$1000 Invested In Vishay Intertechnology 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.26%. Currently, Vishay Intertechnology has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In VSH: If an investor had bought $1000 of VSH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,005.09 today based on a price of $59.08 for VSH at the time of writing.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.