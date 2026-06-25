Full Transcript: Micron Technology Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/580144984

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Summary

Micron Technology Inc reported record fiscal Q3 2026 results with revenue, gross margin, and EPS surpassing high-end guidance, reflecting strong demand driven by AI.

The company's data center revenue reached over $25 billion, with SSD revenue more than doubling sequentially; demand continues to exceed supply, expected to remain tight until beyond 2027.

Micron announced 16 strategic customer agreements (SCAs), covering a significant portion of DRAM and NAND volume, enhancing long-term revenue stability.

The company is investing in technology and manufacturing capacity, including greenfield FAB expansions, to meet growing demand, with significant projects underway in the US, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore.

Micron's fiscal Q4 2026 guidance includes a projected revenue of $50 billion and a gross margin of approximately 86%, with a strong outlook on cash flow and strategic investments in R&D and CAPEX.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us and welcome to Micron Technology Inc's fiscal third quarter 2026 financial conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. Webcast viewers, please note that you will be able to advance the slides as you view at your own pace. I will now hand the conference over to Satya Kumar, Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Satya, please go ahead.

Satya Kumar, Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Thank you and welcome to Micron Technology Inc's fiscal third quarter 2026 financial conference call. On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our Chairman, President and CEO, and Mark Murphy, our CFO. Today's call is being webcast from our Investor Relations site at investors.micron.com, including audio and slides. In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website along with the prepared remarks for this call.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial and operating performance and our business model, as well as trends and expectations in our business, customers, market, industry, products, and regulatory and other matters. These statements are based on our current assumptions and we assume no obligation to update these statements.

Please refer to our most recent financial reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Today's discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website. I'll now turn the call over to Sanjay.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

Thank you, Satya. Micron delivered an exceptional fiscal Q3 with significant records in revenue, gross margin, and EPS, all exceeding the high end of our guidance, demonstrating Micron's position as a leader enabling the AI era. Our data center revenue exceeded $25 billion in fiscal Q3, or an annualized run rate of over $100 billion. Our data center SSD revenue exceeded $5 billion, more than doubling sequentially. DRAM and NAND industry demand continues to significantly exceed industry supply.

We expect tight conditions to persist beyond calendar 2027 as a result of AI-driven demand across all segments coupled with structural supply constraints. We are excited to announce that we have now signed 16 strategic customer agreements, or FCAs, which we expect will fundamentally transform our business model. The memory industry has been structurally transformed by the proliferation of AI. We are only in the early innings of the significant innovation and productivity that can be unleashed in every part of the global economy over time.

Data center-driven growth will be increasingly complemented by AI-enabled features in smartphones, high-end PCs, and new consumer devices, as well as in automotive, industrial applications, and robotics. Exciting possibilities enabled by robotics and human eyes, as well as fully autonomous vehicles, portend a robust long-term demand environment for memory and storage. With respect to supply, our customers are recognizing that supply shortages in memory and storage will take considerable time to improve.

Even as we expect industry supply to improve gradually in 2028, we currently do not have line of sight as to when memory supply will be able to catch up with increasing demand. Memory industry supply growth is dependent on significant greenfield FAB expansions. These greenfield projects are large, complex, and time-consuming. Further, the pace is constrained by several factors, including long lead times for FAB construction across the world, shortage of workers with critical trade skills, complex regulations including permitting, and the need for enhanced energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, memory process technology, which is among the most advanced to develop and manufacture in semiconductors, is getting more complex with every new node. Technology transitions are driving slower bit growth over time. Wafer growth needs are significantly increasing clean room space and greenfield fab requirements, and HBM's growth and increasing trade ratio with every new generation further pressures non-HBM supply in NAND industry suppliers redirecting clean room space from NAND to DRAM and overall limited clean room space constrained NAND bit supply growth.

These factors taken together mean supply is structurally constrained in its growth and ability to meet industry demand despite our comprehensive efforts to increase supply. AI systems are powered by GPU, ASIC, and CPU designs from an increasingly broad set of suppliers. However, they all share one important characteristic: AI system performance is architecturally dependent on memory subsystem performance and capacity. This has given rise to a more complex memory hierarchy that is providing greater differentiation opportunities for Micron than at any time in our history.

It has also elevated the role of memory in the AI world to a strategic asset. Strong long-term demand growth, structurally constrained supply growth, and memory's strategic importance have caused customers to recognize that their product roadmaps rely on access to advanced memory technology and dependable and committed long-term memory supply. Micron has been a pioneer in our industry in creating a new class of strategic customer agreements, or SCAs, with very robust terms.

