Acuity Brands Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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On Thursday, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Acuity Brands reported a 2% increase in net sales to $1.2 billion, with growth driven by Acuity Intelligent Spaces, offset by declines in Acuity Brands Lighting.
The company improved its adjusted operating profit by 1% to $224 million and increased its adjusted diluted earnings per share by 4% to $5.31.
Acuity Intelligent Spaces saw a 15% sales increase, driven by strong growth in Distech and QSC, achieving a 60.3% adjusted gross profit margin.
Acuity Brands Lighting sales decreased by 2%, but maintained a robust adjusted gross profit margin of 46.1% through strategic pricing and productivity improvements.
The company introduced new products like Beyond by Lithonia and CPX3P, enhancing its Design Select portfolio and reducing SKU complexity.
Acuity received several industry recognitions, including Red Dot awards for its Eureka brand, emphasizing consistent design strength.
Acuity is investing in product vitality and strategic technologies, including AI, to drive productivity and expand margins.
Management is optimistic about future growth, citing firming demand in the lighting market and a strong position in Acuity Intelligent Spaces.
The company successfully refinanced its revolving credit facility, enhancing financial flexibility, and allocated capital towards share repurchases and dividend increases.
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, the company will conduct a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Charlotte, please go ahead.
Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations
Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. On the call with me this morning are Neil Ashe, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Holcomb, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will include updates on our strategic progress and on our fiscal 2026 third quarter performance. There will be an opportunity for Q and A at the end of this call.
As a reminder, some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as detailed on slide 2 of the accompanying presentation. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics with their corresponding GAAP measures are available in our 2026 third quarter earnings release and supplemental presentation, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.acuityinc.com.
Thank you for your interest in Acuity Brands. I will now turn the call over to Neil Ashe.
Neil Ashe, CEO
Thank you, Charlotte, and thank you all for joining us this morning. We demonstrated solid execution in our third quarter of fiscal 2026. We grew net sales, we expanded our adjusted operating profit, and we increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share. We generated strong cash flow and allocated capital effectively in Acuity Brands Lighting. Our sequential performance improved while our margins remained strong. Our ability to drive performance in this market is a result of the execution of our strategy to increase product vitality, elevate service levels, use technology to improve and differentiate both our products and how we operate the business, and drive productivity. Over the past several years, we have focused on enhancing our product portfolios: Contractor Select, Design Select, and Made to Order. By aligning these portfolios to the specific needs of our customers, we have reduced complexity across the value chain while driving productivity for both our partners and ourselves. Contractor Select drives growth and productivity for electrical distributors and retailers by lowering their cost of doing business and reducing their inventory requirements.
Design Select enhances productivity for architects, specifiers, and contractors by enabling efficient configuration of the right products for each project. The balance of the portfolio is made to order, providing customized solutions tailored to specific customer needs. This quarter, we introduced Beyond by Lithonia into our Design Select portfolio. Beyond is our next-generation linear high bay designed for large-scale industrial applications with pre-configured trim packages for common use cases such as cold storage, automotive manufacturing, and warehousing.
It integrates Eldoled drivers with embedded sensor, switch, and nLight controls, delivering a complete lighting and control solution that simplifies specification, ordering, and installation. We also introduced CPX3P, our new three-pane panel available in both Contractor Select and Design Select. The CPX3P combines an architectural aesthetic with switchable lumen output and switchable color temperature at an accessible price point. By enabling configuration and install, we reduce SKU complexity for our distributor partners and simplify specification, inventory management, and installation for our customers.
The industry continues to recognize the value that our products deliver to our customers. This quarter, we received several Red Dot awards. Our Eureka brand continues to demonstrate design leadership. The Eureka segment earned the prestigious Best of the Best recognition, while Tulip, Jari, and Arela received multiple product design awards. Over the past 15 years, Eureka has won 27 Red Dot awards, reflecting consistent design strength across the portfolio.
Now switching to Acuity Intelligent Spaces, which continue to deliver strong sales and margin performance. Atrius and Distech control the management of the space, and QSC manages the experience in the space. Over time, we will use data from both to enhance productivity outcomes through data interoperability. Taken together, this is how we can make spaces autonomous. Today, I want to focus on Distech, where we have delivered strong consistent growth and margin expansion.
