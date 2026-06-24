MillerKnoll Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

MillerKnoll reported a 4.4% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching over $1 billion, driven by growth in North America contract and global retail.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.55, aligning with the high end of the company's guidance.

The company highlighted three areas of focus for fiscal 2027: enhancing operating discipline, maintaining cost control, and strengthening the balance sheet by reducing debt and improving cash flow.

Global retail segment showed strong performance, with plans to open more Herman Miller and Design Within Reach stores in fiscal 2027.

The company plans to improve operational efficiency by consolidating manufacturing facilities and leveraging dealer relationships in international markets.

MillerKnoll expects fiscal 2027 net sales to range from $3.93 billion to $4.13 billion, with adjusted earnings per share between $1.85 and $2.15.

Management emphasized the need for clear priorities and financial discipline to leverage creativity and improve execution across the organization.

Full Transcript

Wendy Watson, Vice President of Investor Relations

Good evening and welcome to MillerKnoll's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Wendy Watson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Good evening and welcome to our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 conference call. On with me are Jeff Stutz, MillerKnoll's Chief Operating Officer and incoming Interim CEO, and Kevin Veltman, Chief Financial Officer.

Joining them for the Q and A session are John Michael, President of North America Contract and Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail. We issued our earnings press release for the quarter ended May 30, 2026, after market closed today and it is available on our investor relations website at millerknoll.com. A replay of this call will be available on our website within 24 hours. Before I turn the call over to Jeff, please remember our safe harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information.

During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied. Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors which are detailed in today's press release. The forward-looking statements are made as of today's date and except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update or supplement these statements.

We also refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics and our press release includes the relevant non-GAAP reconciliations. With that, I'll turn it over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Wendy. Good evening everyone and thanks for joining our call. I'll start by sharing my initial observations and priorities as incoming Interim CEO and from there I'll discuss highlights from fiscal 2026, including a recap of our consolidated results and our current outlook. Let me begin by saying that I am honored to step into this role at an important time for MillerKnoll as we build on the exciting work and momentum underway across the business.

After 25 years with this organization, I continue to be proud to stand alongside this tenured and committed leadership team who work tirelessly to drive our organization's success. I've been spending significant time with our teams, dealers, and customers, reinforcing that my focus is enabling their success while driving improved performance and execution. I've also recently had the opportunity to engage with our partners and A and E community at three marquee events for the contract and design industry: Clerkenwell Design Week in London, where our showrooms at the Sands were at the center of the show; three Days of Design in Copenhagen, where Hay and Muuto served as anchor brands; and design days in Chicago's Fulton Market, where MillerKnoll is the pioneering tenant in what has become a vibrant and design-oriented district that more than 75 furniture providers now call home. I always leave events like these with pride knowing that MillerKnoll shines brightest in these settings. They serve as a good reminder of so many things we do well as an organization.

At the same time, I want to be clear that our financial performance is not where we want it to be and we're entering fiscal 2027 with three clear areas of focus. The first of these will be to elevate the level of operating discipline we bring to setting priorities. Second, we're focused on cost discipline across our businesses and third, we remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet by reducing debt and improving cash flow. Turning to our fourth quarter results, Kevin will cover the details shortly, but let me highlight a few points.

We delivered another quarter of steady top-line growth with revenue of just over a billion dollars, up 4.4% year over year and above our guidance driven by growth in North America contract and global retail. Adjusted EPS of $0.55 was at the top end of our guidance range and for the full fiscal year net sales topped 3.8 billion with an adjusted earnings per share of $1.86. Moving on to some highlights and trends in our segments, in North America contract, we're pleased with another quarter of solid sales growth and year-over-year expansion in both gross margin and adjusted operating margin driven by volume leverage and price capture.

As expected, orders were down in the quarter compared to last year, primarily from lapping 55 to 60 million dollars in prior year order pull ahead as a result of customers placing orders ahead of tariff-related surcharges and price increases. We continue to see encouraging demand signals across key leading indicators despite macro uncertainty. Traffic and showroom visits during design days were up nicely and the internal forward demand indicators we consistently track were all up both year over year and sequentially.

Industry benchmarks show that across geographies, healthy leasing demand continues in calendar Q1. Four-quarter rolling net absorption reached its highest post-pandemic level and Class A spaces continue to outperform, which reflects demand for the higher quality spaces that we are well positioned to serve. And finally, you may recall that we recently announced the consolidation of our manufacturing plant in Muskegon, Michigan into other facilities.

