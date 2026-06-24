Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to competitors. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.