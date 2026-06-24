Worthington Enterprises Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/686020142

Summary

Worthington Enterprises reported a 20% sales growth for fiscal 2026, with 9% organic growth and a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company generated $170 million in free cash flow and reduced SGA as a percentage of sales by 200 basis points.

Acquisitions of Elgin and LSI were integrated successfully, enhancing the company's strategic position in building products.

Q4 saw a 17% increase in sales with net earnings rising to $48 million from $4 million in the previous year, despite margin pressures in cooling and construction.

The company focused on innovation, particularly in ASME water tanks for data centers, which is projected to grow significantly in fiscal 2027.

Building products saw a 28% increase in net sales, primarily driven by acquisitions; however, margin pressure was noted due to product mix and prior strong demand for A2L refrigerants.

Consumer products reported a 4% increase in net sales and a 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA, driven by innovation and new product launches.

The balance sheet remains strong with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than one, and ample liquidity from an undrawn $500 million credit facility.

Management highlighted strategic M&A, innovation, and the Worthington Business System as key growth drivers, expressing optimism for future growth and shareholder value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Worthington Enterprises fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Marcus Rogier, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Marcus, please go ahead.

Marcus Rogier, Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for Worthington Enterprises fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. On the call today are Joe Hayek, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Collin Souza, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made during today's call are forward looking in nature and subject to risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings release issued yesterday after the market close, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Additionally, our remarks today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can also be found in the earnings release. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available later on our website at worthingtonenterprises.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Joe for opening remarks.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Good morning everybody and welcome to this Worthington Enterprises Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Fiscal 2026 was an important year for Worthington Enterprises. We delivered 20% sales growth, 9% of that was organic growth and 12% adjusted EBITDA growth, generated $170 million of free cash flow while successfully reducing SGA as a percentage of sales by 200 basis points. We acquired and began the integration of both Elgin and LSI.

These results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, our strategy, and most importantly, our people. We achieved these results while navigating tariffs, global conflicts, supply chain challenges and continued uncertainty around the health of the US Economy. Through it all, our business remained resilient and focused on serving our customers, a reflection of our talented and dedicated teams. To all my colleagues around the world, thank you. We have much to be proud of and even more to look forward to in the quarter.

Driven by great work across our teams, sales increased by 17% and organic growth was 3%. Net earnings increased to $48 million from 4 million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings were $48 million and adjusted EBITDA was $83.5 million. Free cash flow was $55 million, our highest quarterly cash flow at Worthington Enterprises, despite elevated capital spending associated with our ongoing facility modernization project. While we were pleased with the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA and margin performance were impacted by two factors: lower earnings from Cartitra compared with a strong prior year quarter and margin pressure in our cooling and construction business, which Colin will spend a few minutes on later. All of our other wholly owned value streams saw year over year growth in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Additionally, we believe the dynamics that created those headwinds for our cooling and construction business are more a timing issue than anything systemic. Our results reflect continued execution around the core pillars of our strategy, Optimizing and Growing Worthington as we deliver value to customers and leveraging the Worthington Business system and its three growth drivers: innovation, transformation, and acquisitions.

Innovation remains the key driver of our organic growth strategy. Last quarter we discussed our ASME water tanks used for liquid cooling in data centers and momentum there continues to build. That business is a great example of how an innovation mindset creates entirely new opportunities for us. We shipped approximately $13 million of ASME tanks for data centers during fiscal 2026. We currently expect to ship at least that much in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Demand continues to grow and we're investing in additional equipment and capacity to support the opportunities we see ahead. Because we leaned in from an engineering, innovation and solutions development perspective, what began as a promising opportunity is increasingly becoming a growth platform for us. We innovate in emerging end markets to create opportunities for growth, but we also drive innovation into more mature markets where growth can be harder to achieve.

A great example is Balloon Time. The Balloon Time Mini continues to drive momentum in our Celebrations business. We recently secured new placement in a majority of Walmart stores for that product. As consumer adoption continues to grow during fiscal 2026, our teams continued to focus on productivity improvements across our network through transformation. These efficiency gains driven by automation and AI enabled technologies continue to help us drive growth and operating leverage and contributed to our 150 basis points reduction in SGA as a percentage of sales in the quarter.

The success we're having with 8020 in our water business has led us to launch a similar initiative in our camping, gas and torch business and we're excited about the impact eXh20 can have on those value streams. Our acquisitions of Elgin and LSI are excellent examples of the type of strategic M&A we prioritize. Integration of both businesses is on track and we feel very good about their growth prospects and the expanded capabilities they provide us.

Together, they strengthen our position across the building envelope and allow us to offer increasingly comprehensive solutions to our customers. Worthington was founded in Columbus, Ohio more than seven years ago. We've always believed that people are our most important asset. We were grateful in Q4 to be named the top workplace in Central Ohio for the 14th consecutive year. Our second year as Worthington Enterprises, we were also recognized as one of America's most charitable companies and one of America's most patriotic companies, honors that reflect our commitment to our communities and to our people.

We're particularly proud of those and that recognition this year as we celebrate America 250. Several of our market leading brands are also celebrating significant milestones this year, a testament to the resilience, innovation and enduring relevance that defines our portfolio. Balloon Time is celebrating 40 years, Amtrol 80 years and Burntomatic 150 years. As we enter fiscal 2027, we're operating from a position of strength. We have leading brands, attractive end markets, a strong balance sheet, significant free cash flow generation and multiple avenues for growth.

