Daktronics Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Daktronics Inc reported record annual revenues and order growth, with net sales up 11% and operating margins expanding by 290 basis points.

The company is focused on its three-year business transformation plan, targeting growth in sports, transportation, and international markets, alongside operational efficiency improvements.

For fiscal 2027, Daktronics has a strong backlog of $356 million and is targeting a 7-10% revenue CAGR through fiscal 2028, supported by strategic initiatives in manufacturing and technology.

The company is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Mexico and emphasizes operational excellence through lean principles and procurement strategies.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and margin improvement, driven by increasing demand and robust project pipelines across all business segments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Daktronics' fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To participate, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear a message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw the question, please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now, it's my pleasure to hand the conference to the Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Jayaraman. Please proceed.

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning everyone. Thank you for participating in our fourth quarter earnings conference call. As a reminder, this presentation will contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act reflecting our expectations and plans about future financial performance and future business opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs about future events based on information currently available to us.

Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to slide 2 of the presentation that accompanies today's call, our press release, and our SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties, and expectations that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. During this presentation, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures.

You can find the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the appendix to the accompanying presentation slides, which may be found on our Investor Relations page of our website at www.daktronics.com. Our earnings release for the 2026 fourth quarter, which was furnished to the SEC on a Form 8-K this morning, also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a discussion of certain limitations when using non-GAAP financial measures, are included in the earnings release which has been posted separately to the Investor Relations page of our website. I'll turn the call over to Ramesh Jayaraman, President and CEO, for his review.

Thank you, Lindsay, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter fiscal 26 call. I'm joined on the call by Howard Atkins, Board Member and Acting Chief Financial Officer. This morning, I'll recap our fiscal 26 results and operating highlights, including our business accomplishments, how we are tracking towards our fiscal 28 objectives, and our strategic pillars for growth. Then Howard will review our fourth quarter and full year financials, and finally, towards the end, I'll discuss our fiscal 27 outlook and then we'll take your questions.

Let's move to the next slide to recap fiscal 26. We're absolutely proud of the results our team generated in fiscal 26. We delivered record annual revenues and record annual orders, drove meaningful expansion in operating margins, and EPS growth. Let's focus on the left-hand side of the page. Our actions resulted in the performance we strove for. For the year, we delivered 10 plus percent order bookings growth, nearly 11% net sales growth, a 290 basis points expansion in operating margin, and 25% growth in adjusted EPS to $1.05.

We enter fiscal 27 with a backlog of 356 million, up 4% over the prior year. Howard will provide more details in the Financial section, and we improved our working capital with a strong balance sheet liquidity and returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases, with nearly 25 million in buybacks in fiscal 26. The handing of the baton from Brad Wieman has been extremely smooth. I will continue to rely on his perspective and judgment over the remaining weeks until his retirement from Daktronics.

In fiscal 26, we accelerated execution of our three-year business transformation. Our teams worked together to advance key growth initiatives, expand our penetration of the core end markets we serve, including sports, both national live events as well as high school level that we call HSPR, our transportation segment, and our international business. We also improved our operational and supply chain execution for speed and efficiency. More efficient operations combined with streamlined backlog conversion and near-term capture of our demand pipeline drove higher margins supported by value-based pricing actions we implemented.

We accomplished several key operating objectives. First, we enhanced our customer experience with the launch of our modernized service system in May. Second, as I mentioned, we continued to progress our transformation initiatives to drive margin and efficiency gains. Third, we sustained and extended our leadership in innovation across our products and customer solutions. And fourth, we began expanding our capacity at our Mexico manufacturing facility.

I will discuss more on this in a moment. Our nearly 2,700 employees make this happen, and we stand extremely grateful for them. As we move to the next page, we'll review our market verticals in the fourth quarter and how they performed. In our live events business, we completed 11 Major League Baseball projects, including an LED refresh using our renewed product line at the Chicago Wrigley Field pictured here, an 11,300 square foot video display for the Seattle Mariners, among the largest in Major League Baseball, and new LED displays throughout Yankee Stadium.

This trend continued in college sports. We completed 11 new displays, including an end zone measuring 106 feet wide for the University of North Carolina, new AV and sound system installations for the Washington State University, including Daktronics Show Control amongst many others. We are already seeing great results from our strategic partnership with Grass Valley, combining Daktronics' leadership in large format LED displays, show control, and venue presentation with their live production technology, enabling stadium operators to seamlessly manage production and display content more seamlessly.

This helps improve synchronization, reduces setup complexity, and provides for more dynamic fan engagement. This type of solution, along with Camino 8, strengthens our competitive differentiation in live events and supports our broader strategy to expand software and services-enabled growth. Our pipeline for live events continues to be robust. As we look at our commercial business, our out-of-home business focuses on large billboard operators and independent operators who value reliability, image quality, efficient and timely service, and lower total cost of ownership.

During Q4, we added five new customers and built a pipeline for future growth. Our spectaculars business booked a large Times Square order in Q4. Our opportunity creation is very strong coming to 2027. Pictured here is the Sun River Commons in St. George, Utah. As we turn to our transportation business, we had a strong finish to the year for our ITS business, including growth with Caltrans, which is a California DOT, and in October, US production content requirements under BABA increased, which will exclude competing products that are only assembled in the US, and this will benefit us with our US production model.