Our performance reflects the strength of our open architecture strategy. Our Edge with Cloud platform delivers both local resilience and enterprise-scale intelligence, eliminating traditional trade-offs through open protocols, open tools, and an independent system integrator network. We give customers full control over how their systems are deployed, serviced, and upgraded over time. This differentiation is translating into share gains across our end markets.
We are winning projects and displacing incumbents at major universities, professional sports venues, data centers, and enterprise campuses. And we are winning OEM manufacturers who are selecting our Eclipse portfolio for next-generation applications where our architecture enables capabilities their legacy platforms cannot support. We continue to invest in product vitality. We recently launched Eclipse Resilience, a programmable logic controller designed for mission-critical cooling applications for use primarily in data centers.
We now have a powerful combination of programmable logic controllers and direct digital controllers to solve customer problems. We also introduced a preloaded Resense Move dashboard within Eclipse facilities, providing immediate visibility into occupancy and space utilization out of the box, accelerating returns for both operators and systems integrators. Our investments in product innovation, combined with productivity enablers such as AI-enabled programming tools, workflow automation, and the expansion of Distech Academy, are making our partners more efficient and driving growth across the platform.
Distech is no longer just a controls company; it is a platform company, investing across every layer of the stack and uniquely combining edge control, cloud intelligence, and occupant experience. Acuity Intelligent Spaces continues to build momentum with strong external recognition across the portfolio. Recent Move was featured in the AHR Product Showcase and received a CSE Award, highlighting the strength of our sensing and analytics capabilities.
Distech Controls earned an Ecovadis Medal for Sustainability Performance, and QSC was recognized with Rave's Best of ISE 2026 award for the Q-Sys Room Suite Modular System and named in the AV Nation Reader's Choice Awards, underscoring increased customer adoption and preference across the AV ecosystem. Now looking ahead, Acuity Brands Lighting remains the best-performing lighting company in the world. Our third-quarter order trends indicate that demand in the lighting market is firming.
We are focused on executing our strategy and advancing our growth algorithm while managing gross profit margin through strategic pricing, product innovation, and productivity improvements, positioning us well for today and for the future. Acuity Intelligent Spaces is strategically differentiated. We have unique and disruptive technologies that are driving productivity for people experiencing spaces and for the people providing those spaces. Our focus will continue to be on growth, and we have the opportunity to continue to expand margins over time.
We are confident in the long-term performance of both the lighting and spaces businesses. Now I'll turn the call over to Karen, who will update you on our third-quarter performance.
Karen Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everyone. We delivered solid performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. We grew net sales, improved adjusted operating profit, and increased our adjusted diluted earnings per share. For total Acuity, we generated net sales of $1.2 billion, which was $19 million or 2% above the prior year. This was driven by growth in Acuity Intelligent Spaces, partially offset by revenue declines at Acuity Brands Lighting.
During the quarter, we successfully refinanced our existing revolving credit facility with a new five-year $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility. This upsized facility enhances our financial flexibility and extends our maturity profile. We continue to allocate capital effectively. Year to date, we have repaid $200 million of our outstanding term loan, increased our quarterly dividend by 18%, and repurchased over 766,000 shares for $230 million.
In summary, our execution is solid. Acuity Intelligent Spaces continues to grow and expand margins while Acuity Brands Lighting is delivering industry-leading performance. We continue to generate strong cash flow and allocate capital effectively, taking advantage of market dislocations to create long-term value. Thank you for joining us today. I will now pass you over to the operator to take your questions.
OPERATOR
As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Chris Snyder with Morgan Stanley.
Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Neil Ashe, CEO
So we have had data center exposure with our digital controllers. Now we have a unique combination of digital and PLC controllers which positions us well for several of the hyperscalers. And that will be a growing business over time for us. Third, we've entered adjacencies like refrigeration, which we talked about with the KE2 Therm acquisition a couple of years ago, and also with the addition of more OEM exposure to other manufacturers in the industry.
