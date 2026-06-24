AGF Management Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, AGF Management (TSX:AGF) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3imapmb4/

Summary

AGF Management Limited reported strong Q2 2026 financial results, with AUM reaching $75 billion, a 40% increase from the previous year, largely due to the acquisition and growth in New Holland Capital.

The company achieved adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 and generated $36 million of free cash flow, maintaining a robust balance sheet with $435 million in investments and net debt of $51 million.

AGF was added to the NASDAQ Broad Canadian Dividend Achievers Index, reflecting consistent dividend growth, and saw positive net sales in mutual funds for the eighth consecutive quarter, with significant growth in SMA and ETF AUM.

Strategically, AGF Management Limited increased its stake in New Holland Capital to 50% and continues to focus on building a diversified alternatives and private markets business through AGF Capital Partners.

The company anticipates strong future growth driven by New Holland's organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, while maintaining a disciplined approach to expense management and capital allocation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ken Tsang, Chief Financial Officer

Slide 4 provides the agenda for today's call. After the prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions. With that, I will now turn the call over to Juvie.

Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer

I will now pass it over to Ash Lawrence to provide an update on the AGF Capital Partners business.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

In early 2024, we acquired a 51% stake in Kensington Capital Partners, a leading private equity and venture capital manager, and we made our initial investment in New Holland, a multi-strategy hedge fund and specialized credit manager. Over the last year, the business has seen tangible growth and a number of business highlights. This quarter we increased our interest in New Holland from 24.9% to 50% with rights to further increase our stake in subsequent periods.

With that, I will now pass it over to Ken to discuss our financial results.

Ken Tsang, Chief Financial Officer

Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer

We remain disciplined in our expense management while investing for growth. The strength of our balance sheet and capital position will provide us with flexibility in our capital allocation strategy and the resilience to weather different market environments. I would also like to take a moment to thank our entire AGF team for all their hard work. We will now take your questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your touchtone telephone. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, press star 11 again. One moment for our questions. And our first question comes from Graham Riding of TT Securities. Your line is open.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Hello, good morning. Could we maybe start with just New Holland Capital? Can you give us a feel for the organic growth profile there in terms of sort of net new assets, maybe how that's looked over the last few years?

Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Graham, we'll let Ash, why don't you take that.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

So we're seeing quite a bit of organic growth in their existing portfolio. And then also as mentioned, they did launch a specialty finance vehicle at the beginning of this year. There's still early days in that, but seeing interest on the investor side for that as well.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Okay, and how much of that organic growth is coming from the Dutch pension funds versus North American clients?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

The Dutch SMA is largely related to profits that are being reinvested. So I don't have the number exactly in front of me, but it is part of it, but not the majority of it. The majority of that capital is fundraising capital from new sources both in North America and in Europe as well.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Okay, great. On the SMA flows, thank you for breaking those out. Do those include SMA flows from US and international or just Canada? And then, you know, if not, how do those flows from the US and international sort of compare to the 150 million that you're sort of averaging over the last four quarters.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

So we continue to see some very strong flows in the US as well, in particular, as we sit on about 10 different platforms and we continue to pursue that strategy.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Okay, great. So 10 different stocks.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

Sorry. For added clarity, the AUM that we are showing for ETFs and SMAs, that is an aggregated number. So that 4.8 billion represents both Canadian and US SMAs and ETFs. And I guess with respect to the flows, the 155 million of SMA flows and ETF flows are strictly on the Canadian side, but we have also seen some very strong flows on the US side as well.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Okay, understood. And that 4.8 billion, can you break out for us how much of that is SMA versus ETF? Or could you, if you don't want to give us specifics, can you sort of give us directionally how we should think about that?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

Yeah, we don't break that detail out as well. The majority is SMAs. As we continue to evolve our ETF platform, as you may know, we've launched a few more products in ETFs, and so we continue to focus on growth in that area, but we don't break out the SMA and ETFs.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeffries

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. So my first question is on New Holland as well. Could you just explain what are the many options and warrants that you have and if you're expected to exercise them this year?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

And then the second warrant is exercisable by us 24 months from now, within a window of time.

