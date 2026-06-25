Yiren Digital Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3yHolxJT
Yiren Digital reported a 41% year-over-year decrease in total net revenue for Q1 2026, but only a 4% sequential decrease, reflecting stabilization in credit risk.
The company's AI integration across all major business functions has improved operating efficiency, reduced customer acquisition costs, and enhanced credit performance, with a repeat borrowing ratio of 78%.
Yiren Digital's Internet insurance strategy saw a 38% quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue, issuing nearly 1 million new policies and indicating strong momentum despite industry-wide pressure.
The company's AI strategy is centered around building an ecosystem with three pillars: fintech platform, AI infrastructure, and AI applications, aiming to diversify growth and enhance competitive advantages.
Operational improvements and cost optimization led to a significant reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss, narrowing to 337 million RMB from 1 billion in the previous quarter.
AI-driven efficiency improvements resulted in a 45% decrease in sales and marketing expenses, and a 22% year-over-year increase in insurance revenue.
Yiren Digital is actively investing in AI-native startups, with strategic incubation and performance-linked warrant agreements to strengthen its ecosystem and align with growth opportunities.
Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic about 2026, expecting continued improvement in asset quality, growth in Internet insurance, and benefits from AI-driven automation and efficiencies.
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the Yiren Digital first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements.
Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as required under relevant law. During the call, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the US GAAP.
For information about those non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's earnings press release. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. An investor presentation and the webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Yiren Digital's IR website. I will now turn the call over to the company's CEO, Mr. Tong, for opening remarks.
YiRen Yuan, CEO
Everyone and thank you for joining us. The positive trends we discussed last quarter continued to build in the first quarter, marking another important step forward in our transformation. We entered the year with stronger fundamentals in our traditional businesses while making meaningful progress toward our long-term vision of building an AI-native multi-industry operating platform anchored by our established fintech businesses. Operationally, our credit solution business continued to recover as industry credit conditions improved following a year of challenging regulatory tightening and credit normalization.
Through disciplined risk management, AI-powered operations, operational improvements, and a continued focus on higher quality customers, we delivered healthier asset quality, stronger operating efficiency, and improved profitability. At the same time, we accelerated the execution of our all-in AI strategy. Over the past year, we have integrated AI into every major business function including marketing, customer acquisition, underwriting, risk management, collection, and customer service.
Today, AI is no longer just a tool for improving productivity; it's becoming a deeper part of how we operate our business. More importantly, we are expanding these AI capabilities beyond our own operations through internal incubation and strategic investments in AI-native startups. We are building an ecosystem that combines our fintech infrastructure, proprietary AI platform, computing resources, and engineering capability with innovative AI applications across high-growth industries.
What makes this strategy different is that our AI capabilities were developed inside real financial services businesses. This gives us practical experience, large-scale data, and the real business scenarios that can support future expansion into new industries, creating multiple new growth engines while reinforcing the competitive advantages of our existing businesses. Let me begin with our Credit solutions segment. Following a period of regulatory tightening and industry-wide credit normalization, we saw a meaningful improvement in credit quality during the first quarter.
This created a healthier operating environment and supported margin expansion. It also builds on the early signs of stabilization we shared last quarter and our AI capability in risk management to give us more confidence that the credit cycle is improving. Our repeat borrowing ratio reached a record 78% of loan volume compared with 74% in the same period last year and 77% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting the growing quality and the loyalty of our customer base.
AI-powered precision marketing continues to improve acquisition efficiency, reducing customer acquisition cost as a percentage of revenue by more than 50% year over year. Credit performance also improved. Our FPD 30 plus rate declined to 0.76% in the fourth quarter of 2026 from 1.16% in the fourth quarter of last year, while our asset recovery rate increased for the first time in five quarters. These results demonstrate how our investments in AI are generating tangible business value.
They are also improving operating efficiency, strengthening risk management, and strengthening also our financial performance. Looking at our delinquency buckets, the 1 to 30 day rate improved to 2.5%, the 31 to 60 day rate improved to 2.7%, and the 61 to 90 day rate improved to 3.2%. With the early stage buckets improving meaningfully from their fourth quarter 2025 peaks. Together with our leading credit indicators, these trends confirm that our proactive credit tightening measures are working and we expect the later stage buckets to follow as the credit cycle continues to torque.
