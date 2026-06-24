Director At NVIDIA Sells $186.00M Of Stock

On June 23, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Mark A Stevens, Director at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $185,999,938.

NVIDIA's shares are actively trading at $200.78, experiencing a up of 0.37% during Wednesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About NVIDIA

NVIDIA: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 85.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 74.93% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): NVIDIA's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.4.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of NVIDIA's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.