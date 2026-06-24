Transcript: Crown Crafts Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767995&tp_key=04c58b9295

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc. maintained stable net sales at $22 million for the fourth quarter, with full-year net sales exceeding $80 million, despite challenging economic conditions.

Gross margin improved significantly to 22.9%, driven by strategic pricing and a favorable product mix, resulting in positive net income of $280,000 for the quarter.

The company successfully relaunched the Groovy Girls product line with strong initial reception, aiming to leverage retro trends and expand international and online distribution, notably with Amazon in the fall.

Operational efficiencies were enhanced by reducing interest expenses due to lower debt and controlling marketing and administrative costs amidst inflationary pressures.

Crown Crafts anticipates further growth opportunities by focusing on innovative product development, strategic partnerships, and improved cost management, while maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy, including dividend payments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR (Operator)

Please go ahead.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

With that, I'll turn it over to Claire to take us through additional financial details on our quarterly results.

Claire

With that, operator, Olivia and I would be happy to take questions if you could please open the lines.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Ethan Calder, Mountain Equities

Well, good morning. Thank you for taking my call and sounds like a great quarter and a great performance. I just wanted to ask regarding generally relationships with Walmart or Target and anyone else and if you could tell us how that stands, if you're pursuing other relationships and if you can just give us some information on that. Thank you.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Ethan Calder, Mountain Equities

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. If you'd like to join the question queue, please press Star-1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Doug Ruth with Lennox Financial Services. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Olivia and Claire, I want to congratulate you. I thought you did a fabulous job. It's a really strong report. Thank you for what you're doing on behalf of the shareholders.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Doug, could you give us some more commentary on what you're thinking about Groovy Girls? Is the higher inventory possibly a reflection of inventory to support that rollout?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

There is some inventory that is at year-end for Groovy Girls. Probably the majority of the higher inventory is just the capitalization of the tariffs into the inventory cost, which obviously increased the value of the inventory over the fiscal year. And then as far as Groovy Girls, when you're saying what we're thinking about Groovy Girls. Were you just asking about inventory or more in general?

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Well, more in general. What can you tell us about sales and also the way you're selling the product? I think you're using some newer methods. Maybe you could share a little bit about that.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

And then in the fall, Amazon will have basically the full offering of whatever you're selling for Groovy Girls. That sounds terrific. And I know in the past, part of the real big success with Groovy Girls was the relationship you had with Target. Is that something that you're also thinking about at this point in time?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

We are not talking about rolling out Groovy Girls into mass. That's possibly an opportunity for the future, but we probably changed the product a little bit so that we're not selling the same exact product into mass as we are into specialty.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay, and what can you tell us about the tariffs? Are you expecting a tariff refund? Have you received a tariff refund?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

So we have applied for the tariff refund. As of two weeks ago, I think is the number we put in the 10K, we had received about 175,000 back, of which I think 165 was actually tariffs, and maybe 10 was interesting. It was about a $5.5 million number that we requested. And we're hopeful, you know, anything can happen, but we have received some, and so we're hoping that we will receive what we requested.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Very good. And then what is the status now? I know that the Eden Valley warehouse, that lease is going to expire, I believe, at the end of this month. What is the company thinking? What is your strategy here?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

We extended that lease to be more around the same time as the Compton facility. And then we would. We're going to restart looking for a new warehouse and with plans to move in the next two years closer to the expiration of both of those leases.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay, and then how about the Stella doll? That doll, I know you had redesigned it. What can you tell us about how has that been going since the redesign?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Stella is doing well once again, it's mostly in specialty store Amazon on our own website, but Stella sales are doing fine.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

And then I noticed that the facility, the corporate headquarters that you had, shrank the size of that quite a bit. Could you maybe offer any kind of commentary on that when you signed the new lease?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So we, our old headquarters, where we had been for almost 25 years, needed a little bit of updating and the price was going up substantially. So we decided that we would move not far down the road to a new facility, less space, everything. It was a new build-out. And so everything's fresh and new and, you know, we're all on one floor and all together, so we're enjoying that.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Very good. And what are you thinking about with the diaper bag business now?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay. And then I know that now the Manhattan Toy Minneapolis office, that lease is down to less than one year. Are you starting to think about what you might be doing with that facility?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So we're going to move out of that facility. Obviously, it's way too big for what we need and we're still kind of trying to figure out what we want to do.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay. So maybe more information in the next couple quarters that might be reasonable or. Sure, yeah. Okay. And then I'm also pleased that you've been able to increase the advertising budget. Can you maybe talk about that at all?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we did. We've increased the advertising budget. We've also added a few people on our marketing team in order to build out our photography, our social media, and then also advertising, you know, primarily on .com and for our own warehouse. I mean, our own website. Sorry.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay. And have you been pleased with how that's been going?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean, we're certainly at the beginning of our marketing efforts, you know, just expanding that, but so far, yes.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay. And then I also see that the international sales are growing. There's not often a lot of commentary about that. Can you tell us, I feel like that's really been successful. Could you share what's working and how that's been growing?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