We are pleased to announce that we have completed 16 SCAs with customers across the data center, consumer, and auto market segments. These SCAs accelerate the transformation of our business model, enhance partnership in technology and innovation, and provide customers with contracted supply assurance. Typically, these agreements have a five-year term from calendar 2026 through the end of calendar 2030. Automotive agreements generally have a three-year term.

The 16 signed agreements represent roughly 20% of our DRAM volume and a third of our NAND volume over this period. These SCAs include four very large customers and three medium-sized customers. The remaining agreements relate to smaller customers from the automotive industry and represent our commitment to the important sector. When completed, we expect approximately half or more of our company revenue to be under these SCAs with customers across end markets.

Our customer value are US supply plans, and this is reflected in our SCAs. These SCAs are structured as take-or-pay agreements with binding commitments to purchase specific volumes over this multi-year term. The largest agreements generally have a ceiling price for existing products at the current CQ2 market price and a floor price through the term of this agreement. Several SCAs, which account for a modest portion of the SCA-related revenue, include either fixed prices or have no price bands associated with them where pricing will be subject to market conditions.

When all brand SCAs are executed, agreements with either fixed prices or price ceilings at or close to current CQ2 market prices are expected to be approximately 40% of our revenue. For SCAs which do contain such price bands, pricing is designed to stay within this floor to ceiling level through the course of the term. This pricing visibility will help our SCA customers across market segments to better manage their business and grow their demand.

Our SCAs with price bands. The floor price enables a very robust gross margin for Micron Technology Inc well above our peak quarterly margins in any past cycle. 14 of the 16 SCAs that we have signed have a cumulative revenue at minimum price per hour contracts of approximately $100 billion over the remaining agreement term. They also strengthened our long-term financial performance margins and free cash flow expectations. With higher visibility and improved stability in our business performance under the SCAs we have signed so far, we project to receive cash deposits and related financial commitments of $22 billion.

AgentIQ AI is structurally reshaping data center infrastructure extending beyond accelerator-only racks to include CPU racks for the agent control, plane and program execution, and storage racks for rapidly expanding Context Store. We now expect calendar 2026 industry server units to grow high teens percent above our prior expectations of low double digits driven by mid-teens growth in traditional servers and even stronger growth in servers with AI accelerators.

As we make these investments, we will remain disciplined in our approach and will be responsive to the market environment to appropriately align our supply plans. I will now turn it over to Mark for our fiscal Q3 financial results and outlook.

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

Fiscal Q3 free cash flow was a quarterly record for the company. Ending inventory for fiscal Q3 was $8.6 billion with days of inventory at 120. DRAM inventories are very tight and below 120 days. We reached record levels of cash investments of $30.2 billion at quarter end. During fiscal Q3, we reduced debt by $4.4 billion, including a cash tender offer that reduced senior notes by $4.3 billion. The weighted average maturity on our outstanding debt is April 2035.

We closed the quarter with $5.7 billion of debt and a net cash balance of $24.4 billion. This fiscal year, we received upgrades from all three major credit rating agencies, including an upgrade to BBB on the strength of our technology and product position, financial outlook, and strong balance sheet. Our balance sheet has never been stronger, and we project it to strengthen further even as we increase investment in technology and needed capacity.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

I'm thankful to Micron's team members worldwide whose relentless focus on execution on all fronts has positioned Micron as a leader in this new AI era. As we continue to advance our mission to accelerate intelligence to enrich life for all, we will now open for questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star 1 again. Your first question comes from the line of Timothy Arcuri with UBS. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Timothy Arcuri, UBS

Sanjay, so I think we're all trying to figure out how much is locked in, in kind of a floor price scenario over the next five years. And there were two things you said. You said that 14 of the 16 SCAs have $100 billion in cumulative revenue. So that sort of says like $20 billion a year at like a floor price, which is way below the, you know, run rate that you just guided. So that says that not that much would be covered at a, you know, floor price.

But then you also said that 40% of revenue will be moving inside of these SCAs. So can you maybe, you know, double click on all that and sort of help us in a, in like a floor price scenario? You know, can you help us think about how much of, you know, revenue per year would be cash guaranteed?

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

So that goes to about 25% of our revenue that you can project over the term of these agreements. So again, you know, RPO at the floor price is to be reported as an accounting measure, but we fully expect that the revenue will be much higher than that.

