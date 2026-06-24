Icon Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/874yaf7k/

Summary

Icon plc reported Q1 2026 results with gross bookings of $3.3 billion, a 22% increase year over year, and net business wins of $2.88 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.42 times.

Revenue was $2 billion, up 0.9% year over year, but down 1.9% on a constant currency basis, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6%, slightly improved sequentially.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance with revenue expected between $7.85 billion and $8.15 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS of $10 to $11, highlighting expectations for modest margin improvements throughout 2026.

Icon emphasized strategic initiatives, including expanding its central laboratory facility in Singapore and a partnership with Microsoft to enhance its digital architecture, focusing on oncology and cardiometabolic areas.

Management highlighted strong commercial performance in both large pharma and biotech, with sustained high win rates and increased RFP flow, particularly in the biotech sector.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Icon plc Q1 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in the listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again.

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kate Haven, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kate Haven, VP of Investor Relations

Hello and thank you for joining us today. I am joined on the call by our CEO Barry Balf and our CFO Nigel Clerkin. I would like to note that this call's webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call. Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, and listeners are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement either as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in the most recently filed Annual report on Form 20F. This presentation includes selected non-GAAP financial measures which Barry and Nigel will be referencing in their prepared remarks. For a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section of the press release dated June 23, 2026, titled Consolidated Statements of Operations.

While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, we believe certain non-GAAP information is more useful to investors for historical comparison purposes. Included in the press release and the earnings slides, you will note a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Net Income, and adjusted Diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring, transaction integration-related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, fair value movement on investments and equity, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets, and the related taxation effect. In the interest of time, we ask participants to keep their questions to one each. I would now like to hand over the call to our CEO Barry Balf.

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Kate. Icon's results in quarter one were in line with our expectations and reflected sustained progress in commercial performance alongside the expected impacts of previous demand and conversion dynamics on financial results for the quarter. Commercial excellence has been a central priority for me and for the team, so I'm encouraged by the progress that we've seen over multiple quarters now. We prioritized diversification of sales channels in large pharma, expanding our footprint in the mid-size segment, and increasing RFP flow and win rate in biotech, so it's gratifying to see significant progress in these areas, reflecting our strategy in action and its resonance with our customers. Quarter one gross bookings were $3.3 billion, matching the strong performance in quarter four, 2025, and up 22% year over year. Cancellations were also in line with the improved levels seen in quarter four, a total of $383 million for the quarter. For transparency, we have also provided cancellations under our old methodology, although notably there was very little impact of the methodology change on reported cancels in the quarter.

With that being said, cancellations are inherently volatile on a quarterly basis, and we consider it likely that the future cancellation run rate may be somewhat higher than these levels as intra-quarter cancellations in quarter four and quarter one were lower than historical averages. Strength of gross bookings and cancels resulted in net business wins of $2.88 billion in the quarter, an increase of 42% year over year and a net book to bill of 1.42 times.

Encouragingly, we again saw a solid contribution of direct fee versus pass-through awards with our book to bill on a direct fee basis in excess of 1.3x for the quarter. This strong bookings performance was broad-based and supported by particularly strong RFP flow in both our pharma full service and our development solutions businesses. RFP flow also increased low double digits sequentially in the biotech full service business. Win rates remain strong in both large pharma and biotech full service, sustaining the step up seen in quarter four.

Therapeutic mix continues to favor oncology and cardiometabolic areas of the portfolio. Importantly, within cardiometabolic, we've seen good diversification in awards in the last two quarters in terms both of the number of customers that we're supporting and the distribution of indications, including areas such as NASH, obesity, and kidney disease. In large pharma, Icon is positioned as a scaled integrated partner with leading capabilities across full service and FSP models as well as a broad range of adjacent functions.

Our capacity to hybridize FSO and FSP models remains central to our value proposition as customers increasingly require the best of both solutions while ensuring seamless interoperability with their internal functions. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to see meaningful opportunity to deepen established partnerships by increasing the range of services we provide to large pharma customers. One strong example of this in quarter one was the award of a central labs partnership from a top five pharma customer where we had limited labs business in the past.

Flexibility, strong project management, our kit operations strategy, and long-standing delivery in other functions were cited by the sponsor as key factors in that award. Moving on to mid-sized pharma, I previously emphasized the importance of increasing our relatively low level of penetration in this important market. While win rates remained flat in that sector in the quarter, opportunity flow is improving, up high teens on a year over year basis with several strategic partnership discussions underway.