In this segment, we enjoyed continued success with sales of indoor solutions to transit hubs, traffic management centers, and airports, including two large chip-on-board displays for the Memphis International Airport, which is pictured here. Q4 wrapped up a record order year for transportation with a solid backlog and pipeline. As we turn to our high schools business, HSPR, we earned big wins in Q4, including in Massillon, Ohio, and two highly rated and fast-growing districts in Texas.

Overall, video installations were up 18.5% over last year. Our pipeline continues to be strong entering Q1 and driven by our push towards indoor and outdoor video solutions. Enthusiasm around youth sports is fueling the increased spend in high schools and high-end recreation facilities. Our Daktronics sports marketing support, our best-in-class school curriculum, DakClassroom, and our other paid professional services continue to provide important competitive differentiation.

Pictured here is the Madeira High School Football in Cincinnati, Ohio. Our international business won a very large multiple arena project in Qatar to be completed in preparation for the International Basketball Federation U18 Asia Cup event. We won a large digital billboard rollout in the United Arab Emirates with Hills Advertising for their premium digital out-of-home locations, strengthening Daktronics' position in the out-of-home market across the Middle East region.

And we are deploying capital to maximize our returns to our shareholders. Now I'll turn over to Howard Atkins, our acting CFO, to take you through the financials.

Howard Atkins, Acting CFO

Transportation was the exception, reflecting timing dynamics rather than a change in the long-term demand profile for that business. Gross profit increased 17% for the year, and fourth quarter gross profit increased 36% year over year, reflecting stronger revenue, improved operating leverage, value-based pricing actions, and continued execution on cost and manufacturing efficiency initiatives from the original transformation initiative from 2025.

That includes value-based pricing, strategic sourcing, supplier negotiations, manufacturing footprint optimization, and operational efficiency initiatives. While customer demand and larger project awards can vary and will vary by end market by quarter, our backlog, pipeline, and operating priorities support our confidence in continued progress toward our fiscal 28 growth and margin targets. Now I'll turn the call back to Ramesh. Thank you.

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

Fiscal 2017 represents an important year of execution as we continue to advance our strategic priorities, build on the operational improvements already underway, and position the business for sustainable growth, margin expansion, and attractive long-term returns. It is a pivotal year to execute our strategic objectives laid out in our three-year plan as we outlined at Investor Day. Our strategy is focused on three priorities designed to create shareholder value.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as a reminder, to ask a question, press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11 again. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for our first question, please. It comes from the line of Aaron Spike Chawla with Kirkhalem Capital. Please proceed.

Aaron Spike Chawla, Kirkhalem Capital

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

But you know, what we can say is as we just look at the overall pipeline metrics and where we stand, you know, we'll say they are robust at this stage, and that stands across all of our vertical markets.

Aaron Spike Chawla, Kirkhalem Capital

Howard Atkins, Acting CFO

Aaron Spike Chawla, Kirkhalem Capital

Understood. Thanks for taking the questions. I'll turn it over.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tom Hayes with Roth Capital Partners.

Tom Hayes, Roth Capital Partners

By the same token, we are, you know, coming through a period now where, where things like automation will involve some work ethics, for example. So the author's message here is we are maintaining a discipline around making sure that that $50 million, if you will, or that average of $50 million is spent on things that are actually going to generate, you know, the rank break for us.

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

And I think the biggest advantage here is for the customer in terms of making it seamless, you know, so what we are doing is focusing on the operator of a stadium and helping it make it seamless for them. And that's a big value add from their standpoint.

Tom Hayes, Roth Capital Partners

Okay, appreciate that. Maybe just one follow up for Howard. Just again, still kind of new to the story. If you go back to Q1 of last year, gross margin of 29.7%, kind of an outlier for the year. Was there anything specific that kind of drove that? And so you kind of model correctly for this year?

Howard Atkins, Acting CFO

Tom Hayes, Roth Capital Partners

Great. Appreciate the color. Thanks for the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as a reminder, if you do have a question, simply press star 11 to get in the queue. Our next question is from Anya Sonderstrom with Sidoti. Please proceed.

Anya Sonderstrom, Sidoti

That will be coupled to automation lean as well as procurement, as Howard kind of spoke about. So this will be a combination effect that we'll basically see in the P and L. Okay, thank you. And then since the commercial is a little bit of a challenge at the moment, what initiatives can you take there to sort of drive that demand?

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

And I think it's yet to be seen. What we see is the pipeline is strong. What we have to see is how the conversion works through. But we are monitoring this very closely and is a focus for us as a company.

Anya Sonderstrom, Sidoti

Okay, thank you. That was all for me.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as I see no further questions in the queue, I will conclude the Q and A session and pass it back to Ramesh Jayaraman for closing comments.

Ramesh Jayaraman, President And CEO

Well, first of all, thank you everyone for joining our call and really thanks to our employees who made the results that we are able to project today happen. We look forward to seeing you all at the Needham Industrial Tech, Robotics and Power conference where we'll participate as well as other investor events coming up. What I feel is we have the strategy, the execution, the people we need to be successful and we are really excited about what's ahead.

Thank you again for the trust you place in us and we wish you all a very great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this concludes our conference. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.