So taken together, we've taken the growth rate of the industry, we've expanded dramatically beyond that through share gain and innovation, and availed ourselves of additional opportunities in adjacent markets and adjacent end markets. So when you put that all together, you get the opportunity for us to continue to grow at these rates as we look forward over the next several years.
Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Is there anything within that that you think would be a great fit? And then also just buyback? You know, you've kind of demonstrated over the last however many years that you guys are committed to buybacks when it's opportunistic.
Neil Ashe, CEO
Chris Snyder, Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Thank you both, really appreciate all the color.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Tim Woese with Baird.
Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird
Neil Ashe, CEO
We also haven't really spoken about the impact of the government shutdown, but we think that clogged up the works during that period also a little bit. So I think we're starting to see some clearing of that activity as well.
Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird
Neil Ashe, CEO
Tim Woese, Analyst at Baird
Awesome. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
Good morning. Thanks for the question. Wanted to follow up on the orders comment. Things affirming there, Neil. Should we think about ABL for 4Q showing normal seasonality or could it be above normal seasonality? And I'm curious if there's any color on end markets, any specific end markets where the order trends might be firming up.
Karen Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
All right, great. That was awesome. Color. Thanks. And then my second question is just on gross margins longer term. Neil, you've been able to expand gross margins and ABL despite weak volumes for a while now. And I guess my question is, can you continue to expand there? If volume stays soft, is there more room on productivity and new products to keep raising gross margins?
Neil Ashe, CEO
But when there is volume growth and there will be volume growth because there is literally not anything in the world that doesn't have a lights in it, we will continue to expand those margins.
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
That's awesome. Thanks, Neil. Pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Our next question comes from Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.
Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer
Thanks. Good morning. You get tired of the word tepid, Neil?
Neil Ashe, CEO
I thought I banished it from my vocabulary and it snuck back in. So please strike that from the record.
Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer
Will do. Wanted to double click on one of the Distech comments about winning with OEM manufacturers. I hadn't heard that before and I think you indicated that sort of a new lane for the business.
Neil Ashe, CEO
Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer
Great. And covered a lot of ground this morning so far. So I was actually just curious what you during the quarter the past few months, what you've been spending most of your focus, time and energy and priorities in around the organization. Little bird told me you've been traveling a lot around the business.
Neil Ashe, CEO
Christopher Glynn, Analyst at Oppenheimer
Sounds great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Sprague with Vertical Research Partners.
Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners
Hey, thanks. Good morning everyone. Hey. Just trying to get a little bit better or maybe clearer to me anyhow, perspective on the firming you're speaking to? Neil, Just curious, is this more kind of, you know, backlog normalization, kind of some of the delayed conversion coming through or do you see a clear, you know, kind of uptick in the, you know, just kind of the demand response in the end markets themselves?
Neil Ashe, CEO
Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners
Have you gotten your head around why ABI continues to be weak and dodge Momentum looks better. We just had another bad ABI print this morning, by the way.
Neil Ashe, CEO
Jeffrey Sprague, Analyst at Vertical Research Partners
Yeah, I sense there's some sentiment in that as opposed to real activity, but who knows. Thank you very much for the color. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thanks Jeff. Our next question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs.
Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs
Neil Ashe, CEO
Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs
Neil Ashe, CEO
Well, at this point, Brian, I would emphasize it's all organic. This is all product development on our side, which is the most valuable path to for us to grow. So I won't rule out that there might be opportunities to tack on things in the future, but I am pleased with our team's ability to enter this market, this dynamic market, organically.
Brian Lee, Analyst at Goldman Sachs
All right, thanks a lot. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Neil Ashe for closing remarks.
Neil Ashe, CEO
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
Adjusted gross profit margin improved to 50.1%, an increase of 10 basis points above the prior year due primarily to a higher mix of Acuity Intelligent Spaces sales. During the quarter, our adjusted operating profit was $224 million, an increase of $2 million, or 1% from last year. Adjusted operating profit margin during the quarter was 18.7%. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share was $5.31, which was an increase of $0.19 or 4% compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting higher profitability and lower diluted shares outstanding.
