Full Transcript: Novagold Resources Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

Novagold Resources reported a fiscal 2026 second-quarter net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.06 per share, marking a decrease of $28.8 million from the prior year due to a $39.6 million non-cash charge in the previous year.

The company advanced the Donlin Gold Project, focusing on completing the bankable feasibility study by 2027, with significant progress in integrating major work packages and technical streams.

Novagold's cash and term deposits decreased by $22.3 million to $370.2 million, reflecting funding for Donlin Gold and corporate G&A costs, but the company remains well-funded for upcoming commitments.

Permitting for Donlin Gold is ongoing, with key regulatory processes affirmed and anticipation of a decision on the Clean Water Act section 401 certification within a year.

Management highlighted strong collaboration with local stakeholders and continued support from shareholders, emphasizing the project's long-term value potential and strategic importance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by. This is the Conference Operator. Welcome to the Novagold Resources Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the content is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To join the question queue, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. You will hear a tone acknowledging your request.

Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may reach an operator by pressing star then zero. Webcast viewers may submit questions through the text box in the lower right corner of the webcast frame. I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Greg Lang, President and CEO

The Corps of Engineers and cooperating agencies will review and prepare the draft supplemental EIS, which is anticipated to be published in September of this year. Moving to slide 11, we highlight a quote from Governor Mike Dunleavy, who expressed strong backing for responsible resource development in Alaska, including the Donlin Gold Project. We appreciate his advocacy and look forward to continuing open and constructive communication with him and his team.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Peter Adamek, to discuss our second-quarter financial results.

Peter Adamek, Vice President and CFO

Our cash expenditures in the second quarter and for the first six months of fiscal 2026 remain generally in line with our 2026 budget, and we remain on track to meet our 2026 guidance. I will now turn the presentation over to Greg to discuss the second-quarter highlights.

Greg Lang, President and CEO

Supported by an experienced leadership team and strong collaboration with local community landowners, the project remains well-positioned for disciplined advancement and long-term value creation. Operator, we can now open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Carlos d' Alba, Morgan Stanley

Good morning everyone. So just on the professional fees, obviously we saw a big increase and you just mentioned that you expect the second half to see lower levels than in the first half. Is this already happening, you think, in the third quarter or is more just in the fourth quarter? That'll be my first question.

Peter Adamek, Vice President and CFO

Yeah, I'm happy to take that. Thank you for the question. Yes, fees were just kind of going. Fees related to the transaction transpired at the end of last year in connection with our increase of the 10% and we are expecting those fees to start tapering off in the third quarter of this year.

Carlos d' Alba, Morgan Stanley

All right, thank you, Peter. And maybe Greg, do you have a sense already as when in 2027 you may finish the DFS or is it too early to tell?

Greg Lang, President and CEO

Thank you for joining the call this morning. Of course, we've guided that we expect to finish the bankable feasibility study in the first half of 2027. The work is proceeding with Fluor, Worley, DSP, and Hatch all contributing their information to the study. So it's progressing as we expected. So we'll look for something early in the first half of next year.

Carlos d' Alba, Morgan Stanley

All right, thank you, Greg. Good luck with everything.

OPERATOR

We have another question from the audience. The question comes from Fred Bolton with BMO Capital Market. Please go ahead.

Fred Bolton, BMO Capital Market

Hi, good morning. Thank you for the presentation. Greg and Peter, just one question. Are you able to give us a bit more color on how finance industries are going?

Greg Lang, President and CEO

Sure. Frederick, thanks for participating in our call this morning. We've been going through a process with our partner, the team at Paulson, on electing financial advisors for the project and we anticipate making an announcement in the coming weeks. But it's moving ahead as we consider what options are ahead of us for financing Donlin.

Fred Bolton, BMO Capital Market

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

We have a few questions coming from the line. The first is from Jeff Niemann. What is the current estimate for developing the mine?

Greg Lang, President and CEO

And the timeline on financing, as I mentioned earlier, we've engaged financial advisors and we'll be updating the markets in due course.

OPERATOR

The second question is from Mr. Fritz. Could you comment on the expected timeline regarding the Alaska Supreme Court decision on the water quality certification? In particular, whether this potentially remains pending beyond the proposed completion of the DFS?

Greg Lang, President and CEO

So I think through the permits cases influence our thinking. No, they do not. And I expect that they will be resolved, you know, sometime approximately when the feasibility study is due to be completed and certainly before a construction decision is made.

OPERATOR

Great. I believe these are all the questions we have online. Aisha, unless you have something else on your side.

Aisha

No, we don't have any more audio questions. This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Greg for closing remarks.

Greg Lang, President and CEO

All right, well everybody, we appreciate you taking the time to join the call for Novagold. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This brings to a close this conference call. You may disconnect your line. Thank you for participating and have a great day.