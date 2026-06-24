Noteworthy Insider Activity: Michael Monaco Invests $179K In Encore Capital Group Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 23, involves Michael Monaco, Board Member at Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG).

During Wednesday's morning session, Encore Capital Group shares up by 1.98%, currently priced at $85.9.

About Encore Capital Group

Breaking Down Encore Capital Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Encore Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Encore Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Encore Capital Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.