Acuity Brands Lighting sales of $905 million decreased $18 million or 2% versus the prior year, reflecting a challenging comparison to the third quarter of 2025 when orders were accelerated ahead of price increases. On a two-year stacked basis, total Acuity Brands Lighting grew 1%, and the independent sales network and direct sales network combined grew 4%. Acuity Brands Lighting again delivered strong adjusted gross profit margin of 46.1%, driven largely by strategic pricing, product, and productivity improvements.
This quarter, we also had a $6.4 million tariff refund that we have adjusted out of our numbers. Adjusted operating profit declined $9 million to $165 million, and we delivered adjusted operating profit margin of 18.2%, which was a decline of 60 basis points compared to the prior year, driven largely by lower sales. Now moving on to Acuity Intelligent Spaces, sales for the third quarter were $304 million, an increase of $39 million or 15%, driven by strong growth in Distech and QSC.
Acuity Intelligent Spaces delivered adjusted gross profit margin of 60.3%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $76 million, an increase of $14 million or 22.5%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 25.1%, which is up 150 basis points compared to the prior year. Now turning to our cash flow performance. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, we generated $520 million of cash flow from operations, which was $121 million higher than the same period in fiscal 2025.
Thank you. I wanted to ask about AI's top-line growth, and I think, you know, we appreciate that the category grows faster than core lighting, but it also doesn't seem like a teens growth category that you guys have been delivering for a long time now. So I guess, can you just talk about, you know, is that just all innovation and share gain at the company level, or is the company starting to break into some higher growth verticals? And I specifically wanted to touch on data centers, which you guys called out in the prepared remarks and is not a vertical that we've ever really thought about associated with the company before.
Yeah. Good morning, Chris. So let's focus on AI's first and Distech and QSC really kind of rhyme with each other. So we wanted to talk about Distech this quarter, and I will emphasize kind of Distech performance relative to your question. Over the five years I've been here, we've been very purposeful about adding products and innovation to Distech that allows it to compete and compete effectively, first against the traditional big four competitors, and then second to enter into adjacencies which will grow their TAM and expand the company as a result.
You're really seeing all of those things come together in a very constructive way. So first, we are in the core business, the Eclipse controllers. We are out-innovating the competition and we are taking share. So for example, in Atlanta and the Hartsfield Airport, for the first time in over 20 years, Distech was a new operating platform which was placed in terminal D category. So an example of where we're displacing incumbents. Second, we obviously announced the introduction of the PLC controller.
Thank you. I really appreciate that. And then if I could just follow up on capital deployment. So you guys bought back a good amount of stock in the quarter. I think you still have more than 400 million of cash on the balance sheet, and obviously more free cash generation to come. Can you talk about how you think about capital deployment? I know in the past there's been, you know, I guess you talked about opportunities to kind of just further build out this AI's platform.
Yeah, Chris, I'll start and then I'll pass it over to Karen to talk more about the opportunities for acquisitions. So, you know, our capital allocation framework has not changed. We continue to invest in the business for growth. We've increased our dividend this year, and we will evaluate acquisition opportunities. And then also we repurchase shares. So, you know, the repurchasing shares, we've demonstrated that we're super disciplined and opportunistic in our approach.
And I'd highlight this quarter specifically, we purchased nearly 500,000 shares at an average price of $281 a share. So we feel really good about our program and it's working to create permanent value for our shareholders. And we'll continue to be opportunistic when the opportunity presents itself. And to build on Karen's comments, one of the other things that we've highlighted about our capital availability and compounding generation of cash is that it empowers us to do all of the above.
We can invest in our current businesses for growth, we can invest in acquisitions, we can increase our dividend, and we can repurchase shares, which we've demonstrated we do very effectively. So as we look forward on the acquisition front, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that are ahead of us in AI's. There are multiple areas that we have identified that are attractive for us to continue to add to the portfolio. So we can expand Distech, we can expand QSC and their footprint, and we can add additional things.
But I balance that by saying our view on acquisitions is really quality and not quantity. So we're focused on ensuring that we buy the right assets. And so I'll emphasize the QSC acquisition as an example. We waited and did our work so that we knew we would buy the right asset. And we were confident that when that asset and that team were part of Acuity, they would be able to do things that they previously had not been able to achieve. And you're seeing that in their results.
