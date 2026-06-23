Cerebras Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5wbnp3j8/

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Cerebras Systems reported Q1 2026 revenue of $191.3 million, a 92% increase year-over-year, with core hardware revenue at $111.6 million and core cloud and services revenue at $79.8 million.

The company highlighted strategic partnerships with OpenAI and AWS, including a $20 billion agreement with OpenAI for Cerebras Compute over several years and a collaboration with AWS to deploy Cerebras systems in AWS data centers.

The company emphasized its wafer-scale architecture as a key differentiator, claiming it provides significant speed advantages over GPUs for AI inference.

Cerebras reported a near break-even core non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million, showing improved margins and a strong cash position with $3.3 billion in liquidity.

Future guidance includes Q2 revenue of approximately $194 million and full-year 2026 revenue in the range of $855 to $865 million, with expectations of continued strong demand and data center expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Cerebras Systems first quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Sean Dorsey, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Dorsey, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Cerebras Systems first earnings call as a public company. Earlier today we issued our press release and posted our supplemental earnings presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this webcast will also be available on our Investor Relations website following the call. Joining me today are Andrew Feldman, our co-founder, Chief Executive and President, and Bob Komen, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements under the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, market opportunity, customer demand, product roadmap, technology leadership, supply chain operating model, and outlook for Q2 and full year 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks are described in our SEC filings, including our final prospectus related to our IPO and our future periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. During today's call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in today's press release and supplemental materials which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website. With that, I'll turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Thank you, Sean, and thank you everyone for joining us today. This has been an extraordinary several months, and I want to begin by thanking our customers, our partners, suppliers, employees, and shareholders. We would not be here without your trust and your support. Earlier today, we posted our Q1 2026 results, and we delivered a strong quarter. We delivered core revenue of 191.3 million, up 92% year over year. Core hardware revenue contributed 111.6 million, up 60% year over year, while core cloud and services revenue contributed 79.8 million, up 167% year over year.

Bob will share more color on our financial results. Shortly before Bob digs into that, I'd like to say a few things about the market. I'll divide my comments into several sections. I'll begin by spending a few minutes sharing my views on the larger drivers underpinning the AI revolution, their impact on the compute market, and why speed wins. I'll then turn to our successes in Q1, with special attention to our progress with OpenAI and AWS. And finally, I will talk about how we expect to avoid many of the supply chain challenges that bedevil others in our space.

To understand the dynamics in the compute market, it's important to realize that AI provides new capabilities to computers. AI gives computers purchase on whole swaths of the world that had previously been foreclosed. This is why AI is so transformative and why its impact is so profound, and why we believe it increases the size of the market addressable to compute by many thousands of times. Computers have historically been good at math, very good, but they were relatively poor at everything else.

They did not provide much insight into text or images for these modalities. All they could do is store and retrieve. Computers were at their best in a 2D world of numbers. In a real world of three dimensions, they were challenged. AI opens up the world of human experience to computers. As a result, the size of the market increases exponentially. It is as if prior to AI, computers worked in black and white and in two dimensions. And after AI, they address a world of color in many dimensions.

This is why AI has spurred an explosion in the demand for compute. Computers can now do things they have never done before, and why, in our opinion, demand will continue to accelerate for many years to come. Text, images, video agents, robotics, these are all part of how AI expands the computer's ability to understand, participate, and take actions in the world. These all represent opportunities for Cerebras. Let's look at the specifics of how this is unfolding.

Prior to 2025, AI was a parlor trick, a novelty. Interesting but not useful. Cool but not valuable. AI is now valuable because it has become profoundly useful. Led by OpenAI, the foundation model providers pioneered the way. The foundation model makers, and shortly thereafter, the open source models made models smart enough to be useful across many domains. And once something is useful, people use it. And once people start using a technology, speed determines its productivity.

Fast is productive and slow is unproductive. Speed provides answers in less time, providing competitive advantage. Speed makes the largest and smartest frontier models. Interactive speed enables agents to complete tasks faster. Fast tokens are the most valuable tokens because they get more work done in less time. And today Cerebras delivers the fastest AI in the world, bar none. Not by a little bit, but by an order of magnitude. And we do this for small models, for medium models, and for the largest models in the industry.

We do this for models with small KV cache, with medium KV cache, and with giant KV caches. We generate tokens faster than anyone else. What I'd like to show you right now is a quick demo just of how much faster we are than GPUs on Kimik 2, a trillion parameter open source model. We're going to run the exact same prompt. On the left is Cerebras, on the right is leader as a leading GPU. The only difference. Same model. We're finished already. Same model.

All right, same prompt. The difference is hardware and we're finished. It took us 21 seconds. We're now waiting on the GPU. Still waiting. Now we've increased the speed 5x in the video to not make you wait as long as you otherwise would still wait. Okay, the Cerebras did in 21 seconds. It took 4 minutes and 37 seconds for the GPU to do the same model, the same prompt. That's what it means to be 13 times faster in AI inference. Speed is productivity.

Slow isn't productive. But this should not come as a surprise. It is in line with each of our everyday experience. How big is the market for slow search? How big is the market for slow Internet access? Any of you still use dial-up? How long will you wait for a website to resolve? Why would it be different for AI? In fact, not only does speed increase the value of tokens, but speed accelerates the adoption of AI. When AI is fast, it's more fun to use.

People use it, they use it more often for more things, and they use it to solve more important problems. With fast AI, users invent things that never existed before. They solve problems in new ways. They develop new offerings, new business models. This is what speed does, and this is what Cerebras speed enables. A final point on speed. There recently has been a great deal of focus, especially at the frontier model level, on safety and the importance of guardrails.

