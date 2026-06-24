Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
June 24, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

10% Owner Of St. Joe Makes $9.23M Sale

On June 23, a recent SEC filing unveiled that BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) made an insider sell.

What Happened: BERKOWITZ's decision to sell 140,400 shares of St. Joe was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $9,225,684.

St. Joe's shares are actively trading at $66.31, experiencing a up of 0.69% during Wednesday's morning session.

About St. Joe

Key Indicators: St. Joe's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, St. Joe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.15% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, St. Joe faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved