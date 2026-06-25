BlackBerry Q1 2027 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

BlackBerry reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY2027 with total revenue of $153 million, exceeding guidance and showing a 26% year-over-year growth.

QNX revenue was $72 million, representing 26% growth year-over-year, driven by significant design wins in the automotive and GEM sectors; development license revenue was notably high, indicating future growth potential.

Secure Communications revenue was $74 million, up 24% year-over-year, supported by large government contracts, including a significant deal with Shared Services Canada.

The company raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, with QNX expected to deliver between $295 to $312 million in revenue.

Strategic initiatives included expanding partnerships with Nvidia and Qualcomm in physical AI, and strong momentum in the GEM market, especially in robotics and industrial automation.

Management expressed confidence in long-term growth drivers, particularly in GEM and Alloy Core, and emphasized the importance of maintaining operating leverage and profitability improvement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the BlackBerry first quarter fiscal year 2027 results conference call. My name is Betsy and I will be your conference moderator for today's call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a brief question and answer session towards the end of the conference. Should you need assistance during the call, please signal a conference specialist by pressing 0. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn today's call over to Suzanne Spira, Senior Director of Investor Relations, BlackBerry. Please go ahead.

Suzanne Spira, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Betsy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BlackBerry's fiscal first quarter 2027 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call is BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer John Giamatteo and Chief Financial Officer Tim Foote. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update and Tim will review the financial results. We will then open the call for a brief Q and A session. This call is available to the general public via call-in numbers and via webcast in the Investor information section at BlackBerry.com.

As part of today's webcast presentation, slides will be displayed. The slides are also available on the Investor information section at BlackBerry.com, as will the replay of today's call. Some of the statements we'll be making today constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. We'll indicate forward-looking statements by using words such as expectations, will, should, model, intend, believe, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are relevant. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the risk factors that are discussed in the Company's annual filings and MD&A. You should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements by law. As is customary during the call, John and Tim will reference certain non-GAAP numbers in their summary of our quarterly results. For a reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, please see the earnings press release published earlier today, which is available on the Edgar, Cedar+, and BlackBerry.com websites. And with that, let me now turn the call over to John.

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

Thanks, Suzanne, and good morning, and thank everyone for joining today's call. We're excited to report a strong start to the fiscal year. Last quarter, we talked about turning the page from cost restructuring to value creation through profitable growth, and this quarter we delivered exactly that. In Q1, we saw rock-solid execution across both QNX and Secure Communications, with both businesses delivering rule of 40 performance during the quarter, reflecting a combination of healthy growth and strong profitability.

In QNX, we continue to benefit from the long-term trends we discussed for several quarters, including software-defined vehicles, centralized compute, the general embedded market, and physical AI. In Secure Communications, we continue to see stabilizing fundamentals combined with tailwinds from growing government demand and the impact of large customer wins. Total company revenue came in at 153 million, well above the high end of our guidance. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year over year, and we achieved positive GAAP net income for the fifth consecutive quarter.

We also continue to generate positive operating and free cash flow despite Q1 being a seasonal low. We're proud of the quarter, but also recognize that we're still early in this next chapter with more work to do. It is important to remember our focus is on driving long-term shareholder value, not managing to individual quarters. Let me start my review of the quarter with the QNX business. This was another rule of 40 quarter for QNX. Revenue came in significantly above the top end of guidance at approximately 72 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

This performance was driven by strength across all components of QNX, including development licenses, professional services, and royalties. I want to call out one number in particular. Development license revenue in Q1 was the highest it has been in eight quarters. And this really matters because development licenses are one of the earliest indications of future growth, with customers investing in tools as they begin developing new software platforms on QNX.

Customers typically buy these tools at the very start of a program, years before a vehicle reaches production and royalties begin. What's more, these are predominantly tools for our new SDP8 platform, so a strong quarter today builds the foundation for royalty revenue of the future. During the quarter, we secured new design wins across both Automotive and GEM. In Automotive, the wins span geographies and domains. In ADAS, we secured a new design win with a leading European automaker that is developing a safety platform on powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

We also secured a win with a tier-one supplier for a driver monitoring system to be built on a Texas Instrument chipset used by a Japanese OEM. Additionally, we added a significant design win for SDP8 with a commercial vehicle OEM to provide the foundation for a multi-domain architecture across cockpit, ADAS, and centralized compute. In the quarter, we secured a strategically important sale of SDP8 development tools to a US-based software developer supplying a major Asian OEM.