In quarter one, Icon's global execution capabilities, commitment to strategic collaboration, and focus on digital innovation were central to securing a new mid-sized partnership and displacing the incumbent large CRO provider. In biotech, the market environment remained generally positive. Icon sustained the improved win rate seen in quarter four with a good balance of repeat business and new customers contributing to awards in the period. Commercial performance continued to be aided by our evolved biotech strategy, with consulting engagements and early development projects continuing to drive demand into phases two and three, supported by enhanced therapeutic and medical expertise. Now turning to our financial results for the first quarter, performance in the quarter was in line with the expectations we detailed on our most recent earnings call in May. Revenue of $2 billion was up approximately 1% year over year on a reported basis, but down 1.9% on a constant currency basis, reflecting challenging prior demand dynamics, including elevated cancellations in earlier periods. Quarter one adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% increased 10 basis points sequentially, consistent with our prior indications.

While margin performance was primarily impacted by organic revenue decline, we also saw pressure from mix shifts in favor of functional versus full service revenue, foreign exchange, and to a lesser degree, the flow through of pricing dynamics from previous periods. We continue to anticipate that we will see modest sequential margin improvement throughout the year as our commercial strategy delivers increased full service direct fee revenue as a proportion of the overall mix and as we continue to drive disciplined cost management in the business with incremental benefits throughout the year.

Before I close out my comments, I want to extend my thanks to our dedicated team at Icon for their continued efforts in delivering for our company, for our customers, and for patients in need. Now I'll hand you over to Nigel to take you through our results in further detail.

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Barry. Revenue in quarter one was $2.0 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.9% or a decrease of 1.9% on a constant currency basis. Overall customer concentration in our top 25 customers was aligned with quarter four, 2025. Our top five customers represented 25% of revenue in the quarter. Our top 10 represented 40.3%, while our top 25 represented 63.4%. Adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 24.4% compared to 28.4% in quarter one, 2025.

We continue to expect the full year 2026 adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 17%. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $192.9 million, equating to adjusted earnings per share of $2.50. U.S. GAAP income from operations amounted to $173.8 million, or 9% of quarter one revenue. U.S. GAAP net income in quarter one was $104.8 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. From a cash perspective, quarter one had cash from operating activities of $167 million.

While returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases remains our top capital deployment priority, we will also continue to invest in expanding our capabilities and solutions to support future growth and strengthen our leading market position. With that, I believe we're ready to open up for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again. We will now go to the first question. One moment please. And your first question today comes from the line of Eric Goldwell. Please go ahead.

Eric Goldwell

Thanks very much. Good morning. I just wanted to check on the spread between backlog and performance obligations. It did widen this period. I just wanted to confirm that that was due to growth in new awards that are not yet contracted, as opposed to any adjustments to the realizable value of contracted awards or for some other reason.

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey Eric, it's Barry here. It's two things. As you rightly say, it's strong book to bill right back to back. So you're going to see some drag there. The other side of it is seasonality wise. Q1 isn't always the strongest quarter for signings. I will tell you that Q2 is looking like a very strong quarter for signings. So I'd expect a significant shift in that number in the Q2 print.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now go to the next question. And the next question today comes from the line of Michael Riskin from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Michael Riskin (Equity Analyst)

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of David Windley from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Windley (Equity Analyst)

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

The way to do it is to work smarter, to work with better teams who've done the work before and know how to execute in a superior way. So that's where we are. No underlying change in the pricing environment. Dave? I would say it's the same nice sight it is every quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Cherney from Layering Partners. Please go ahead.

Michael Cherney (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the question. Maybe if I can go back. I think it was a comment you made, Barry, regarding margins and the in-flight opportunities. As you think about the embedded ramp in guidance over the course of the year, how do we think about the confidence intervals and the split between direct cost versus SG and A and the biggest proactive opportunities you're taking versus areas where it could be a mix related contribution?

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

But just taking the midpoint for modeling purposes for a moment, that implies an EBITDA margin for the year of 16.5% approximately. So looking at where we see that evolving, we are very much focused on EBITDA margin dollars much more than EBITDA margin percentage. We've talked about that before. Our path through volatility, frankly can impact the margin percent. So we're much more focused on margin dollar gradual improvement as we go through the year.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Charles Riley from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Charles Riley (Equity Analyst)

As people kind of ramp up. But you kind of suggested that in terms of contracting. But maybe can you give us a sense on how to think about where 2Q demand is shaking out a little bit and more relative to what we saw in 1Q?

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

So we continue to feel that range of 10 to $11 is appropriate and nothing has massively changed in our view on that since a month ago.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Donnelly from Citi. Please go ahead.

Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. Nigel, maybe a follow up on the margin piece. Can you just talk a bit? I know, the pass through and pricing dynamic is kind of ongoing. Can you just talk about how that plays out as the year goes and how that plays into the margin bridge and then a follow up on that, just on the cash flow front, how we should be thinking about the cadence there throughout the year after the 1Q results?

