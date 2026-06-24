Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Upon closer analysis of Micron Technology, the following trends become apparent:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Micron Technology stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Micron Technology is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Micron Technology outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the semiconductor industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.