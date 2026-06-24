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Analyst working on smartphone
June 24, 2026 10:31 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On FedEx After Q4 Results

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Tuesday.

FedEx delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $24.04 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.31 per share, beating estimates of $5.96 per share.

"Our profitable growth strategy is working. We are building momentum across our global industrial network, driving structural improvements and winning in high-value growth markets," said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

However, the company said operating margin in the Federal Express segment shrank to 7.7% from 8.4% a year ago.

FedEx expects revenue growth of 11% year-over-year for calendar year 2026. The company also guided for calendar year 2026 adjusted earnings in the range of $16.90 to $18.10 per share.

FedEx shares fell 0.7% to trade at $314.57 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FedEx following earnings announcement.

  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $445 to $350.
  • Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $442 to $326.

Considering buying FDX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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