This is a strong commitment to developing on our latest QNX platform for the long term. In GEM, we continued to see traction with wins that included a significant royalty commitment by a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer, as well as expanding an existing medical diagnostics relationship with Luminex through a platform upgrade to our latest SDPA technology. Taken together, these wins demonstrate solid progress in expanding both the scale of QNX adoption and the value delivered per deployment.

Looking beyond the quarter, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities in front of us. That confidence is grounded in the multiple long-term growth drivers we see across QNX, many of which are in their early stages and have the potential to create significant shareholder value over time. The first growth driver is GEM. While representing a minority of QNX's revenue and backlog today, it remains our fastest-growing segment and significantly expands our long-term opportunity beyond automotive into robotics, industrial automation, medical devices, and other safety-critical applications.

We're particularly excited about the long-term opportunity in physical AI. As intelligent machines become increasingly autonomous and operate around people, the requirements for safety, security, reliability, and real-time determinism become even more important. Unlike probabilistic AI systems, QNX technology is deterministic and safety-certified, which is exactly why it is so hard to replicate and why customers trust it for systems where failure is not an option.

In many ways, automotive has been a proving ground for the demands of physical AI. Modern vehicles are essentially robots on wheels, and QNX has established itself as a trusted platform supporting many of the industry's most advanced autonomous and safety-critical systems. The second growth driver is Alloy Core. We continue to make encouraging progress in discussions with customers and remain confident of securing our first design win this fiscal year.

While we're not ready to declare victory yet, we continue to believe Alloy Core represents a significant opportunity for BlackBerry over the long term. What makes Alloy Core exciting is that it is expected to expand our role from operating system provider to platform provider, substantially increasing our software content per vehicle, expanding our average selling price by multiples, and driving meaningful backlog growth. As with our core QNX business, design wins and backlog are expected to come first, and royalty revenue builds over time as programs move into production, reinforcing the long-term visibility of the business.

We continue to see encouraging trends in customer retention, recurring revenue, and government demand for secure communication solutions. This past quarter demonstrated what can happen when a stable underlying business is combined with a significant government win. Governments around the world continue to prioritize digital sovereignty, cybersecurity modernization, and secure communications infrastructure, creating favorable demand conditions for our solutions.

In North America, we secured deals with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Cyber Command, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. Secret Service, and the White House Communications Agency. In EMEA, we secured wins across government and defense, including BAE Systems, the UK's National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service, the Bavarian State Tax Office, and GIZ, the German Society for International Cooperation, as well as the Saudi National Bank and Banque de France.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Tim, who will provide further details on our financials.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

Adjusted EPS also exceeded expectations at the high end of our guidance range at $0.04. Looking at the segments, QNX revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at approximately 72 million, growing 26% year over year. QNX adjusted gross margin expanded by approximately 5 percentage points year over year to 86%, helping drive adjusted EBITDA growth of 52% to approximately $19 million, representing approximately 27% of revenue for the quarter.

In fact, based on revenue growth and profitability, QNX effectively delivered a rule of 50 quarter in Q1 in Secure Communications. Strong revenue performance of approximately 74 million also exceeded the high end of our guidance range, growing 24% year over year and contributing to operating leverage. Adjusted gross margin expanded by approximately 2 percentage points year over year, driven in part by a favorable mix of high margin software revenue.

And with that, let me hand back over to John.

John Chen

That being said, it's still early in fiscal 2027, so we're remaining measured. As we said all along, growth won't necessarily be linear from quarter to quarter, but the drivers of long-term value creation are firmly in place and we're investing behind them with discipline. So let's now move to Q and A. Operator, can you please open up the lines for us?

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Please make sure your line is unmuted. Again, press Star one to ask a question. We'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone an opportunity to signal for questions. We request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Our first question today will come from Kingsley Crane with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Kingsley Crane (Equity Analyst)

And just if, you know, looking at ARR is kind of no longer as helpful as maybe it once used to be.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

So to reiterate, I think ARR is still a very good solid barometer. And then the conversion of opportunities from quarter to quarter on some of these large government opportunities is probably the best way to judge the upside.

