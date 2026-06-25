LiveOne Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/325286508

Summary

LiveOne Inc reported $77 million in revenues and $6.1 million in EBITDA for the fiscal year, overcoming significant challenges including a major loss of revenue from Tesla.

The podcast business showed strong growth, with $61 million in revenue and $6.3 million in EBITDA, signaling a $12 million improvement in EBITDA since acquisition.

Future guidance has been raised to $78 to $85 million in revenue with $8 to $10 million EBITDA for the upcoming year.

Strategic partnerships with companies like AT&T, Samsung, and Amazon are expected to drive significant future growth, potentially leading to hundreds of millions in revenue.

The company has focused on reducing debt, converting $15 million into equity, and has initiated stock buybacks, signaling confidence in its undervalued stock.

Management highlighted the transformational potential of AI and data monetization, with several deals in the pipeline expected to generate imminent revenue.

LiveOne plans to continue strategic acquisitions, aiming for accretive growth, and is exploring potential M&A transactions.

Operational efficiencies through AI have allowed cost reductions, with a focus on maintaining a lean workforce while expanding business development efforts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to LiveOne's fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. During today's call, all participants will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be opened for questions. Presenting on today's call is Rob Ellen, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne, and Craig Christensen, interim CFO of LiveOne. I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on today's call are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve various risks and uncertainties.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company, including expected future financial results and expected future growth in the business. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed on this call for a variety of reasons. Please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC for information about factors which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and subsequent SEC filings.

You'll find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed today in the Company's earnings release, which is posted on its investor relations website. The Company encourages you to periodically visit its investor relations website for important content. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, contains time-sensitive information and reflects management's view as of the date of this call, June 24, 2026, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information after today's call.

I'd like to highlight to all participants that this call is being recorded. The Company will make it available to investors and media via webcast, and a replay will be available on its website in the Investor Relations section shortly following the conclusion of this call. Additionally, it is the property of the Company, and any redistribution, transmission, or rebroadcast of this call or the webcast in any form without the Company's expressed written consent is strictly prohibited.

Now I would like to turn the call over to LiveOne CEO Rob Ellen.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining. This has been a transformational year for LiveOne. I want to start by applauding my team at LiveOne, PodcastOne, Slacker, and our merch business. Each of those subsidiaries have fought through this year and battled and turned this around. LiveOne reported this morning $77 million in revenues, our audio business $73.5 million, and $6.1 million in EBITDA. This is hugely transformative for the company.

There's been a tough battle. In 30 plus years of running public companies, we lost our major customer. Tesla lost $65 million out of $75 million in revenues. We took punches from our debt holders, our banks, our investors in a brutal market. At one point, it felt like the Knicks game. I'm wearing my Knicks hat today as this was comeback time for LiveOne. But our teams rallied and did not quit. As you look at our podcast business, Kit Gray showed up as our Jalen Brunson.

He took that business and has now grown it. From the time I acquired it from $17 million, this year we did $61 million with $6.3 million in EBITDA. When we acquired the business, it was losing six and a half million dollars a year. That's a $12 million swing in EBITDA. And as you look at this first quarter, we've just raised our guidance and raised our guidance to $78 to $85 million, right, with $8 to $10 million EBITDA. And we're already doing close to $2 million of EBITDA for the quarter.

So you're on an $8 million run rate off the slowest quarter. At LiveOne, we survived our banks pulling out, we replaced them. We have now paid down all of our junior debt. We have now converted over $15 million of equity at $7.5 a share and we have cleansed our balance sheet dramatically. Now's the time everyone has fought through this year to start to see this business turn and go back in the direction where we started. We traded for almost five years between $40 to $100 a share.

We went through a tough period of time during COVID. We came out stronger than ever. We've gone through a tough period of time with Tesla and we're coming out stronger than ever. Our B2B lineup is growing dynamically across many verticals. As you look at the past announcements, these have just come out in this quarter. This current quarter, we've announced partnerships with Vizio, which is part of Walmart. We've announced partnerships with Samsung.

We've now partnerships now with AT&T. AT&T will now reach over 70 million people and growing. And as you continue to add these to our current lineup of B2B deals, we also added LG to the lineup. If you take the combination of just those alone, it's hundreds of millions of monthly eyeballs. As you now look forward, we expect to announce our next major partnership with a retailer with over 50 million monthly subscribers. We've already talked about going through phase one and the success of it and success of the signups that came at almost 46%, way higher than we could have dreamed.

When you look at the Tesla partnership, there were only 2 million cars. Consumers had to sign up for $10 a month. And somehow we ran from when we acquired the company, we acquired Slacker Radio doing $200,000 a month to doing $65 to $70 million a year and growing. We have now started to replace that. Part of that replacement came with a really exciting partnership with Amazon, now over $20 million that it was Paramount when it first started. It started at Pluto TV, started as a $2 million deal, it's now over $26 million.

