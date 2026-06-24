Encore Capital Group Board Member Trades $179K In Company Stock

A notable insider purchase on June 23, was reported by Richard Stovsky, Board Member at Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Stovsky's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 2,144 shares of Encore Capital Group. The total transaction value is $179,988.

Encore Capital Group shares are trading up 1.98% at $85.9 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Get to Know Encore Capital Group Better

Financial Insights: Encore Capital Group

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Encore Capital Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.04% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Encore Capital Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.