Kingsley Crane (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, that's really helpful. And then really encouraging to hear the continued success with Alloy Core and that we could secure Design win by the end of this year, I guess. Bigger picture, I'm curious what mix you think Alloy Core could represent of deployed vehicles, maybe even a couple of years. Would 5% in fiscal 30 be reasonable? Would that be conservative at this point? I know it's kind of a longer-term question.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

And you know that trust that. The fact that they're coming to us saying, hey, you could do more for us so we could focus our resources on other things that will help us, we think is a really strong sign. So watch this space. We're going to, we're going to announce the wins as they come, but again, we think it's going to be a significant increase to the overall QNX business for the long term.

Kingsley Crane (Equity Analyst)

Looking forward to that. Thanks for the time.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Suthan Sukumar with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

Hi Suthan. Welcome on board.

Suthan Sukumar (Equity Analyst)

Good morning gents. Congrats on a very solid print here on all fronts. Impressive to see. For my first question, I just wanted to double click on Alloy Core. Is this new offering going to be strictly for net new programs or might there be an opportunity from a retrofit back book perspective with programs already in flight?

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

Definitely tends to lean a little bit more there, but it can be and will be retrofitted to the extent that the OEM wants it to be at SDP7 or kind of earlier versions of the product.

Mattias Eriksson (President, BlackBerry QNX)

Yeah, I just add to that, if I may. There's potential for some programs that are currently in flight to be effectively curtailed and moved over to Alloy Core quicker. So what that would represent is an uplift on existing backlog, which would obviously be a significant thing for us. So yeah, mainly net new programs, new platforms, but potentially could accelerate the movement to those new platforms and with it an uplift in backlog.

Todd Coupland (Equity Analyst)

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

So watch this space. We'll report more wins as they come, but we think that our institutional knowledge and experience from auto really adapts well to where the market is going from a GEM perspective.

Todd Coupland (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate all the feedback, John. Tim, I'll pass the line, thank you.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Todd Coupland with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Todd Coupland (Equity Analyst)

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

The encrypted data, voice and video solution, the SecuSmart is really getting a tremendous amount of traction based on some of the geopolitical realities. And I think governments are starting to realize maybe I shouldn't do top secret communications on WhatsApp and Signal and Telegram and go to a much more secure, reliable communication. So, you know, all of those trends we think is generating a really healthy pipeline for us across the business.

But the fact that ARR ticked up 5% year over year and DBNRR is kind of holding while we handle this transformation and execute upon it, we think those are good early signs.

Todd Coupland (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for that. And then my second question around margins clearly strong in the quarter, what's a good segment range to be expecting in QNX and SecureComm? Thanks a lot.

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

But there's going to be a little bit of volatility from quarter to quarter. So I think it's going to be a broader range on SecureComms, whereas QNX should more or less start to trickle up as we see more of these bigger programs come online.

Todd Coupland (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Chow with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

John Chow

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Could you discuss your partnership strategy with Nvidia? Given its physical AI opportunity? How do the economics work? I know it's just early, but could you describe the pipeline opportunity at this point?

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

John Chow

That totally makes sense. John, you mentioned geopolitical risk earlier. So just want to ask a question up front. You know, right now China seems to be manufacturing the most robotics at the moment and you have design win with OEM in that market. How should we think about the geopolitical risk and maybe some mitigations to reduce that risk from China specifically, John, or just exposure to China?

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

So obviously geopolitical, it's an evolving thing and it's something we stay really close with. But we think our capabilities and the nature of what we provide can help them as they think about expanding beyond China into other markets around the world.

John Chow

Thank you. I pop the line.

Tim Foote (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks John.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Stephen Lee with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Lee (Equity Analyst)

Great. And John, given your comments just now, so timing wise, should we expect meaningful GEMs contract award this year or this is a more longer term opportunity?

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

So two of those segments we're feeling really, really, really good about.

Stephen Lee (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then just one more for me, John. So I think in your prepared remarks you said you mentioned developers license is the highest it's been in Q1. What is the mix? Auto versus GEMs in that?

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry QNX

Yeah, we don't typically break that out but it's kind of fairly representative of what you'd expect from the business. You know that 80 kind of 20, so 80/20 kind of the mix.

Stephen Lee (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Paul Treever with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul Treever (Equity Analyst)

So I don't see success for GEM to be that the mix shifts to 50/50. I just see success for GEM is that we deliver solid growth over multiple years into the future.

OPERATOR

I would like to turn the call back over to John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry, for closing remarks.

John Giamatteo (Chief Executive Officer)

Terrific. Hey, thank you everybody, for joining us on today's call. We look forward to providing you a good comprehensive update next quarter, and we'll see you next time. Thanks, everybody.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.