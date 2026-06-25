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June 25, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

Microsoft Background

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

  • Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

  • This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to competitors. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may pose a challenge for future expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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