We will continue to evaluate capacity utilization opportunities across our manufacturing operations with the aim of improving overall operational efficiency. In the international contract segment, global geopolitical concerns impacted segment order activity in the core, but we remain encouraged by ongoing signs of strength in key Asian markets as well as Central and Eastern Europe where order growth has been strong over the past year. I've personally spent a great deal of time on the ground with our team members and many dealer partners across these regions of the world and our potential for further profit growth is clear to me.

Our international team is looking forward with a strategic approach to targeting key growth opportunities and managing cost in a disciplined manner. Our global retail segment delivered a strong fourth quarter and continued to gain market share, which Kevin will detail shortly. We remain confident that we have the right strategy and the right leadership to successfully scale our retail business as we grow. We're learning every day and applying our learnings to refine our approach.

We will continue to expand our store footprint across North America, deepen our product assortment and increase our brand awareness while focusing on operational discipline. Now with that said, I want to be clear that we are making some strategic shifts to drive both growth and returns going forward. More of our new stores will be the smaller, approximately 1,800 square feet Herman Miller store format. These locations are resonating with customers, broadening our demographic reach and delivering attractive economics.

They require lower upfront capital, reach productivity more quickly and generate payback in well under three years. These stores further build brand awareness and are an excellent lead generator for our contract business, serving as a gateway to our broader ecosystem to support demand generation across both retail and contract channels. In fiscal 2026, we opened eight Herman Miller stores and we expect to open nine to 11 in fiscal 2027. At the same time, we remain enthusiastic for Design Within Reach, our channel to market in North America for our portfolio of brands that serve residential and hospitality environments.

We will maintain a measured pace of new openings, incorporating learnings around location strategy, store productivity, cost structure, and marketing effectiveness. In fiscal 2026, we opened seven DWR stores and we expect to open five to seven in fiscal 2027. Another important priority within global retail is improving the performance of our Holly Hunt business. Holly Hunt remains a premier to-the-trade brand in the ultra-premium segment of residential furnishings.

Lagging demand patterns and operational inefficiencies for this business proved challenging for us in fiscal 2026. In response, we've implemented a range of actions aimed at repositioning this storied brand for long-term success. These include restructuring to better align costs with demand and strengthening leadership to enhance commercial execution. We are confident that our repositioning efforts will help improve performance over time while preserving the brand's strong market position.

And with those opening comments, I'll now turn the call over to Kevin, who will take us through the numbers.

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

For all other details related to our outlook, please refer to our press release. With that overview, I'll turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

And with those opening comments, we will now open the call and take your questions.

OPERATOR

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti Co. Please go ahead.

Greg Burns

For the full year guidance for revenue, could you give us maybe a little bit of detail by segment of expectations for growth embedded in that guidance?

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Greg, it's Kevin. We're not providing a full year guide across the segments, but definitely we expect to see growth driven through retail as we continue on our new store opening journey. But not going to call out specifically for all the businesses as there's a number of moving parts related to mitigating inflation and things of that nature.

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, Greg, this is Jeff. I just would tag one additional comment to that and I agree with Kevin. We're not going to unpack details by segment. But I will say this. We have an expectation that our operating margin performance in the global retail segment will show year over year expansion in each of the four quarters. And I think that's just an important point to highlight in terms of our go forward expectations.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. And then last quarter you called out specifically some order delays or shipment delays in the Middle East. I think the number was like 12 million and some inflationary impact from oil. Now that looks like that's unwinding. So how will that impact? Do you see that still impacting the business in the first quarter or are we unwinding that and there'll be a little bit of a benefit going forward?

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

But the impact of the Middle East conflict seemed to have the biggest economic impact on our business, at least in the short run in those regions of the world. But the Middle East itself, we ended up with an ability to ship more into the region than we thought and we took more orders than we were expecting. Kevin, if you'd add anything.

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, no, I think the ability to ship through some of the alternate ports in the Middle East was helpful. So part of our over delivery of the top line was doing better from a Middle East perspective. And then on the demand view, as a reminder, we've sized the Middle East as typically been about $50 million a year of annual sales for us. And in the fourth quarter, our order levels were 13 million. So roughly the quarterly pace would be 12.5 million.

So we had a fairly typical level of orders during the quarter. Longer term, we continue to expect the Middle East to be a growth region for us. Particularly healthcare is an area we feel very suited longer term as an opportunity. But that's kind of the state of where things are at for us right now in the region.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then just lastly, Holly Hunt, how much revenue does that business generate and how much is it down? Could you just give us a little bit more color on the challenges that business is currently facing?