And you see that in a market perspective at a trade show like Infocom, where they're celebrated as the clear, differentiated leader and on an earnings call where you can see their performance has dramatically improved. So, in summary, we believe from a capital allocation perspective, we have the ability to do all of the above, to grow our current businesses, to acquire businesses, to pay our dividend and to repurchase stock. And we're looking forward to additional acquisitions which will build out AI's as our first priority.
Hey, everybody, nice job. Maybe just, you know, Neil, just kind of referring back to some of your prepared comments on just kind of order trends. I know there's been some elongation in the marketplace around kind of quoting activity and release activity. So are you hearing from your agents that that gap is kind of closing and is there any particular catalyst for that, or is it just, hey, there's a little less volatility and we're comfortable kind of releasing some of these orders?
Yeah, Tim. So I would say the order rate was softest in kind of the winter months, so October through January, basically. And our conversion rates were longer during those periods than they had been in the past. And those conversion rates are highly consistent over a long period of time. So we believed it to be an anomaly. And you can see it and you've heard it in your checks through as the releases are extending. We're starting to see that firm up, as I indicated in the prepared remarks.
And I think firming is probably the right, the best definition. So we're seeing more normal project activity and more normal conversion rates on the lighting side. And I also believe that we're performing better than the competition. So that's a. So taken together, I think that gets us to where we are from a firming perspective. As Karen mentioned in her remarks, remember last year at this time was the tariff 1.0. I don't know if it's 1.0, but tariff, April tariff, which obviously kicked up a lot of activity, which we think we saw the impact all the way through.
Okay, okay, that's really encouraging. And then I kind of have a two-part question on margins. I guess the first part is, is there anything on the inflation side that you guys are particularly focused on right now, whether it's, you know, certain kind of electrical components or, you know, just kind of general areas of inflation. And then the second is, as we kind of think over the next couple of years, do you feel like, you know, we're at a point in the business where we could start seeing a little bit more SBA leverage on an annualized basis, or is that something that you would think continues to grow, you know, as a percentage of sales?
Yeah, I'll break my answer into basically three parts. And Karen, weigh in if I leave anything out here. So first on general inflation. Yes, we're seeing it across the complex, I would say. So there is some materials inflation that we're seeing, metals, et cetera, as one example. And we're seeing inflation in the SDA lines. So I'll get to SDNA last to your question. But we're seeing inflation through those. I mean, medical costs are up 12% going forward for us, for example.
So that's kind of piece one. Piece two is what I would say are the continuing examples of supply shocks. So memory we're treating as we have tariffs and other supply shocks along the way. So we're focused on, first, on ensuring access and availability, second, covering any margin dilution with dollars, and then third, restarting architectural and productivity improvements to continue our margin expansion. We'll deal with that over the course of the next year or so.
And the memory is largely an AI's impact as opposed to an ABL impact. And then finally on SDA, the vast majority of the increase in our SDA expenses have been investments in technology. So that's investments in our ability to, over the course of the last two years, for example, to use AI. We're using that in driving our operations. It's investments. We were just in Mexico this week with our board of directors in our digital focus factor and digitizing our supply chain, things like that, largely investments that are helping to drive the margin expansion we see in the gross margin.
Our lighting business will continue to outgrow the market and the market will grow. When that does, we will see significant operating leverage on the SDA line. At the same time, our AI's business continues to demonstrate that inside of their own kind of expenses, they are leveraging operating expenses as they continue to grow at a higher rate. When you take those two together, they will continue to be a larger portion of the company. And we will see leverage as a result of them being a larger portion of the total.
Yeah, Ryan, as you know there is nothing perfect about the sequential trends and it's not perfectly going to align with history. But here's what I would say. Q3 was a little bit of an outperformance on our sequential trends and we will see an increase from Q3 to... Q4 as we normally do. It may not be as steep as what the Q3 increase was, but we should see continued growth from Q3 to Q4. So we do feel like based on the current order rates that things are firming as Neil mentioned and that should set us up well for Q4. So then in terms of end markets. So first starting with our disaggregated revenue, Karen called out a two-year stack for the CNI plus Direct network. That's you know, as I've said on this call in prior quarters, I tend to look at those together and because it normalizes back and forth between those two and so on a two-year basis that's up 4%.
