Trip.com Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up9dq6oz/

Summary

Trip.com Group Ltd reported Q1 2026 net revenues of RMB 16.2 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase, driven by strong travel demand.

The company aims to attract 200 million inbound travelers over the next five years, leveraging favorable policies and extensive marketing initiatives.

AI strategies are being emphasized, with Trip.com integrating AI into operations to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences.

Gross bookings for international platforms increased by 65% year-over-year, with significant growth in inbound travel, particularly from the APAC region.

Management expects Q2 2026 revenue growth of 3-8% year-over-year, noting moderated growth due to macroeconomic factors and compliance adjustments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Trip.com Group 2026 Quarter 1 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you need to press star 11 on your telephone. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Ms. Michelle Chi, Senior IR Director. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Michelle Chi, Senior IR Director

Thank you. Thank you everyone for standing by. Good morning and welcome to Trip.com Group's first quarter of 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Mr. James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board, Ms. Jen Sam, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Cindy Wong, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will discuss our future outlook and performance, which are forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in Trip.com Group's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

James, Jen, and Cindy will share our strategy and business updates, operating highlights, and financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, as well as the outlook for the second quarter of 2026. After the prepared remarks, we will have the Q and A session. With that, I will turn the call over to James. James, please.

James Liang, Chairman Of The Board

Thank you, Michelle, and thanks everyone for joining us today. We started the year with strong momentum. Travel continues to drive consumption, create jobs, and support broader industry growth. In this context, we are focused on unlocking the full potential of inbound travel as a key engine for local economies. At the core of our approach is a simple idea: turning inbound travel into real on-the-ground opportunities for local partners. We have set an ambitious goal to serve 200 million inbound travelers over the next five years.

This reflects both the scale of the opportunity and the potential to connect local destinations with global demand. As policies become more favorable, the inbound travel market is opening like never before. Last year, Trip.com welcomed 20 million inbound travelers. In Q1 2026 alone, we have already served approximately 7 million travelers, laying a strong foundation for long-term growth. Our role is to connect the ecosystem. We help partners understand international traveler expectations and translate that knowledge into products and services that capture incremental demand.

We are raising awareness and positioning China as an accessible and attractive destination through targeted marketing initiatives. These include offline promotions in key global transit hubs, joint campaigns with airline partners, and collaborations with international content creators. In parallel, we are working closely with hotels, attractions, and travel agencies to enhance their readiness for inbound demand. During the quarter, we engaged over 110,000 local partners in inbound-related services.

For many, this was their first opportunity to connect with international travelers, expanding their reach and enabling more effective participation in the inbound market. Beyond generating demand, we are going deeper into key inbound destinations, supporting product development and long-term operations. We collaborate with local partners across 29 high-potential destinations to design and deliver integrated travel experiences. By connecting attractions, accommodations, and local services into seamless itineraries, we help create more cohesive and experience-driven offerings.

Initiatives such as Taste of China showcase how curated products can bring local culture to life for global travelers. To scale these efforts and help partners connect with international travelers more effectively, technology and AI, in particular, is becoming an increasingly important enabler across the travel ecosystem. We are building and deploying our own suite of AI agents to support both travelers and supply partners. These capabilities already help suppliers overcome language barriers, enhance content quality, and improve service responsiveness.

Automated content tools enable suppliers to generate richer materials, including video, helping them showcase their offerings to a global audience. In customer service, AI-driven systems deliver faster, more consistent responses, improving service quality while reducing operational burden. More broadly, AI is transforming how travel products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased. We are actively opening our platform to third-party AI agents through skills, MCP interfaces, and other AI-native integrations.

In recent months, we expanded our presence across leading AI ecosystems. Our goal is not only to be the go-to app for travelers but also the trusted infrastructure for AI agents. Central to this strategy is the modularization of our proprietary travel capability. We are packaging our travel data, verified inventory, real-time pricing, and reliable transaction infrastructure into AI-ready services that can be integrated directly into agent workflows.

