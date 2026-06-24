Smart Money At Play: DAVID NEITHERCUT Acquires Equity Residential Stock Options Worth $82K

In a new SEC filing on June 23, it was unveiled that NEITHERCUT, Director at Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), acquired stock options for 50,997 shares.

Equity Residential shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.02% and priced at $65.72 during Wednesday's morning. This values NEITHERCUT's 50,997 shares at $82,105.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 85,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 665 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Understanding the Numbers: Equity Residential's Finances

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 61.3% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Equity Residential's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Equity Residential's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.