We continue to grow this. We see telltale signs that these partnerships will all look similar, that if you just can convert a half a percent to 1% of their total audiences, we could be looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in the next two years and a billion dollars over the next five years. We couldn't be more excited about where the business is going and we wanted to show the street our hand. All right, so we rallied back and what did we do?

We bought back a substantial amount of additional stock. We now said we bought over $7 million stock in the free market and that we have $5 million additional to acquire. We also bought a substantial amount of PodcastOne stock back. And if the company is going to continue to trade at these discounts, we are going to continue to acquire, we're going to continue to buy back as well. As you will see me personally buying a sizable position back in the company.

I bought as high as $60 a share and I certainly will continue to buy down at these low levels. With that, again, I want to thank my management team for successfully surviving a uniquely, uniquely difficult period of time and for coming out of it stronger than ever. We feel like these B2B deals are starting to build momentum. We have over 100 in the pipeline right now. Everything from hotels to airlines, things to streaming networks to audio companies, carriers, auto companies.

And we see the telltale sign that these will continue to grow. With that, I want to pass this over to Craig and give him an opportunity. Craig has joined us on an interim basis, but hopefully for long term has done just an amazing job of harboring the ship and getting the 10Qs and 10Ks done and brings a very prolific background as CFO as well as real serious experience in M&A, doing over 20 acquisitions in his last company. So Craig, take over from here and then I'll jump back in and finalize everything.

Thank you.

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

All right. Thank you, Rob. Thanks for that intro. I'll just spend a few minutes here providing a brief overview of our results for the fourth quarter and then I'll cover the full fiscal year. Some of these numbers Rob commented on, but the consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter was $18.9 million with positive adjusted EBITDA of $300,000. Our Audio division revenue for the fourth quarter was $18.3 million with adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, consolidated net loss of $7.6 million or negative $0.65 per basic and diluted share. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 26, our PodcastOne subsidiary produced Q4 revenue of $15.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million. Our Slacker subsidiary produced Q4 revenue of $2.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $600,000 for the full year. Our revenue for fiscal 26, as Rob mentioned, was $77.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of negative $900,000.

Our Audio division produced full year revenue of $73.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million. So down at the operating level, Slacker reported full year revenue of $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $200,000. Our PodcastOne subsidiary produced record full year revenue of $61.7 million and $6.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. So as Rob mentioned, I mean, we're very pleased to report strong continued growth at our PodcastOne subsidiary.

We expect that to continue throughout the year. We're advancing several strategic partnerships from our business development pipeline that we believe have potential to drive long-term growth and value creation. Now in fiscal 27, we believe the company is well positioned for transformational growth, new B2B partnerships, and potential M&A transactions. So, Rob, that's all I got. Back over to you.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

And again, we see this year as a really exciting, transformational year for our company on the upside going forward.

OPERATOR

Barry, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Barry, Analyst at Litchfield Hills Research

Thank you.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

What is that about? That's about data. If they don't own their own data, they basically handed most of their data to Apple and Android for the last 10 years. As that changes and as that cycle changes, they're going to start fighting for that data. And I think we're well positioned to be able to pick a piece of that. And I think this will be the first of three potentially many carriers around the world.

Barry, Analyst at Litchfield Hills Research

Okay. And Rob, you mentioned AI and you know, you've talked about monetizing the content. You have. I want to ask a couple of questions on that. I know there, I understand the opportunity for licensing the PodcastOne content so the AIs can learn more to speak like real people. Are you also going to monetize the LiveOne catalog things like music festivals or some of the interviews you've done? How many are you negotiating with? Have you signed any?

And again, revenue timing when we might see some revenue from AI deals show up in a 10Q or a 10K.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Number one, we're always a talent first platform, but I would expect that some revenues are going to come in imminently.

Barry, Analyst at Litchfield Hills Research

Okay, and my last question is on Tesla, the process of converting free customers into paying customers, and then on the free customers, the process of monetizing those with, I'm guessing, programmatic advertising insertions. Are you, are you, how are you doing in terms of the revenue recovery from the Tesla relationship?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

I think we got to get our prices higher, right? We have not raised them yet, even though everyone in the industry has raised them dramatically. So we have to figure out what that balance is between them. But I got to tell you, no one ever expected. We thought we'd get maybe 25% of the audience and now we're back to well over 50% that we have a legitimate shot at starting to convert.

Patty

Okay, so I'll renew my subscription before you raise your prices. Those are my questions. Thank you.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Thanks, Patty. Thanks for your support.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sean McGowan with Roth Capital Partners. Sean, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Thank you. Good morning, Rob and hi, Craig. Nice to meet you. First question, starting on when will the 10K be published this year?

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

Hey, Sean, it's Craig. We're aiming to get it out the end of this week, but we have until Monday, which we don't plan to use, but we have till then. But it'll be out this week.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Okay, thank you. Because a lot of questions around things that have changed subsequent to the quarter, you know, kind of make that would be helpful to update a model. Can you give us a sense of like standing here today or kind of at the end of June, what is the share count now? And talk a little bit about what's out there that's convertible versus, you know, eliminated with some of the moves made more recently.

