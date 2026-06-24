Chief Accounting Officer Of La-Z-Boy Makes $138K Sale

On June 23, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Lynn Jennifer McCurry, Chief Accounting Officer at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that McCurry executed a sale of 3,410 shares of La-Z-Boy with a total value of $138,453.

As of Wednesday morning, La-Z-Boy shares are up by 4.0%, currently priced at $40.3.

Discovering La-Z-Boy: A Closer Look

La-Z-Boy: A Financial Overview

Revenue Challenges: La-Z-Boy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 46.07% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): La-Z-Boy's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.82.

Debt Management: La-Z-Boy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of La-Z-Boy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.