you over to the operator to take your questions.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Chris Snyder with Morgan Stanley.

Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Neil Ashe, CEO

So we have had data center exposure with our digital controllers. Now we have a unique combination of digital and PLC controllers which positions us well for several of the hyperscalers. And that will be a growing business over time for us. Third, we've entered adjacencies like refrigeration, which we talked about with the KE2 Therm acquisition a couple of years ago, and also with the addition of more OEM exposure to other manufacturers in the industry.

So taken together, we've taken the growth rate of the industry, we've expanded dramatically beyond that through share gain and innovation, and availed ourselves of additional opportunities in adjacent markets and adjacent end markets. So when you put that all together, you get the opportunity for us to continue to grow at these rates as we look forward over the next several years.

Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Is there anything within that that you think would be a great fit? And then also just buyback? You know, you've kind of demonstrated over the last however many years that you guys are committed to buybacks when it's opportunistic.

Neil Ashe, CEO

Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Thank you both, really appreciate all the color.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tim Woese with Baird.

Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird

Neil Ashe, CEO

We also haven't really spoken about the impact of the government shutdown, but we think that clogged up the works during that period also a little bit. So I think we're starting to see some clearing of that activity as well.

Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird

Neil Ashe, CEO

Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird

Awesome. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

Good morning. Thanks for the question. Wanted to follow up on the orders comment. Things affirming there, Neil. Should we think about ABL for 4Q showing normal seasonality or could it be above normal seasonality? And I'm curious if there's any color on end markets, any specific end markets where the order trends might be firming up.

Karen Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

All right, great. That was awesome. Color. Thanks. And then my second question is just on gross margins longer term. Neil, you've been able to expand gross margins and ABL despite weak volumes for a while now. And I guess my question is, can you continue to expand there? If volume stays soft, is there more room on productivity and new products to keep raising gross margins?

Neil Ashe, CEO

But when there is volume growth and there will be volume growth because there is literally not anything in the world that doesn't have a lights in it, we will continue to expand those margins.

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

That's awesome. Thanks, Neil. Pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Our next question comes from Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.

Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Thanks. Good morning. You get tired of the word tepid, Neil?

Neil Ashe, CEO

I thought I banished it from my vocabulary and it snuck back in. So please strike that from the record.

Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Will do. Wanted to double click on one of the Distech comments about winning with OEM manufacturers. I hadn't heard that before and I think you indicated that sort of a new lane for the business.

Neil Ashe, CEO

Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Great. And covered a lot of ground this morning so far. So I was actually just curious what you during the quarter the past few months, what you've been spending most of your focus, time and energy and priorities in around the organization. Little bird told me you've been traveling a lot around the business.

Neil Ashe, CEO

Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Sounds great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Sprague with Vertical Research Partners.

Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Hey, thanks. Good morning everyone. Hey. Just trying to get a little bit better or maybe clearer to me anyhow, perspective on the firming you're speaking to? Neil, Just curious, is this more kind of, you know, backlog normalization, kind of some of the delayed conversion coming through or do you see a clear, you know, kind of uptick in the, you know, just kind of the demand response in the end markets themselves?

Neil Ashe, CEO

Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Have you gotten your head around why ABI continues to be weak and dodge Momentum looks better. We just had another bad ABI print this morning, by the way.

Neil Ashe, CEO

Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners

Yeah, I sense there's some sentiment in that as opposed to real activity, but who knows. Thank you very much for the color. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thanks Jeff. Our next question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs

Neil Ashe, CEO

Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs

Neil Ashe, CEO

Well, at this point, Brian, I would emphasize it's all organic. This is all product development on our side, which is the most valuable path to for us to grow. So I won't rule out that there might be opportunities to tack on things in the future, but I am pleased with our team's ability to enter this market, this dynamic market, organically.

Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs

All right, thanks a lot. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Neil Ashe for closing remarks.

Neil Ashe, CEO

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.