Jeffries

Okay, and if you're exercising the first option, would that change the consolidation instead of equity, the equity method?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

Yes, it would.

Jeffries

Yeah. Okay, got it. And my other question was I wanted to know if you could provide a little bit more color on the operations of New Holland, like the base management fee rate and the profit margins that you're seeing.

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

And earlier this year, that generated about $4.5 million to AGF at our 25% special interest. Again, this was inclusive of performance fees earned over 2025.

Graham Riding, TT Securities

Yeah. Okay, makes sense. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. And we have a follow-up question from the line of Gary Ho with Darjee Capitals. Please go ahead.

Gary Ho, Darjee Capitals

Were there outflows in May and how does the June number kind of look?

Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gary. Let's start with the mutual fund side. We did see some softening in our sales as did the industry, I think quarter over quarter. But I would attribute that mostly to seasonality year over year. Despite the strong equity markets, we did see a softening in our sales relative to last year. But we think that that was mostly due to the fact that you saw a softening of the economy. There was a higher cost of living, inflation was certainly in play.

We just don't have as much exposure. More broadly speaking, on that month to date has been solid with 25 million in net sales through to the end of yesterday. And speaking to the SMA flows in the industry, you know we are seeing that that is directionally where the industry is going. And so we have positioned ourselves working with the head office, our national accounts team has done a great job in Canada getting on about 10 or 11 different platforms.

And on those platforms we're seeing mostly our growth suite of products, whether it be US Growth, Global select, smid, we have energy transition in play as well in certain jurisdictions. And so we continue to evolve that platform and I think that that's direction where the industry is going to go.

Gary Ho, Darjee Capitals

Okay, great note. Thanks for that. My next question, just on maybe for Ash, just on the Fair value distribution line. So we back out the New Holland Capital write-up, let's call it. I get you a number that's just under 2% return on your long-term investments. I know it's small, but just wondering if, you know the 5 to 6% return that you highlighted last quarter for this fiscal year, is that still a good number to use for the balance of this year?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

Hi Gary. Yeah, so yeah, we are still looking on an annualized basis for 2026, something in that 5 to 6% range. Taking into account the 2.5% markdown we had last quarter. We do expect that over the course of the year, while in certain private markets it may not be the strongest year, that we still will get to that 5 to 6% level.

Gary Ho, Darjee Capitals

And anything to call out from the infrastructure assets that drove the fair value loss last quarter? Anything that you've seen in the last couple of months?

Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners

So between the time of now and monetization, we would expect some decrease in performance from a return perspective. We just need to make sure we don't misinterpret that as erosion of performance. It's more just that the assets are mature.

Gary Ho, Darjee Capitals

Yeah. Okay, makes sense. And then just if I can sneak one more in. John, I believe you're on the call. So good to have you on. Just curious to hear your original thoughts here. What attracted you to the role and things that you can leverage from your prior experience?

John Porter, Chief Investment Officer

The second is the culture of collaboration that has long been emphasized here. And third is the continuous improvement mindset. As I move forward, I think the continuous improvement mindset is something I'm really going to lean into. We're going to pursue every avenue we can to be even better at delivering world-class risk-adjusted returns for our clients. And I couldn't be more excited to be part of that.

Gary Ho, Darjee Capitals

Okay, great. No, thanks for those comments.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And to ask a question at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone. Again, to ask a question, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone. I am not showing any further questions at this time.

Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer

Okay, thank you. Thank you for your questions. This was another strong quarter for AGF. Our investment performance and sales momentum remains strong. Our strong balance sheet and strong cash flow position provides the flexibility to return capital to shareholders, continue investing in long-term growth and remain resilient through market conditions. We look forward to our Q3 earnings call on September 23rd, 2026.

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.