This enables users to move seamlessly from trip planning and product discovery to booking and fulfillment, reducing friction, shortening decision cycles, and improving conversion. We believe AI agents will emerge as a complementary gateway to travel demand. Our objective is simple: whenever a traveler turns to an AI assistant for help, our data inventory, transaction capabilities, and service infrastructure are ready to power and complete the journey.

At our core, we believe our long-term success is closely tied to the health of the travel ecosystem. As travel evolves, we remain focused on improving accessibility, connectivity, and service capabilities, helping destinations, partners, and travelers fully benefit from the opportunities ahead. With that, I will turn the call over to Jane for operational highlights. Thank you, James. Good morning everyone. For the first quarter of 2026, our core OTA business recorded gross bookings of approximately RMB 300 billion. Group net revenue totaled RMB 16.2 billion. Inbound travel continued to grow strongly during the quarter, with gross bookings increasing by approximately 90% year on year. Asia remained our largest source of inbound travelers. Visitors from Europe and the US also grew rapidly and now account for roughly 25% of total inbound traffic.

This momentum reflects China's rich cultural and natural resources together with increasingly open inbound policies. As accessibility continues to improve, we believe China has tremendous potential to become one of the world's leading travel destinations. Since the start of the year, inbound visitors have stayed an average of 5.1 days, up 11% year on year, reflecting deeper engagement and a growing preference for more immersive travel experiences.

Importantly, inbound travel is evolving beyond standardized sightseeing toward more content-rich and culture-focused experiences. To support this shift, we help destinations present their products in over 20 languages, making them easier for international travelers to discover, trust, and enjoy. During the quarter, around 14,000 partners received their first-ever overseas orders through the Trip.com platform. This highlights our role in helping more local businesses participate in the global travel economy and capture incremental international demand.

Ultimately, our goal is to help visitors experience China with both comfort and confidence while discovering the country's rich diversity and cultural depth. On the international front, global travel demand remained resilient, particularly across the APAC region where cross-border travel activity continued to grow steadily during the quarter. Gross bookings on our international OTA platform increased by approximately 65% year over year, reflecting the continued expansion of global travel demand and the growing strength of our international platform capability.

As traveler behavior evolves, demand is increasingly extending beyond flights and hotels toward more integrated mobility experiences. To capture this opportunity, we continue to leverage our transportation expertise to broaden our offerings across airport express, airport transfers, bus services, and other connected mobility solutions. At the same time, we are strengthening our digital infrastructure for all key markets, helping create a more seamless booking and travel experience for users.

Sporting events such as the Shanghai F1 not only stimulate the local economy but also attract inbound visitors from across the world. Music concerts similarly draw cross-regional travelers, creating vibrant demand across multiple cities. Travel is a highly interconnected ecosystem. Destinations, hotels, attractions, and service providers all depend on efficient demand, connectivity, high service standards, and innovative products to grow sustainably.

By transforming traditional large group tours into smaller, more customized offerings, we are helping unlock new economic activity and supporting 50,000 travel-related jobs with additional employment opportunities created indirectly across the broader travel ecosystem. As a result, domestic small group travel orders on our platform have increased by 27% year on year with 55% higher per capita spending and 11% longer stays compared to large group tours.

Our goal is to help make China one of the world's most welcoming destinations for global travelers and to support sustainable growth across the ecosystem.

Cindy Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

With that, I will now turn the call over to Cindy.

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

With that, Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for the first question. Our first question comes from Simon Cheung of Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Simon Cheung, Goldman Sachs

Thanks, James, Jane, Cindy, and Michelle for the presentations. I think at the beginning of the presentation you touched on a bit on your AI strategies. Could you perhaps share a bit more on your long-term positioning and investment plans on these AI ecosystems that you are building on? And also, as the AI agent increases, how will customers discover their travel booking plans? How will Trip.com leverage your vertical strength to stay competitive?

Thank you.

James Liang, Chairman Of The Board

Beyond user experience, we are leveraging AI across the company to drive efficiency, from improving productivity in corporate functions to expanding automation in customer service and lowering operating costs. Second, we are connecting into broader AI ecosystems through APIs, MCPs, and agent frameworks. We are exploring collaborations with leading platforms globally to enable integrated travel planning and fulfillment within next-generation AI experiences.