So that normalizes for tariffs and it normalizes for accounts moving back and forth between the two of them. So I think it's a pretty good way to look at that business. That then highlights that over that two-year period would have been weakness in corporate accounts, retail and OEM. For us as we looked into the fourth quarter and you could see through the performance of the third quarter, corporate accounts is performing pretty well this year. So as we've said consistently, that's a very good piece of business that we are the clear leaders in.
But people don't refresh their buildings at the same time or on a continuous basis. So but we expect that to be a strong part of the business for us in the fourth quarter and beyond. First then on end markets we talked about data centers in the AI conversation we have strong lighting performance in data centers as well. So it's just a smaller vertical because there are less lights but as a content percentage of dollars. So that's an example of where we're performing really well.
The other one I'd call out, which we've talked about is our entry into refuel. So we are really continuing to grind out our advancement in that business. So we've won many of the largest accounts that will only their performance with us will only increase over time and we have the stamina to continue to perform in that business. So I'm really pleased with the way our team has entered that market, has built a product presence and a go-to-market presence and we've got great relationships with that.
And then we'll continue to grind forward. And then finally, when you look at kind of the end markets in total, it's worth repeating that on the Acuity Brands lighting side, we have the ability to flex into where the opportunities are because we have generally pretty good market coverage. And so when one market is challenging, say office, another is expanding, say industrial, which would include the data center performance. So net net, I think firming is the right determination and it will demonstrate how much we outperform the rest of the lighting industry.
The short answer is yes. Okay. Is it more productivity driven? So we. So I'll remind kind of everyone, the strategy at ABL is basically a virtuous cycle of product vitality. Increasing service levels, using technology to differentiate our products and how we operate the business and driving productivity. So each one of those is starting to. Is not starting to. Each one of those is contributing to the margin opportunity that we or the margin performance we've delivered and the opportunity that remains in front of us.
I would say we are on a. We have moved the lighting business to a more productive product vitality cadence than it's been at least since I've been here. So that will be a contributor. On the service levels, we are increasing our ability to tie together an order and deliver a higher outcome for both distributors and then projects through higher performance and higher reliability. I indicated in the SDNA comment earlier that the technology in our supply chain is starting to impact our productivity even more than it has in the past.
And then those all come together in our ability to drive productivity. I'll also remind that third quarter last year we had some more volume than we normally would have as a result of the. And this was pre price increases, pre tariffs. And you could see the expansion that ABL was naturally able to deliver in its gross profit margin. So we're doing all of this work, as you point out, in a soft volume environment or a tepid volume environment. I shouldn't use that word anymore.
Yeah, I mean, in summary, Chris, the industry recognizes that we have the best technology. And so as we pointed out, because we're open protocol, we have these ability and they and our partners have the ability to do more things with our controllers than they've been able to do in the past. And so the trend I see there and that I predict will be going forward is that is that we will be able to consolidate more of the control opportunities among more manufacturers because they have the best of both worlds with Distech controllers.
They have the best technology, they have open protocol over time they have access to the Atrius data lab which gives them the opportunity to do all of the things that they want to do with data with digital control at the same time they can remain expert in the things that they are expert in, which are valves and other things. So we're confident about what the opportunity is there. And as an aside, that's also how we participate paid in the data center market, which is largely as an OEM provider.
Yeah, well, you've got a bird following me around now, Chris. This is a whole other level of. So yes, I've spent a fair amount of time in the business this quarter. I would highlight maybe three things that have or four things that have taken up my time. The first is I'm pleased with the development of our AI platform inside the company. And my view is that AI everyone is going to impact, have a positive impact from AI all organizations, but the ones that understand how to integrate the change in the technology with a change in the business will have the greatest opportunity.
So I think that's the biggest opportunity for us and that's where I've spent most of my time. One, two is I've spent a lot of time with each of our teams around product and product velocity and how to use our better, smarter, faster operating system to drive product velocity, which is I think, a differentiator for our company and a long term opportunity for us. The third is I spent a lot of time in our facilities. So I mentioned earlier we hosted our board of directors this week in our Mexican production facilities.