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

Say that one more time, Sean. You cut out, you cut off the end.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Oh, sorry. Yeah. About the share count as of today, you know, taking into account a lot of the changes, you know, that you've made to the balance sheet in recent weeks. So like if we just take today forward, I know it's not going to be that for the first quarter, but like what's the share count today and what's, what's still on the balance sheet that's convertible.

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

We couldn't really partner with them before because it didn't make sense to expand overseas till we had the balance sheet cleaned up. Especially from the standpoint of the record labels and the, the publishers. We're almost completely clean at this point and I would say this is the best shape we've ever been in from a balance sheet standpoint.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Greg, you want to take that?

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

So I think it's stabilizing and it's a good model.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Okay, that's helpful. And then my last question on OPEX is, as you said repeatedly in the past, you plan to use more stock-based comp with the podcast talent and we see that, you know, in the financial statements. But how much of that non-employee stock-based comp is taken outside of GNA? Is any of that in cost of sales?

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

Yeah, it does, it's in cost of sales. So when we pay the talent or talent take stock, it's in cost of sales.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Okay, that. So, so could you say that most of that non-employee stock-based comp is in cost of sales?

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

Yeah, that's helpful.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Thank you.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

The more we can clean up, the stronger the relationship is going to be with everyone.

OPERATOR

A reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. Your next question comes from the line of Brian Kinslinger with Alliance Global Partners. Brian, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Great. Thanks. And nice to see all the new B2B announcements. You mentioned on one of the earlier responses that 1.3 million Tesla users you got is an average of 69 minutes. Can you quantify the number of conversions? Are you at 1% conversion? Are you at 5%? Somewhere in between. And then maybe. Can you talk about where you bottomed for the total business, had paid subscribers and where you are today?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

We're starting to convert over the last couple of months and we've had positive, we've had overall positive numbers. Our ARPUs are going up and we have an overall positive numbers the last two months.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

And just to the roughly total paid subscribers. I'm trying to back into it. Is it around 200,000? Is it, is that too many?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Do you have a number on that, Craig, in front of you?

Craig Christensen, Interim CFO

I don't have an exact number, Rob, but I think that is a good estimate, Brian. It's kind of in that range.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Great. And then you've got a number of agreements in place that you've announced. Let's take Vizio in February. I just know that date. But all of them have a time you announce them. How long before you think it takes before you see meaningful additions to that paid subscriber base? Is that months? Is that immediately. What is the average time frame you think a user converts?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Awesome. And then as it relates to your three TV partners, I assume you're able to monitor traffic. So can you share maybe unique TVs that have watched or listened to your content? How many repeat users are there? And are each of those three OEMs marketing the page subscription to these viewers? Is that how it's going to work?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

So we're still in the beginning phases of those. Obviously, we have our next big one coming. We expect to be for sure this quarter. It's been delayed a little bit. We expect another gigantic one to be hitting any minute now.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

And then for the TVs, are they preloaded with the app on each of the three or just a few of them? Or do the users have to go find and download that app?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

We're getting ourselves into these places without spending a nickel on it. We're not paying them. We're hoping they're gonna be paying us substantial money for our great content.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Great. I have two more. The first one, as it relates to AT&T, I know previously Slacker Radio has been pre-installed on a number of different cars. Why is this different and more advantageous with your integration to AT&T with these OEMs?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

We want to give you content right off the bat.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Okay, my last question, I think one of the previous questions was about GNA. I think in general is what an OpEx because in the fourth quarter was slightly higher than each of the previous quarters. What is EBITDA guidance range if you included corporate overhead for this year?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

So there will be some additional overhead added, but that'll happen post this acquisition. As we add this next acquisition in, which will be extremely accretive to revenues and bottom line, you'll see almost simultaneously right around it, you'll see a new president of the company.

Brian Kinslinger (Analyst at Alliance Global Partners)

Great. Thanks for answering all my questions, Rob.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

Okay, thanks Brian.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sean McGowan with Roth Capital Partners. Sean, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

Yeah, thanks. Thanks for the chance for follow-up. I just kind of circling back on your comments on the expected ramp-up toward the end of the year of some of these deals. If they take 90 to 180 days, I take from that that we should expect more a lot of this incoming revenue to be back-end loaded. What does that say about our expectations for operating expenses? Will they also kind of follow a similar trend or will they be more steady throughout the year?

Robert Ellin, Chairman

And the cost of having humans and sitting in the seat of DJs and VJs and so on. We don't need that anymore. We need a very small group to do exactly what we were doing before and more.

Sean McGowan (Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

All right, thank you very much, Rob. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions registered. I will now hand back to Rob Ellin for final remarks.

Robert Ellin, Chairman

We got to get that same respect in the street. In the interim until we get there, we're going to be buying back stock, and if that's what it takes, we just keep buying back stock as much as we can. So thank you, everyone. I appreciate it. I appreciate your support, and I look forward to our next call coming soon.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.