And then also we changed distributors in Canada and I think that's been very successful for us. That happened not long after, probably sometime in December.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

That made a positive difference. Yeah. Okay. My last question is, I know that new facility had opened up, the Legoland facility in Shanghai, and you had previously mentioned that the company was getting some growth with Legoland. Could you just offer a little bit of commentary about Legoland and what's happening for the company there?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we did ship to Shanghai Legoland. They opened a little bit later than we expected. So sales weren't what we had hoped they'd be for that opening, but we did ship to them and actually that's probably leading to part of the international sales increase as well.

Doug Ruth, Lennox Financial Services

Okay, well, thank you for answering my questions and congratulations to you and Claire and the board of directors. And thank you again for what you're doing on behalf of the shareholders.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes in line of Anthony Levoszynski with Sidoti and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Levoszynski, Sidoti and Company

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the question. So certainly nice gross margin expansion. You mentioned that part of the reason for that was the strategic pricing actions that you took. So any way you guys can quantify, as far as, you know, the extent of pricing had benefited and how do you see that going forward, whether you think that's sustainable on an ongoing basis?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

And so we waited a little while to see where the tariffs would land. And so the last of the price increases really didn't go through until sometime in the third quarter. So I think what we're seeing in the fourth quarter is the benefit of having the entire quarter have the retail price increases equal the tariffs or be closer to that.

Anthony Levoszynski, Sidoti and Company

Thank you very much and best of luck.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes online of John Dyscher with Pinnacle Value Fund. Please proceed with your question.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I was just curious, is there anything on the horizon that might change your outlook for tariffs? I know the last time we spoke in February there was nothing imminent, but I'm just curious at the fluid situation. Is there anything on the horizon that might alter the tariff situation?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

I don't think so. I think we keep up with the news the same as you and you really never know what's going to happen. But right now, it feels like it's stable.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

It's stable. Steady state. Okay, good. When did you move from the old headquarters to the new and is there any significant dollar savings from doing so?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

We moved at the end of April and there's really no significant dollar savings. They were really going up on the rent at the old building. And so the move allowed us to keep the rates pretty much close to what we had been paying before.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

Okay. All right. That's good to hear. And in terms of the bigger picture real estate situation, so you've extended Eden Valley's lease to match kind of what comp. When Compton matures, I think that's May of 28. You're going to move from downtown Minneapolis. When do you start discussions with potential replacements for Compton? Is that by the end of the year or a year from now or when do you start looking for alternatives?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Pretty much the end of the calendar year. So starting in late fall, maybe beginning of winter, we will start looking again at potential, really at potential cities and then identify exactly where we want to move. And then following that, we would start looking at specific sites. It takes about 18 months.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

Eighteen months from when to when?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

From identifying where we want to move to be. I mean, because most likely it's going to have to be a build-out and so dealing with all of that and then we wouldn't want to just move everything at one time. So we would start moving maybe Eden Valley earlier and then move Compton a little bit, you know, maybe a month or two behind that.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

Okay, do you have a laundry list of locations that are at the top of the list right now?

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

We don't right now. When we had looked at it in about a year ago, 18 months ago, I think we had narrowed it down to Reno, Houston, and Memphis, and we're probably heavily leaning towards Reno. But at this point in time, I think we're going to probably, I don't want to say start completely over, but we may add some more cities to the list and look at those.

John Dyscher, Pinnacle Value Fund

Okay, all right, good. And that'll start later this year, early calendar. 27. Okay, good. Great. Thanks very much.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as a final reminder, if you'd like to join the question queue, please press Star-1 on your telephone keypad. We'll pause a moment to allow for any other questions. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Johnson with Intertek Group. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Johnson, Intertek Group

Good morning. Just a very sort of top-level question. You probably can't give me a direct answer, but just looking at the cash flow generation and the valuation of the company, is the dividend. Is that sort of a sacrosanct issue for the company? Is that something you consider quarterly? Just any commentary around the dividend policy would be nice.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

We really don't have a dividend policy per se. The board considers it every single quarter and we talk about it at that time.

Robert Johnson, Intertek Group

Okay, thank you.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our question and answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Ms. Elliott for any final comments.

Olivia Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. And thank you again, everyone, for joining today's call. We appreciate your support and look forward to providing additional updates as we move through our new fiscal year. If you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thanks again.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.