Turning to our Insurance Business, despite continued industry-wide pressure on traditional brokerage commissions, our Internet insurance strategy continued to gain strong momentum. Revenue from Internet insurance business grew by 38% quarter over quarter, lifting the overall insurance segment to grow on both a sequential and year-over-year basis for the first time since regulatory reforms were introduced six quarters ago. During the first quarter of 2026, we issued nearly 1 million new insurance policies representing 135% growth from the same period last year and the number of insurance clients reached approximately 400,000, up 4.1 times year over year. These results underscore the stability of our Internet insurance model and its growing contribution to the overall platform. Looking beyond our core businesses, we believe the emergence of Agentic AI represents one of the most significant and far-reaching technology shifts in decades. We are positioning ourselves to capture this opportunity by building an integrated AI ecosystem centered around three complementary pillars. The first pillar is our established fintech platform, including our lending, insurance, and other established fintech businesses which provide recurring cash flow, large-scale application scenarios, and valuable proprietary data. The second pillar is AI infrastructure. We are currently evaluating opportunities to further strengthen our AI computing capability, including the potential consolidation of our existing computing resources to support our growing internal AI initiatives. We are also assessing how these capabilities could, over time, create opportunities to serve enterprise customers. As this initiative remains at an early stage of evaluation, we are carefully assessing the technical, commercial, and capital allocation considerations before making any investment decision.
We will provide updates as our assessment progresses and when there are material developments to share. The third pillar is AI applications. We are incubating specialized AI agents across financial services, including intelligent credit management and insurance assessment, as well as new applications in areas such as education, personal development, and entertainment, all of which represent large and rapidly expanding markets with significant long-term growth potential.
Going forward, we will continue expanding three pillars through internal innovation, strategic investments, and ecosystem partnerships. Our objective is to build a diversified portfolio of AI-native businesses supported by our proprietary AI infrastructure. At the same time, our established FinTech platform will serve as a core enabler of this ecosystem, embedding lending, insurance, and other fintech capabilities into AI applications while providing real-world deployment scenarios, customer access, and commercialization opportunities across the platform.
Creating multiple recurring monetization opportunities and deeper long-term user engagement, we believe AI will fundamentally reshape the entertainment industry over the coming decade. The company represents an early example of how AI can accelerate IP creation, deepen user engagement, and unlock new business models, making it an important component of our long-term AI ecosystem strategy. Before I conclude, let me leave you with one final thought.
What we are beginning to see are the financial benefits of the structural changes we have made over the past several quarters. This includes more disciplined credit selection, AI-driven operating efficiencies, and the continual diversification of our revenue base. While Fintech remains our core business today, we are also laying the financial foundation of new AI-driven growth initiatives that we believe will enhance the resilience of our business over time.
We expect these structural improvements to continue supporting earning quality going forward. During the quarter, we recorded a fair value loss of 89 million RMB, primarily related to the movement in the value of our digital asset holding. This reflects normal mark-to-market accounting and does not affect the underlying operating performance of our business. Despite that, the net loss improved to 494.7 million RMB from a loss of 868.2 million RMB last quarter.
Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Due to time constraints, we will not be holding a Q and A session for today's call. We appreciate your understanding. If you have any further questions, please connect to the IR team of Yiren Digital or Piacente Financial Communications. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.
The Portfolio in parallel, we will continue to invest in the next generation financial technologies that underpin this ecosystem, including our proprietary AI infrastructure, multi-agent platforms, and engineering capabilities, positioning the company to capitalize on the long-term opportunities created by the rapid advancement of AI and adjacent industries. Now let me walk you through the key AI innovations we have made in recent months, building on the success of our proprietary large language model and the first generation of our multi-agent platform, Magic Cube 1.0 we recently launched Magic Cube 2.0.
The release marks an important step forward moving from AI-assisted productivity toward more autonomous enterprise execution. First, we significantly strengthened AI governance, security, and enterprise control. Our intelligent Orchestration agent serves as the centralized control hub for managing specialized AI agents across the organization. By providing unified permission management, governance, auditability, and security controls, Magic Cube 2.0 addresses one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption and enables organizations to deploy AI agents with greater confidence.
Second, we have moved beyond AI assistance to autonomous AI execution. With the governance framework now in place, our agents are able to execute complex workflows reliably with minimal human intervention. For example, our agent can autonomously complete large volumes of operational workflows, reducing cost to serve considerably while improving execution speed, consistency, and service responsiveness. Third, we substantially enhanced enterprise intelligence through Jinao.
