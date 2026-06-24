Insider Unloading: Kathleen Shea-Ballay Sells $852K Worth Of UGI Shares

Kathleen Shea-Ballay, GC and Chief Legal Officer at UGI (NYSE:UGI), reported an insider sell on June 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Shea-Ballay executed a sale of 25,360 shares of UGI with a total value of $852,494.

As of Wednesday morning, UGI shares are up by 0.46%, currently priced at $34.88.

Delving into UGI's Background

A Deep Dive into UGI's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UGI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.71% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: UGI's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of UGI's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.