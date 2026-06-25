Yiren Digital Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3yHolxJT

Summary

Yiren Digital reported a 41% year-over-year decrease in total net revenue for Q1 2026, but only a 4% sequential decrease, reflecting stabilization in credit risk.

The company's AI integration across all major business functions has improved operating efficiency, reduced customer acquisition costs, and enhanced credit performance, with a repeat borrowing ratio of 78%.

Yiren Digital's Internet insurance strategy saw a 38% quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue, issuing nearly 1 million new policies and indicating strong momentum despite industry-wide pressure.

The company's AI strategy is centered around building an ecosystem with three pillars: fintech platform, AI infrastructure, and AI applications, aiming to diversify growth and enhance competitive advantages.

Operational improvements and cost optimization led to a significant reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss, narrowing to 337 million RMB from 1 billion in the previous quarter.

AI-driven efficiency improvements resulted in a 45% decrease in sales and marketing expenses, and a 22% year-over-year increase in insurance revenue.

Yiren Digital is actively investing in AI-native startups, with strategic incubation and performance-linked warrant agreements to strengthen its ecosystem and align with growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic about 2026, expecting continued improvement in asset quality, growth in Internet insurance, and benefits from AI-driven automation and efficiencies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the Yiren Digital first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements.

Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as required under relevant law. During the call, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the US GAAP.

For information about those non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's earnings press release. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. An investor presentation and the webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Yiren Digital's IR website. I will now turn the call over to the company's CEO, Mr. Tong, for opening remarks.

YiRen Yuan, CEO

Everyone and thank you for joining us. The positive trends we discussed last quarter continued to build in the first quarter, marking another important step forward in our transformation. We entered the year with stronger fundamentals in our traditional businesses while making meaningful progress toward our long-term vision of building an AI-native multi-industry operating platform anchored by our established fintech businesses. Operationally, our credit solution business continued to recover as industry credit conditions improved following a year of challenging regulatory tightening and credit normalization.

Through disciplined risk management, AI-powered operations, operational improvements, and a continued focus on higher quality customers, we delivered healthier asset quality, stronger operating efficiency, and improved profitability. At the same time, we accelerated the execution of our all-in AI strategy. Over the past year, we have integrated AI into every major business function including marketing, customer acquisition, underwriting, risk management, collection, and customer service.

Today, AI is no longer just a tool for improving productivity; it's becoming a deeper part of how we operate our business. More importantly, we are expanding these AI capabilities beyond our own operations through internal incubation and strategic investments in AI-native startups. We are building an ecosystem that combines our fintech infrastructure, proprietary AI platform, computing resources, and engineering capability with innovative AI applications across high-growth industries.

What makes this strategy different is that our AI capabilities were developed inside real financial services businesses. This gives us practical experience, large-scale data, and the real business scenarios that can support future expansion into new industries, creating multiple new growth engines while reinforcing the competitive advantages of our existing businesses. Let me begin with our Credit solutions segment. Following a period of regulatory tightening and industry-wide credit normalization, we saw a meaningful improvement in credit quality during the first quarter.

This created a healthier operating environment and supported margin expansion. It also builds on the early signs of stabilization we shared last quarter and our AI capability in risk management to give us more confidence that the credit cycle is improving. Our repeat borrowing ratio reached a record 78% of loan volume compared with 74% in the same period last year and 77% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting the growing quality and the loyalty of our customer base.

AI-powered precision marketing continues to improve acquisition efficiency, reducing customer acquisition cost as a percentage of revenue by more than 50% year over year. Credit performance also improved. Our FPD 30 plus rate declined to 0.76% in the fourth quarter of 2026 from 1.16% in the fourth quarter of last year, while our asset recovery rate increased for the first time in five quarters. These results demonstrate how our investments in AI are generating tangible business value.

They are also improving operating efficiency, strengthening risk management, and strengthening also our financial performance. Looking at our delinquency buckets, the 1 to 30 day rate improved to 2.5%, the 31 to 60 day rate improved to 2.7%, and the 61 to 90 day rate improved to 3.2%. With the early stage buckets improving meaningfully from their fourth quarter 2025 peaks. Together with our leading credit indicators, these trends confirm that our proactive credit tightening measures are working and we expect the later stage buckets to follow as the credit cycle continues to torque.

Turning to our Insurance Business, despite continued industry-wide pressure on traditional brokerage commissions, our Internet insurance strategy continued to gain strong momentum. Revenue from Internet insurance business grew by 38% quarter over quarter, lifting the overall insurance segment to grow on both a sequential and year-over-year basis for the first time since regulatory reforms were introduced six quarters ago. During the first quarter of 2026, we issued nearly 1 million new insurance policies representing 135% growth from the same period last year and the number of insurance clients reached approximately 400,000, up 4.1 times year over year. These results underscore the stability of our Internet insurance model and its growing contribution to the overall platform. Looking beyond our core businesses, we believe the emergence of Agentic AI represents one of the most significant and far-reaching technology shifts in decades. We are positioning ourselves to capture this opportunity by building an integrated AI ecosystem centered around three complementary pillars. The first pillar is our established fintech platform, including our lending, insurance, and other established fintech businesses which provide recurring cash flow, large-scale application scenarios, and valuable proprietary data. The second pillar is AI infrastructure. We are currently evaluating opportunities to further strengthen our AI computing capability, including the potential consolidation of our existing computing resources to support our growing internal AI initiatives. We are also assessing how these capabilities could, over time, create opportunities to serve enterprise customers. As this initiative remains at an early stage of evaluation, we are carefully assessing the technical, commercial, and capital allocation considerations before making any investment decision.

We will provide updates as our assessment progresses and when there are material developments to share. The third pillar is AI applications. We are incubating specialized AI agents across financial services, including intelligent credit management and insurance assessment, as well as new applications in areas such as education, personal development, and entertainment, all of which represent large and rapidly expanding markets with significant long-term growth potential.

Going forward, we will continue expanding three pillars through internal innovation, strategic investments, and ecosystem partnerships. Our objective is to build a diversified portfolio of AI-native businesses supported by our proprietary AI infrastructure. At the same time, our established FinTech platform will serve as a core enabler of this ecosystem, embedding lending, insurance, and other fintech capabilities into AI applications while providing real-world deployment scenarios, customer access, and commercialization opportunities across the platform.

Creating multiple recurring monetization opportunities and deeper long-term user engagement, we believe AI will fundamentally reshape the entertainment industry over the coming decade. The company represents an early example of how AI can accelerate IP creation, deepen user engagement, and unlock new business models, making it an important component of our long-term AI ecosystem strategy. Before I conclude, let me leave you with one final thought.

What we are beginning to see are the financial benefits of the structural changes we have made over the past several quarters. This includes more disciplined credit selection, AI-driven operating efficiencies, and the continual diversification of our revenue base. While Fintech remains our core business today, we are also laying the financial foundation of new AI-driven growth initiatives that we believe will enhance the resilience of our business over time.

We expect these structural improvements to continue supporting earning quality going forward. During the quarter, we recorded a fair value loss of 89 million RMB, primarily related to the movement in the value of our digital asset holding. This reflects normal mark-to-market accounting and does not affect the underlying operating performance of our business. Despite that, the net loss improved to 494.7 million RMB from a loss of 868.2 million RMB last quarter.

Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Due to time constraints, we will not be holding a Q and A session for today's call. We appreciate your understanding. If you have any further questions, please connect to the IR team of Yiren Digital or Piacente Financial Communications. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.