Most importantly, we have a talented team executing a proven strategy. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and we remain focused on creating long term value for our shareholders. I will now turn it over to Colin who will take you through some additional details related to our financial performance in the quarter. Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Fiscal 2026 was our strongest year yet. As Worthington Enterprises, we delivered another year of increased adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, outstanding free cash flow conversion, meaningful margin expansion across our wholly owned businesses, and continued progress executing our growth strategy. While headwinds at Clark Dietrich and in our cooling and construction business caused fourth quarter results to decline modestly compared to last year's exceptionally strong Q4, the underlying earnings power of the company continues to strengthen.

Gross margin was 27.4% compared to 29.3% a year ago, reflecting less favorable product mix within building products, the purchase accounting impact of the inventory step-up at LSI, and inflationary cost pressures. We have implemented pricing actions and continue to execute other mitigation initiatives across the company to offset those cost increases. Adjusted EBITDA was $83.5 million compared to $85.1 million in the prior year quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5%.

We returned capital to shareholders through $9 million in dividends and spent $18 million to repurchase 350,000 shares of our common stock. Our joint ventures continue to deliver strong cash generation, providing $35 million in dividends during the quarter, representing 90% of equity income. Operating cash flow was $72 million in the quarter compared to $62 million in the prior year period, while free cash flow increased to $55 million from $49 million.

Each of those attributes is stronger today than it was just a year ago, reflecting the continued evolution of the business mix that is generating higher margins, improved cash flow, and greater earnings diversification. We believe those attributes position us exceptionally well to continue creating long-term shareholder value regardless of market conditions. At this point, we're happy to take any questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster.

Your first question comes from the line of Will Gilde with CJS Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Will Gilde, CJS Securities

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking our questions.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Will.

Will Gilde, CJS Securities

So in building products, you know, for the first three quarters of fiscal year 26, strong mid-teens organic growth slowed to a still healthy 5% in Q4. You talked about the tough comp from A2L sales in the quarter. Are we lapping those comps for the next three quarters? Just any more color on that dynamic would be helpful.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

Will Gilde, CJS Securities

Yep, that is super helpful, thank you. I just wanted to switch to the JVs. You know, Wave continues to perform well. The guidance from Armstrong was healthy. Looking at Clark Dietrich working kind of back to pre-COVID levels. Can you talk about your level of confidence that the business is stabilizing or perhaps returning to growth in fiscal year 27?

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

You know, Clark Dietrich is very well run. They continue to gain operational efficiencies, and they're really well positioned to benefit and to grow when end market conditions improve, which we certainly think will happen. We can't predict exactly when, but we know they will.

Will Gilde, CJS Securities

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Byros with Thompson Richards Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Byros, Thompson Richards Group

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

So we still feel pretty good about our targets. There are operating consistently in a low teens and EBITDA margin and we think we got a good chance to get there over the coming years and stay there and then we'll evaluate and go higher from there.

Brian Byros, Thompson Richards Group

Thank you.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

So we're very lucky with respect to our board. And we think it got better yesterday.

Brian Byros, Thompson Richards Group

Good to hear a nice addition. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Susan McLarey with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Susan McLarey, Goldman Sachs

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

And kind of as importantly to us, that team continues to develop expertise and muscle memory around NPD and product launches and they're having successes. So we think that bodes really well for this year. But beyond as well, when we think about innovation because that really is the core driver for us of organic growth.

Susan McLarey, Goldman Sachs

Okay, that's great color, Joe. Thank you for all of that. And then turning to the price cost side, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you have implemented pricing across the business. Can you just talk a bit more about that pricing and how we think about it relative to the inflation that you are anticipating coming through the business?

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, yeah. Thanks, Susan. So I did mention we experienced some inflationary pressures across a number of areas. And these were in commodities like steel, aluminum, brass, and then freight and diesel, among other inputs. They're not isolated. Those pressures were not isolated to any single business or product category. It did vary throughout the portfolio. But as we discussed, we have implemented pricing actions. Some of those were announced broadly.

But for us, it creates opportunities to set ourselves apart and to take share because we're able to do what we do very well on the procurement and on the raw material side.

Susan McLarey, Goldman Sachs

Okay. Yes. That's great. Color. Thank you both, and good luck with the quarter.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Brian McNamara with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Madison Cowan, Canaccord Genuity

Good morning, this is Madison Cowan. Hey guys, sorry, this is Madison. You're all good. Can you give any additional color on the total opportunity in dollars in data centers and which of your businesses, whether it be LSI, Elogen Wave or what, has the most upside in data centers? Thanks guys.

Joe Giannetti — General Manager - Cooling, Construction And Specialty

The slightly tricky part about the other businesses is because a lot of times those products move through distribution or through contractor channels, so the ultimate end use isn't always visible to us. And so it's harder to quantify total data center across the portfolio. All that being said, it's a very significant market. It's probably for a lot of our value streams, small but growing rapidly. And we think there's a lot to go.

Madison Cowan, Canaccord Genuity

Great. That's very helpful. And then the stock is indicating down today and would be down a couple quarters in a row on earnings. If this holds, what's the market missing and what do you think you're not getting enough credit for? Thank you.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

And as markets recover, we're really well positioned.

Madison Cowan, Canaccord Genuity

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joe Hayek, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. And thanks, everybody for joining us this morning. Certainly look forward to being with everybody again soon. Have a wonderful Fourth of July and celebrate with people that you love and have a great time and be safe.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.