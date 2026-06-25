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June 25, 2026 5:08 AM 3 min read

Why Micron Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $41.46 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $35.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company posted adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, beating analyst estimates of $20.63 per share.

Micron shares jumped 17.1% to $1,227.75 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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