By embedding our robust supply into the world's leading AI platforms, we can tap into emerging AI-driven demand channels, expand our global footprint, and capture new overseas demand more efficiently. Our goal is simple. Wherever travel planning starts, Trip.com should be well-positioned to participate and deliver trusted execution. AI may evolve the entry point into travel, but the long-term winners will be those who reliably turn complexity into confidence.

With our deep supply network, operational capabilities, and service infrastructure, we believe we are well-positioned to do so.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the questions. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Yang Liu from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Yang Liu, Morgan Stanley

Thanks for the opportunity. My question is related to inbound travel. Trip.com aims to attract 200 million inbound travelers over the next five years. What are the key initiatives to drive this high growth and what do they support?

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for your question. Our nation's policy for inbound travel has opened up very favorably. As of now, more than 80 countries have received visa-free treatment, and on top of it, we also allow free in-transit treatment for people who have not got the free visa treatment by staying within the country for 10 days. Also, payment systems such as Alipay and WeChat Pay have enabled foreign credit cards to be used in China, which is a major improvement.

As a result, we hosted about 20 million visitors last year, and going forward, we'll work hard to invite and host 200 million customers in the next five years. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the questions. One moment for our next question. The next questions will come from the line of Thomas Zhang of Jefferies. Please ask your question.

Thomas Zhang, Jefferies

Hi, good morning. Thanks, management, for taking my question. How would you characterize the recent competitive landscape in the China OTA market, including the impact of regulatory developments as well as the emerging AI-driven platforms? Thank you.

James Liang, Chairman Of The Board

We fully support this direction and have proactively strengthened our compliance and operational discipline. While this has caused some short-term pressure on our metrics, we see this purely as an ordinary normalization in the long term. Lastly, for AI, AI platforms are reshaping how users discover and plan trips. Instead of clicking through traditional search results, users are increasingly turning to use conversational tools to brainstorm and plan their trips.

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the question. Please hold for the next question. Our next questions will come from the line of Wei Fang from Mizuho. Please ask your question.

Wei Fang, Mizuho

Hi. Thank you, James, Jane, Cindy, and Michelle. Congrats on the very strong results. I have a question regarding the ongoing regulatory review. Could you provide some updates on how you are addressing the potential impact on both your near-term performance and mid to longer-term operating outlook? Thank you.

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

From an operational perspective, we remain focused on serving our travelers as well as our partners, executing our strategic priorities, and creating sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you for the questions. Please hold for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Joyce Chu of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Joyce Chu, Bank of America

Good morning James, Jane, Cindy, and Michelle. Thanks for taking my question. I noticed that the recent regulatory announcement regarding the train ticketing practice, just given the value-added services are closely linked to the monetization of rail ticketing. How should we understand the potential financial impact on this regulatory guidance? Thank you very much.

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the question, Tony. Please hold for the next question. Your next question comes from the line of Wei Kyung of UPS. Please go ahead.

Wei Kyung, UPS

Yeah, sure. Hi, good morning management. Thank you for taking my question. Could you please provide an update on the recent booking trends and elaborate on the second quarter guidance? Also, what are we seeing for the summer travel season, and how should we think about the demand trends into the second half of this year? Thank you.

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

We are balancing near-term operational discipline with multi-year strategic investment to stay resilient today and stronger tomorrow. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the question. Please hold on to the next question. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Gong of Citi. Please ask your question.

Brian Gong, Citi

Good morning James, Jing, Cindy, and Michelle. Thanks for taking my question. I would like to know more details about our international business. So Trip.com delivered another strong quarter of growth. Could you share the key operational highlights of your international business and how you are thinking about the outlook for overseas markets in 2026? Thank you.

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for the question. That concludes the Q and A session today. I'll now like to hand the call back to Michelle for closing remarks.

Michelle Chi, Senior IR Director

Thank you. Thanks everyone for joining us today. You can find the transcript and webcast of today's call on the investors.trip.com. We look forward to speaking with you on our second quarter of 2026 earnings call. Thank you and have a good day.