Timothy Arcuri, UBS

Got it. And then with respect to just how these layer in, Mark, like how much of the August quarter revenue, for example, will be flowing under an SCA? I'm just trying to figure out how to like layer that into the model. And when you get to like a full run rate where like by next fiscal Q4, will you be at sort of a full run rate of, you know, what's being covered, you know, under these SCAs? Can you help us sort of like feather that in?

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

I also want to emphasize, as Sanjay mentioned, that even at the floor price, and eventually we anticipate about 40% of our revenue being under this sort of RPO related commitments that even under the floor, on the floor price, we expect the margins to be significantly above prior peak margins.

Timothy Arcuri, UBS

Okay, thank you both.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Moore with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Joseph Moore, Morgan Stanley

I also wanted to ask about the LTAs. Can you talk about the role of the cash deposit? Should we think of that as being sort of an escrow collateral account where if people cancel, you would have access to cash? Like if it's not revenue, like sort of what is the point of the deposit and what is the relationship of those deposits with the RPO? If there is one?

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

They are held by us during the performance commitments of the agreements. And as those agreements are satisfied, those deposits will be returned over time, but heavily weighted to the back half of the agreements. The difference between the 22 billion and the 18, so roughly 4 billion, is letters of credit.

Joseph Moore, Morgan Stanley

Okay, but what is the role? I mean, what happens to that cash? You know, it seems like they're putting a deposit and then they get the deposit back. You know, what is the reason for them to commit that cash? Is that something where there's a take or pay that that cash is related to? You know, it's not a prepayment. Just. Can you help us understand that?

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

It's good for the customers because they have supply assurance, they have leading technology. So in our view it's a win-win and very, very happy with the nature of the agreements and the impact they have on the business and indication of a transformed business model at Micron.

Joseph Moore, Morgan Stanley

Very helpful. Thanks for all the disclosure on this. It really helps a lot. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of CJ Muse with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

CJ Muse, Cantor Fitzgerald

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

C.J. it's unrestricted.

CJ Muse, Cantor Fitzgerald

But does it change your thoughts around gross cash that you need that you feel comfortable holding on your books?

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

So. And you know, and again I'll emphasize that, you know, the customers, you know, as I mentioned earlier, they will get this return deposit back in the latter half. Latter half of the agreement.

CJ Muse, Cantor Fitzgerald

Perfect. And then maybe as a follow up on HBM revenues, could you kind of share how you're thinking about both your market share and perhaps total revenues into calendar 26 and you know, is there an expectation into calendar 27 that you can bridge margins there closer to what you're getting on D5 or is that a place that will be, you know, permanently below, you know, that D5 level? Thanks so much.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

And it is a product that is critically important for the entire AI ecosystem from data center to edge. So strategically it is a very important product for us and it is a product that does provide strong ROI as well.

CJ Muse, Cantor Fitzgerald

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vivek Arya with Bank of America Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vivek Arya, Bank of America Securities

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

And the large agreements that we mentioned, you know, these are, you know, multi year agreements and they provide us tremendous visibility to demand customer commitments. And they of course come with the financial commitments, including cash deposits that Mark elaborated on further earlier.

Vivek Arya, Bank of America Securities

Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

So I think we feel great about the trajectory of the business. Micron's technology position, world class product portfolio. You can see we're operating very well and all those are supportive of, you know, continuing to deliver a strong financial performance.

Vivek Arya, Bank of America Securities

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your final question comes from the line of Krish Sankar with TD Cowan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris

Is that the range we should think about for these LTA's I. E low teens to mid twenties dollars a gigabyte is kind of like the range of LTA's for the pricing.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

Chris

Got it. Very helpful, Sanjay. And just a quick follow up, you kind of mentioned how DRAM bits should grow low to mid-20s, none, probably in the 20% range this year. And clearly we are under supplied on both. Is there a way to quantify what happens in 2027? Is there a way to say is the undersupply going to be double what it is this year in 2027? Or how to think about the supply demand imbalance in 2027.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President & CEO

You know we see 2027 overall tight. We have said we see tightness continuing beyond 2027, working hard to bring up supply. But we have shared with you that it takes a long time to bring up the additional capacity that is needed to support the customer demands. The additional wafer capacity and of course technology transitions and the less bit gain that they give per node as well as the HBN trade ratio put tremendous pressure on the overall supply growth as well.

The demand trajectory is extremely strong. Memory is at the center of it and is a strategic asset. And access to memory supply is obviously a critical priority. As you can see in the multi year agreements that our customers have concluded with us. I mean those agreements reflect the confidence in the growth of the demand. So we are working hard to bring up supply, but we see tightness persisting beyond 2027.

Chris

Thanks, really appreciate it.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.