And I would tell you that every time I go there, I'm proud of what they are capable of doing. We have a high productivity, incredibly engaged population who are completely aligned with our strategy and literally get better every time I go there. And then fourth, we mentioned acquisitions earlier in the call. There are opportunities for us to, to expand AIs and so we're out meeting with potential partners and companies on that front. So taken together, I feel really good about kind of what we're doing in this market and the impact that will have the opportunity for us on the future.
Yeah, if I'd say it's a combination of both primarily I'd focus on a bit of the, of the normalization of the backlog. So obviously a lot of these are, you know, kind of long tenured projects. So they're seeing them start to move through the pipeline. You know, we've said in the past that we believe that with a normalization or any clarity around, you know, policy inflation, tariffs, et cetera, that we would have a, that the market will react positively to that.
And so we're starting to see, you know, this. I think people can't wait forever on these projects. So they're starting to move through with those. As we look forward in our proprietary data around or proprietary models around data, we see kind of affirming of demand for the next, you know, kind of like 12 months or so or next quarter, four quarters. We don't see a dramatic increase in demand but we definitely see a firming in demand. So we think that kind of, that's a combination of basically the market trying to find some normal patterns as you've looked at your own data and kind of the external things that many of us look at.
Yeah, we're aware of the ABI print. I mean, in fact I was talking to our head of research this morning and you know, we don't know what's going on with the ABI number but I just remind everyone you already know this but ABI measures month over month change and it has been down for three years. So if you stack that you would be in a. We haven't done the calculation but you'd be in a really negative place which is not where the world. So there's something going on in that data that we have not figured out yet.
Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess Neil, for you I was curious the talk around the data center opportunity. I think you've alluded to it at times over the past several calls, but it seems like you're maybe more front footed at this point. Can you talk to the increasing product set for that end market opportunity? Quantify, I don't know if it's SKUs or offerings you have there and then the kind of product vitality specifically and then maybe secondarily just the opportunity, if you can frame it in terms of numbers and the competitive landscape and how it compares to others other end markets that Acuity has traditionally been participating in. Just provide a little bit of context. That would be helpful, thank you.
Sure. I'll start on the controllers at Distech. So prior we had competed principally with Digital Direct Controllers, DDCs which are. And we have participated with at least one of the hyperscalers with, with DDC controllers. We've added PLC controllers to the mix so that we can meet the requirements or the requests frankly of. I think it's a better word of those hyperscalers that favor PLCs. What we're also seeing from a trend perspective is that more and more of the hyperscalers are realizing the benefits of DDCs, our original DDC control platform.
Taken together, this gives us the opportunity to be a reliable supplier for multiple hyperscalers. We are. So that's on the control side in terms of magnitude. I think this can be an interesting portion of Distech's business, which obviously is an interesting portion of AIs's business going forward without putting specific dollars around it. So we'll see how that scales then. On the lighting side, it's kind of worth noting that on a percentage basis we've had hyper growth in lighting in data centers, but they're smaller dollar numbers compared to the others.
We expect that to continue. So we're dealing directly now with contractors who are building for the hyperscalers we sell into directly into them, as well as to prefab operators so that we can be the lighting system of choice and we will be going forward. So I would summarize all of this, Brian, by saying I think we've got a responsible entry into the data center market that's both on the control side as well as on the lighting side, and it should be a predictable portion of our growth going forward.
Super helpful. Maybe just a quick follow up. Neil, now that you kind of have that proverbial foot in the door with those key customers, are you seeing kind of more organic growth opportunities within the product set that you can build off of based on feedback you're hearing, or is this something where you're probably going to have to go and tack things on through inorganic growth, but you're seeing kind of the frontline insights that help you inform what you might do next to expand the footprint opportunity there?
Okay, thanks, Liz. Thank you all for joining us this morning. As we said in our prepared remarks, we feel like we have delivered solid execution in this quarter. The lighting demand market is firming, so we will continue to differentiate ourselves from the competitive set in the lighting side. And it's hard not to be impressed with what AIs is doing, both on the Distech side, which we highlighted this quarter, as well as on the QSC side. So we're pleased with where we are, we're excited about where we're going, and we look forward to talking to you again next quarter.
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