Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United States Oil Fund 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.48%. Currently, United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In USO: If an investor had bought $1000 of USO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,158.86 today based on a price of $106.95 for USO at the time of writing.

United States Oil Fund’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.