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure, Patrick. So firstly on the margin. So Q1 look came in pretty much bang on what we had flagged a month ago that in terms of pass throughs we did talk about back then, pass throughs were especially high in the fourth quarter. They did come down by about $100 million roughly in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter. So, and we talked about a month ago. Pass through has been broadly stable at the midpoint in our guidance year over year.

On margin evolution, again, we're much more focused on margin dollars than margin percent for that reason. And again, I'll refer you back to my comments earlier on margin dollar evaluation through the course of the year. On cash flow, obviously free cash flow in Q1 was down about 100 million. So there's a bit of interference on the line. If you could go on mute, perhaps.

Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

So that's likely to be the case in Q2 as well.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now go to the next question. And your next question today comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

I think the number one indicator for sustained growth on the top line will be can we sustain anything like that level of commercial performance and then we'll see it start to tick up as we get to the back end of 26 into 2027 and beyond. But I'm afraid I don't have a super exciting answer for you. That one's just kind of the plumbing. It takes a while to push it all through the pipes.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Sean Dodge from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sean Dodge (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Maybe Barry, just to kind of clarify one of the last points you made there on the bookings and some of the dynamics. Anything you can share just kind of overall on like FSO versus FSP mix, are you still seeing the pendulum kind of shift toward FSP in terms of what's going into backlog and then just like what is the mix now of FSP in backlog and revenue?

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

So good phase three, presence in the mix is to be welcomed. Good full service presence in the mix is to be welcomed. You know, good therapeutic distribution in the mix is to be welcomed. And obviously the direct fee component is particularly significant. So we're reasonably pleased with how that panned out over the last couple of quarters.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ann Haynes from Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Ann Haynes (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you. I know you don't have any share repurchase in your guidance. Can you remind us just how you view any share repurchase potential in 2026 and 2027? Thank you.

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

I would just point you back to, you know, what our track record has been. So last year we spent pretty much all of our free cash flow dollars on buybacks. And you know, we continue to see share buybacks as a very strong desire from a capital allocation perspective in the current environment and at the current share price. So hopefully that gives you some sense of what we're thinking.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Justin Bowers from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Justin Bowers (Equity Analyst)

That would be helpful to understand the comments. Thank you.

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

But fundamentally FSO FSP shift should improve a little bit as the year goes on from where it is today.

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Luke Sergiott from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Luke Sergiott

Great. Thanks for the question, guys. Just on the quarter, with that $100 million sequential reduction in pass-through benefiting OneQ, is that a function of part of the cleanup that you guys had done prior in 4Q and like, is that kind of the new steady state we should go forward or is it more of a function of just kind of how the trials were shaken out at that time?

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today comes from the line of Casey Woodring from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. So you said you sustained the improved win rate you saw last quarter here in 1Q. Can you just maybe elaborate on that? Did win rates accelerate from last quarter and was strength more in pharma or in biotech from a competitive perspective? And then maybe just comment on any sort of changes that you've made in the commercial strategy here over the last few months that is really driving that step up in win rates.

Sounds like maybe you're focusing a bit more on driving labs work, for example, so maybe just unpack the win rate. Comments, please. Thank you.

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

And I have to say I give the teams a lot of credit and how they've executed on that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question today comes from the line of Ryan Halstead from RBC. Please go ahead.

Ryan Halstead (Equity Analyst)

Honestly, that's what happened with the labs provider ship in Q1. This was a customer we'd been delivering really, really well for across a range of other functions. They obviously weren't happy or whatever. They had other considerations in their labs business. And we were invited in to add that string to our partnership bow and that's traditionally what's underpinned our whole partnership philosophy going back 35 years at this stage.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now take our final question for today. And the final question comes from the line of Josh Baldman from Cleveland Research. Please go ahead.

Josh Baldman (Equity Analyst)

Nigel Clerkin (Chief Financial Officer)

I'll give you the answer to part two first, if that's okay. Josh, I think what we were really saying is when we were guiding, we were already through Q1, so we knew what the Q1 book to bill was going to be. And therefore, while we were taking a conservative outlook to full year commercial numbers, it seemed prudent to include the actuals for quarter one that we had in hand at the point at which we were guiding. So that's really what was behind that.

So there's no particular alarm about it. I guess we're only talking about it because someone asked the smart question, why did you know unsatisfied obligations only move up about 100 million in a quarter where your non GAAP backlog moved up much more. Again, it's just a function of the plumbing. There's nothing particularly exciting there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I will now hand the call back to Barry Bal for closing remarks.

Barry Balf (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you all very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.