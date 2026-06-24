KB Home Posts Upbeat Q2 Sales, Joins Inmode, Icon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose sharply after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.

KB Home reported second-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.10 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The homebuilder reported second-quarter earnings of 43 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 45 cents per share.

KB Home shares jumped 16.2% to $61.26 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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