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

Debbie Propst, President, Global Retail

Greg Burns

Okay. All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Philip Blee with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Philip Blee

Thanks for the question. So there's been a lot of noise and volumes over the past few years. Things like it seem to be moving in the right direction, but the macro still remains pretty choppy. So outside of sort of these larger forces that are outside of your control, what levers do you have at your disposal that could improve demand or accelerate share gains on the contract side? And then to what extent are you leaning on those currently?

John

And I think we see a lot more alignment with HR and a focus on people outcomes in the workplace as more and more people are returning to the office. And then finally a lot of clients jettisoned a lot of real estate over the last few years. Now they've got a lot more people coming back into the workplace and they're trying to figure out how to deal with that. So those are all things that we do really well in terms of supporting our clients in those areas.

And we do that through research and insights, one on one consultations, as well as a lot of collaborative work on workplace strategy. So I think we got a lot of levers and we obviously have the portfolio of brands to support those solutions that we develop.

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

But it doesn't require a great deal of overhead investment on our part. So it's kind of a low cost way of finding path to the customer. In addition to that, we've really been highlighting what we view as some of the highest growth potential markets in adding targeted selling resources that can kind of run alongside and work in conjunction with those new distribution opportunities or partners that we have.

Philip Blee

Or are the macro factors that are impacting demand in the space just too tough to overcome? Or even a bit of a give back on price isn't really enough to help stimulate conversion here.

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

That said, we're also constantly looking at are there other things that we can do within our business? And so the closure of the Muskegon facility is a good example of that. Are there things within our portfolio that can help mitigate the need to pass along price and are there other ways that we can provide value? So that's the perspective I would provide from the contract side and then I'll pass it over to Debbie for retail.

Debbie Propst, President, Global Retail

But we're also just seeing incredible elasticity in our icons where we feel like we have the authority to set the price on those products.

Philip Blee

Okay, great. And then just one more if I could. So you talked a bit about prioritizing margin expansion or better follow through on sales and then a cleaner balance sheet during your opening remarks. What are some of these cost buckets that you're going after more near term? Is it more about kind of cutting overhead or improving efficiencies? And then to what extent could any sort of brand portfolio optimization play a role here? Thank you all.

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

Philip Blee

Excellent. Thank you guys. Best of luck.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Reuben Garner with the Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Reuben Garner

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

Reuben Garner

Okay, great. And then in terms of the priorities, Jeff, you mentioned a couple of things on the retail side that sounds like gives you confidence that profitability is going to improve on a year over year basis. Is the same kind of thought process there in the contract space or you know, are the operational and profitability improvement targets more geared towards global retail?

Jeffrey Stutz, Chief Operating Officer

So this is not a specific comment to retail. I think it's opportunity for us to just sharpen our execution across the broader enterprise.

Reuben Garner

Greg Burns

So we have a number of levers. We're utilizing the playbook that we've used. But some of those will continue to roll forward in the first half of the year as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, as they gain traction. But the net of all of it has been slightly positive from a price cost perspective.

Doug Lane

Great. Thanks guys. I will pass it on.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Lane with Water Tower Research. Please go ahead.

Doug Lane

Yes, thank you and good evening everybody. Looking at the sales number, it looks like the number beat pretty handily. And as I go through the segments, the beat looks like it really came from North America contract where sales accelerated in the quarter on a much more difficult comparison. So did North America contract beat your outlook in the fourth quarter and where was the upside versus maybe what you were looking coming into the quarter?

Greg Burns

So some orders that we thought maybe would have shipped out into Q1, actually entered and shipped into Q4. And so that was really more of a positive impact of some timing and a shout out to our OPS team who does a great job getting the products out the door in an efficient manner.

Doug Lane

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for the color. And then looking at gross margins where again, North America contract showed nice gross margin expansion throughout the year and international contract showed some gross margin expansion in the quarter even with down sales. So are those are we solidly in gross margin expansion mode in the contract business heading into 2027?

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

Doug Lane

Right, of course. And then looking at the global retail business, I know you called out segment margin expansion in all four quarters, but what is the cadence on gross margin expansion for retail next year or this year?

Debbie Propst, President, Global Retail

Doug Lane

Okay, that makes sense. And just lastly, Kevin, let's talk about capital allocation in 2027. I noticed that your leverage ratio actually stepped back a half a point from 2.75 to 2.80 in the fourth quarter. And I thought the goal was to go the other way. So what do you see for leverage as the year progresses and what does that mean for stock buyback and capital expenditures?

Kevin Veltman (Chief Financial Officer)

Doug Lane

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks, everybody.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. We turn the floor back to Vice President of Investor Relations, Wendy Watson for any closing remarks.

Wendy Watson, Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, everybody, for joining tonight, and we look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.