Magic Cube 2.0 seamlessly connects previously siloed enterprise systems, integrates structured and unstructured knowledge across departments, and generates more comprehensive context-aware insights. This enables AI agents to produce more accurate, consistent, and reliable outcomes across a wide range of business scenarios. Magic Cube 2.0 is much more than a product upgrade. It is an enterprise-grade AI operating platform that enables organizations to deploy secure, autonomous, and scalable AI agents, driving higher productivity, better decision-making, and lower operating cost.
Across both financial and non-financial industries. It is becoming the core AI platform that supports both our internal business operations and our long-term ecosystem strategy. Now let me turn to our AI strategy and the ecosystem we are building to drive our next phase of growth. Over the past three years, we have strategically invested in and incubated more than nine innovative startups. These companies are led by exceptional entrepreneurs with differentiated technologies, strong product vision, and significant market potential across AI and the next generation technology sectors.
Our role extends well beyond that of a financial investor. In addition to providing growth capital, we actively support these companies through talent recruitment, technology collaboration, product strategy, commercialization, and business development. By leveraging Our FinTech infrastructure, AI platform engineering capability, and public company resources will help accelerate their path from innovation to scalable businesses. This collaborative model has created strong strategic alignment between our company and our portfolio founders.
As these businesses continue to mature, we believe they have the potential to create meaningful long-term value for both their customers and our shareholders. Reflecting this shared vision, we have entered into warrant agreements with four companies including the ones we already invested in. While there's no obligation these agreements provide us with the option to increase our ownership over time. We have the option to take a controlling interest in the future at prearranged excise price subject to the achievement of specified operational and strategic milestones.
These are staged investment rights and do not constitute current control or consolidation. This structure allows us to participate in the potential upside as these companies grow while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and limiting upfront capital commitments. It also provides a flexible and capital-efficient pathway to selectively bring most successful businesses into our ecosystem over time. Today I will introduce two of these companies, both of which demonstrate how our incubation strategy is translating AI innovation into commercial opportunities.
The first company is an AI-native education technology platform focused on delivering personalized large-scale learning experiences comparable to leading global AI education platforms. It leverages generative AI to create adaptive learning content tailored to each user's proficiency, significantly improving learning efficiency, accessibility, and engagement across language learning and professional skills development. The platform is deeply integrated with China's leading social media ecosystems, enabling higher efficient user acquisition and the rapid product distribution.
In May it achieved approximately RMB 2 million in monthly GmbH and is growing at double-digit rate month over month, demonstrating strong product market fit and early commercial traction. The company has also started expanding into international markets creating additional long-term growth opportunities. Looking ahead, we see three primary growth drivers for this business. First, continued product innovation powered by generative AI will further enhance personalization and user retention.
AI is fundamentally reshaping the product development cycle, enabling rapid experimentation, faster feature releases, and continuous improvements to the user experiment to the user experience at a pace that was previously unattainable. Second, we continue to see significant organic growth in the domestic market as AI adoption in education accelerates and the penetration of AI-native learning solutions remains in its early stages. Third, the company is well positioned to extend its success internationally through overseas market expansion, leveraging its AI-driven platform to efficiently localize content and scale across new markets.
We believe this company has the potential to become one of the leading AI-native learning platforms in Asia and an important pillar of our expanding AI ecosystem. The second company is an AI-native entertainment company focused on building next-generation digital intellectual property. By combining generative AI with creative production, the company is fundamentally transforming how original content is developed, produced, and commercialized, allowing high-quality IP to scale much more efficiently than traditional entertainment models.
Its flagship product is a 2.5B enemy style role-playing game that combines tactical combat, world exploration, and immersive storytelling within a post-apocalyptic universe. The game is designed around a highly engaging character-driven experience complemented by base building and social interaction mechanics that support long-term player engagement. The game has attracted more than 350,000 followers globally demonstrating strong early community traction and brand recognition.
What differentiates the company is its AI-native content production pipeline. By leveraging generative AI throughout game development and creative production, the company is able to significantly accelerate content creation, shorten development cycles, and continuously expand its universe with new characters, storylines, and experiences. This capability positions the company to evolve beyond a single game into a scalable multi-format entertainment franchise spanning animation, music, merchandise, creator content, and offline fan engagement.
As we see it, AI is not simply another technology cycle mental shift. How services are delivered and how value is created. Our strategy is not to build a single AI product or participate in a single market opportunity. What we are building is an integrated AI ecosystem that spans infrastructure, enterprise platforms, and AI native applications across multiple high-growth industries. What differentiates us is the combination of assets we have assembled. Our established fintech businesses continue to generate stable cash flow and provide large-scale commercial application scenarios.
