Transcript: Burcon NutraScience Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Burcon NutraScience (TSX:BU) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767391&tp_key=066333d0b8

Summary

Burcon NutraScience Corporation reported fiscal 2026 revenues of $2.3 million, marking a nearly six-fold increase from the previous year, with consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.

The company highlighted its proven technology platform for plant-based proteins, emphasizing its commercial success and repeat customer sales across multiple protein types such as pea, canola, and fava.

Burcon is focused on scaling production and expanding its customer base, with more than 200 active projects and over 30 active buyers, reflecting diversification in food type and customer base.

Cost management was a priority with a 23% reduction in general and administrative expenses and a 65% decrease in R&D spending due to reallocating resources towards commercial operations.

The company secured a $6.9 million private placement of convertible notes, with $4 million closed in fiscal 2026, demonstrating strong insider support and confidence in future growth.

Burcon expressed a positive future outlook, expecting significant revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and aiming for $10 million in sales by calendar 2026, with a pathway to positive cash flow.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing star then zero. Before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the company's safe harbor statement with the important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made during this call. Now I would like to turn the call over to the CEO of Burcon, Mr. Keith Underwood. Sir, please go ahead.

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

We have integrated the technology in the commercial scale facility. We've commissioned this technology and proven it at commercial scale. We have not just commercially produced our pea protein, canola protein, our fiber protein, we have garnered repeat customer sales of all three of those all along, continually fueling our customer pipeline, our customer projects in this business, customers changing products that we all buy at the grocery store or online.

That's a nine to 18 month process. So we always must have a robust pipeline to feed future growth. With that, I'll turn over to Alex for a few financial highlights.

Alex Varty, Interim Chief Financial Officer

As a result, we concentrated our resources on commissioning and scaling our production which includes the reallocation of labor. This led to a year-on-year decrease of 23% in general and administrative expenditures and a 65% decrease in research and development. Lastly, in fiscal 2026, we announced a $6.9 million private placement of convertible notes and we closed $4 million of the offering in fiscal 2026 with the balance closed subsequent to year-end.

The private placement was further significantly supported through participation by insiders and from the owners of the manufacturing facility, underscoring their belief in Burcon's momentum and its future. I'll turn it back to Kip now to provide more color on our sales growth and production.

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for your time today with that operator. I will turn it back to you for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press the star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star followed by the number two. One moment please for your first question. And your first question comes from the line of Dave Storms with Stonegate. Please go ahead.

Dave Storms, Stonegate

Hey Kevin, thanks for taking my questions. Kevin Knox, just hi. Maybe just wanted to get started with, you know what you're seeing in terms of an adoption curve. You guys had like a really strong quarter transformative year. You brought a lot of proteins online. Are you kind of seeing the same adoption curve regardless of the protein type or do they each have their own nuance that makes one more or less challenging, quicker, faster uptake, etc.

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

The newer it is, maybe the more time it might take for a customer, become familiar with it and really take advantage of its strengths.

Dave Storms, Stonegate

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

Well, the first and foremost is to be sure we take care of the existing customers. As they grow, we grow with them. So we saw the protein market exploding. More and more consumers are seeking protein-positioned products. So the consumer products are growing. Therefore we grow with our existing customer base. So first and foremost is take care of them. Second is driving new customer adoption, which in general is new customer launches or change of existing products.

Dave Storms, Stonegate

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

And we're evaluating those things and as things come to fruition, we'll bring those forward to market.

Dave Storms, Stonegate

That's all great, Claire, I really appreciate you taking the time to answer my questions and good luck in fiscal 27.

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Dave, appreciate it.

OPERATOR

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to pass it over to Alex Varty, Interim CFO, for questions from the webcast.

Alex Varty, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. We have a question from a private investor. Given the current cash position and growth trajectory, can you scale to your target using existing capital or will additional financing be required? Would we be looking at a dilution or institutional investors?

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

So I think there's two answers to that question. So one is when we complete the investment with our partner Proman that we just mentioned, the facility has the capability to get where we need to get. The second piece of the puzzle then is this. We see tremendous growth potential out there. How do we lean in and stay ahead of that curve? And those are things we're evaluating right now. Anything in the near term would most likely be debt in the near term.

We'll evaluate those. Our commitment is we're not going to seek additional investment unless we see growth potential in front of us. And it clearly makes sense.

Alex Varty, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Okay. And we have one additional question also from a private investor. But given the company's low trading volume, how do we see that changing over time to increase share price and increase trading volume to get the market recognition for the company's achievements?

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

We are working on plans to do so. You'll see more from us in the coming months. Certainly, trading volume and liquidity is something that we know all investors desire and something that we want to be more proactive in, frankly, to get more awareness in the credit for the achievements that the company has made over the past year.

Alex Varty, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thank you, Kip. We have no more questions from the webcast.

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, everyone. That's all the time we have for questions today. At this time, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. O'Connor Underwood for closing remarks. Sir, please go ahead.

Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer

That's what we are going to do. Thank you all. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website starting later this evening. Thank you ladies and gentlemen for joining us today for our presentation. You may now disconnect.