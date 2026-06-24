Director Of Encore Capital Group Purchased $179K In Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Director at Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 23,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that Hilzinger made a notable purchase of 2,144 shares of Encore Capital Group, valuing at $179,988.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Encore Capital Group's shares are currently trading at $85.9, experiencing a up of 1.98%.

Get to Know Encore Capital Group Better

Financial Milestones: Encore Capital Group's Journey

Revenue Growth: Encore Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Encore Capital Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.