Our proprietary AI technologies, computing infrastructure, and engineering capability form the Technological Foundation. Through strategic incubation and investment, we are adding innovative AI companies that expand our ecosystem into education, financial intelligence, entertainment, and other emerging sectors. Together, these elements reinforce one another and create a powerful value chain that is difficult to replicate. We believe this integrated model will allow us to capture value across every layer of the AI economy, from enabling AI infrastructure to powering enterprise transformation to owning AI native applications that directly serve millions of users. As each platform company grows, the value of the entire ecosystem increases. As we move through the year, we will continue executing this strategy with discipline. We will invest in technologies that strengthen our competitive advantages, partner with exceptional entrepreneurs, and selectively bring the most promising businesses into our corporate family. At the same time, we will continue to grow our existing businesses driven by AI-powered lending and insurance, maintain prudent capital allocation, and create sustainable long-term shareholder value.
We are still in the early stage of our AI journey, but we have never been more confident in the opportunities ahead. With a stronger traditional business, an expanding AI ecosystem, and a clear long-term strategy, we believe we are well-positioned to create the next generation of intelligent financial and digital services. Before I close, I also want to thank our entire team whose dedication and resolve through one of the most demanding periods in our recent history made this progress possible, and thank you to our shareholders for your continued trust and support.
We look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Now I will pass the call to William to review our financials. Thank you, Ling. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Before I review our financial performance for the first quarter, I would like to point you to our IR website for our earnings release and quarterly IR pack for your reference and additional details. As Ning mentioned, the first quarter of 2026 was an important inflection point for the company. While our reported results continue to reflect the impact of the industry's credit normalization and the deliberate resizing of our lending portfolio over the past year, our underlying operating fundamentals have meaningfully improved.
Today, I will focus on five areas: revenue, credit costs and provisions, operating expenses, our balance sheet, capital allocation, and our outlook. On the revenue side, the total net revenue for the first quarter was 915.1 million RMB, representing a 41% decrease year over year, but only a 4% decrease sequentially from 957.6 million RMB in the fourth quarter of 2025. This shows an increased stabilization on the credit risk. This was also supported in part by the deferred revenue recognition features of the risk-taking model, which is beginning to provide a more stable revenue stream from the legacy assets built up over the past few quarters.
Under this model, revenue from the Credit Solutions business was 795.7 million RMB, down 4% quarter over quarter. The relatively stable revenue performance compared with the loan origination reflects the continual recognition of deferred revenues associated with legacy risk-taking assets, which partially offset lower revenue generated from new loan facilitations. The positive momentum in our insurance brokerage business that we saw in 2025 continued in the first quarter this year, as its revenue reached 87.2 million RMB, increasing 4% sequentially and 22% year over year, marking another quarter of solid progress.
Following our strategic repositioning of the business toward digital distribution, Internet insurance now contributes to 29% of the total insurance revenue compared with 22% in the previous quarter and a manageable contribution year over year a year ago. The continued migration of consumers toward online insurance purchasing behavior, combined with our AI-powered customer acquisition capabilities, positions this business to become an increasingly meaningful contributor to our revenue mix over time.
Now let's talk about credit costs and provisions. The most significant driver of our quarter-over-quarter earnings improvement was the normalization of credit-related provisions. As Ning mentioned, industry-wide credit conditions improved meaningfully during the quarter. Together with our disciplined underwriting strategy, this resulted in lower than expected credit loss across our portfolio. Let's go through the key financial figures associated with the credit risk.
The allowance for credit assets, receivables, and others declined to 176.4 million RMB from 302.8 million RMB in the fourth quarter of 2025, a reduction of approximately 126.4 million RMB. This primarily reflects improving portfolio performance and the absence of significant portfolio re-rating adjustments recognized in the prior quarter. The provisions for contingent liabilities were 632.2 million RMB compared with 1.11 billion RMB in the fourth quarter of 2025, a substantial reduction of 478 million RMB.
While provisions remain higher than the same period last year due to a higher proportion of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model, the quarter-over-quarter improvement reflects healthier credit performance and lower loan origination volumes. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 narrowed significantly to 337 million RMB compared to a loss of 1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was a substantial improvement. The substantial improvement is primarily attributable to the underlying credit recovery in the business and the operating leverage generated by our ongoing AI-driven cost optimization initiatives.
While we monitor the development of the macroeconomic and regulatory environment, the continued normalization of credit quality together with our improving operating efficiency and more diversified business mix gives us increasing confidence in the company's trajectory towards sustainable profitability. So now let's move to operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were 113.6 million RMB, representing a 45% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025.
This reflects our disciplined customer acquisition strategies, lower marketing intensity, and continued improvement in AI-powered precision marketing, with repeat borrowers accounting for 78% of our total loan volume. Nearly four-fifths of our lending business now requires minimal incremental acquisition spending, improving the overall efficiencies of our marketing investments. Origination, servicing, and other operating costs declined too, with 197.6 million RMB from 250.9 million RMB in the previous quarter.
This decrease reflects continued operational cost optimization in the insurance business as we transition to digital distribution channels, and it contributes to a higher portion of revenue. Research and development expenses were 108.9 million RMB, down 10% sequentially but up 27% year over year. We will continue to invest in R&D to support our AI ecosystem initiative and monetization of our technologies. This planned increase reflects our deliberate capital allocation toward enterprise AI capability and engineering talent.
While these expenditures are recognized as operating expenses under current accounting standards, we view them as strategic investments that strengthen our long-term competitive positions. We expect these investments to continue improving our cost structure and product development capability over time while creating technology assets that support multiple business lines across the company. In parallel with our internal technology developments, we are selectively investing in AI-native companies that complement our long-term strategy.
These investments extend our access to emerging technologies, entrepreneurial talents, and new application scenarios while strengthening the broad AI ecosystems we are building. General and administrative expenses were 7.5 million RMB, decreased by 26% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year improvement in G&A expenses reflects the continued cost optimization within our insurance brokerage operation as the distribution shifts toward more efficient digital channels, together with increasing automation across customer service operations and collections enabled by our AI platform.
Let's move to balance sheets and capital allocations. Our balance sheets remain strong as of March 31, 2026, with cash and cash equivalents of 2.45 billion RMB and restricted cash of 383.4 million RMB, which together with financial investments of 507.5 million RMB brought total liquidity to approximately 3.3 billion RMB. This strong liquidity position allows us to continue investing in innovation while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management and preserving financial flexibility.
Beyond our liquidity positions, we have also been steadily building strategic investments that complement our core operating businesses. Under the current accounting standard, many of these investments are reflected either at historical costs or under the equity method, meaning the carrying values may not fully reflect their operational progress or strategic importance to us. Our objective is not short-term financial gain but to build long-term strategic partnerships that can enhance our technology capabilities, broaden our AI ecosystems, and create additional opportunities for future growth.
As Ming mentioned, some of our investments also include performance-linked warrant arrangements that provide us with the options to acquire more shares that lead to maturity stakes at pre-agreed prices if and when any of these portfolio companies achieve specific operational milestones. This structure aligns our capital deployment with the operational progress of our portfolio companies while preserving balance sheet flexibility. We will continue to evaluate these investments carefully and provide updates as they reach meaningful commercial and financial milestones.
For the financial outlook looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2026. First, on credit, the improvement in our asset quality has continued through April and May, consistent with the trend Ming discussed earlier, and we expect this to support lower provisioning requirements in the coming quarters. Second, on growth, we expect the strong momentum from our Internet insurance business to continue as customer behavior increasingly shifts toward more digital 24/7 customer service and on-demand protection solutions.
Beyond Internet insurance, our strategy to diversify from traditional fintech to AI-enabled entertainment and learning technologies also creates a very compelling extension of our growth opportunities. Third, on AI across the organization, AI is delivering tangible benefits in automation, decision-making, and operational efficiencies. We believe these benefits will continue to compound as adoption expands across additional business functions. Together with our disciplined internal AI developments and external and synergetic AI investments, these initiatives advance our strategic vision to an AI-native multi-industry operating platform.
Overall, the company today is structurally different from where it was a year ago. Our earning profile is becoming increasingly diversified, our operating model is more efficient, and our technology capability continues to strengthen. At the same time, we are deliberately allocating capital toward AI technologies, strategic investments, and warrant positions that complement our existing operations and support our long-term transformations. While these investments remain at different stages of maturity, together they represent an increasingly important component of our capital allocation strategies.
Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. We will continue investing prudently in technologies and businesses that strengthen our competitive advantages, maintain a disciplined approach to risk management, and preserve the financial flexibility needed to execute our strategies. We believe this balanced capital allocation framework that combines disciplined investments in our core business, internal AI developments, and selective external AI investments positions us to participate in multiple layers of the AI value chain while maintaining a prudent financial profile.
Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.