How do guardrails work? Guardrails add a layer of compute on top of the AI to create a safer experience. This compute takes time, and it takes more time on slow infrastructure. Traditionally, guardrails force the trade-off between safety and user experience between safe and fast. Cerebras eliminates this trade-off. Fast AI inference allows guardrails to work without inserting crippling delays. AI is safer with these guardrails, and AI is safer and more productive when it's blisteringly fast.

By building chips that are 58 times larger than the largest competitor, we're able to use SRAM and benefit from its blistering speed, while competitive offerings use HBM, which is slow, expensive, and in short supply. We see the advantage of wafer-scale technology expanding our performance lead as we bring next-generation solutions to market. In fact, the technology underpinning of wafer-scale fundamentally advantages additional technologies in the future.

Beyond the transformative revenue ramifications, our collaboration with OpenAI gives us a direct view into frontier model development and the direction it is moving. By pairing frontier model intelligence with the world's fastest inference, we build products and technologies that others simply can't. In fact, the boundaries of these capabilities have yet to be fully explored. OpenAI and Cerebras are excited. The GPT 5.4 is now running on Cerebras.

Bob Komen (Chief Financial Officer)

We're working hard to bring more data center capacity online as soon as possible to meet robust demands. With that, I'll turn the call back to Andrew for closing remarks.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

We're proud to be a public company, and we're redoubling our effort on the work ahead. We continue to fuel our culture with fearless engineering and with the ability to delight our customers with experiences that are unavailable elsewhere. We also will work diligently to communicate with our stakeholders and our investors and to do so with transparency and with discipline. We thank you for joining us today. Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone. To remove yourself from the queue, you may press Star 11 again. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up to allow everyone the opportunity to participate. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Timothy Arcuri of UBS. Please go ahead, Timothy.

Timothy Arcuri (Equity Analyst)

Thanks a lot, Andrew. With AWS, can you just sort of help us to think about the timing on this and your ability to supply that customer? I know you had to put in your, you know, wait for orders back in February, so can you just give us a little bit of help in terms of when you could start to ship to them? Thanks.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Sure. I think TSMC has been extremely good to us. We are in the happy position of having supply for our plan and beyond in 2026. I think you should expect to see AWS impact in 2027.

Timothy Arcuri (Equity Analyst)

And then if I could ask a quick follow-up, I also heard, Andrew, you talked about multiple partners for disaggregated solutions. Does this imply that there's another customer beyond AWS? And I guess I asked because I did see that Sarah Bras had a presence at Microsoft Build. So I'm just wondering what you mean by the multiple partner site.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

I think the opportunity to provide decode for people who have GPUs is real and in front of us. I think that's exciting. I think that the GPU as an architecture struggles with the sequential nature of decode and we are extraordinary at it, so it makes sense to explore partnerships on that vector.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom O'Malley of Barclays. Your line is open, Tom.

Tom O'Malley (Equity Analyst)

But what do you think your TAM is when you look at the broader AI market? Would love to get your opinion there.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

So when we look out at the space, we see the entire inference market as available to us for fast inference. Who doesn't want answers in less time and who doesn't want more productive agents? So that's what we see. I know that's at odds with GPU makers and both of our arguments are, I think, in some way self-interested. We build fast and think the market is big for fast. So I'm not surprised at that.

Tom O'Malley (Equity Analyst)

Super helpful. And then we might find this out in the filings but just wanted to give it a crack on the call. Did you have any top 10% customers and are you willing to share on the call how large they were?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

I don't think we should share on the call. I think you'll see in the filings.

Tom O'Malley (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys. Congrats on the results.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton of Needham and Company. Your line is open, Quinn.

Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)

And then I've got a follow up on the roadmap.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

And so I think that the reason right now that there's a premium is because people prefer fast. It's more valuable. I think we'll see over time how that shapes out.

Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then the question just with the AWS definitive agreement now signed, if you look across the compute spectrum, oftentimes these AI compute deals can extend into the gigawatt range. Just wondering, can you give us any sense of the scale? Is this tens of megawatts, hundreds of megawatts? Could it reach a gigawatt? Just any sense on the size of the AWS partnership and definitive agreement?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

I don't think we're gonna. We're sharing that at this time.

Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thank you.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Sure enough.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Atif Malik of Citi. Your line is open. Atif.

Atif Malik (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the debut. Andrew, on the OpenAI and AWS partnerships. What is the decision tree for them to take the future commitments in cloud or as hardware in data centers?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Atif Malik (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And Bob, as a follow-up, Andrew talked about the dog fight in terms of data centers and power availability and whatnot when you look at your full year outlook. And thank you for providing that on this call. How much of that is new data centers or new Power Shells versus renting back from your existing G42 customer or your service cloud?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Atif Malik (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Moore of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open, Joe.

Joe Moore (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thank you. On the same lines as the last question, is the constraint on your growth 5 nanometer wafer capacity, is it space and power and the kind of build out of your cloud, or are there some other constraints that we should, should be thinking of? It feels like demand is not the constraint here, it's how quickly you can ramp.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Demand is not the constraint. Supply is not the constraint. The constraint is data centers.

Joe Moore (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And to the extent that your gross margins are better than we had modeled, is that a function of sort of a quicker ramp of that internal capacity versus the G42 rental, or just what are the dynamics of gross margin through the rest of this year?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joshua Bouchater of TD Cohen. Your line is open, Joshua.

Joshua Bouchater

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

There are only two hardware vendors that currently serve OpenAI models and we're one of them. And so it is sort of a proof point, right? An empirical validation that the big models work just fine on us and we have the same advantage as small models.

Joshua Bouchater

Okay, understood. Thank you for the detail there. And then maybe for Bob, as we think about the annual guide you gave, I think it implies sort of 20% plus half over half growth. Any help you can give us on how much of the second half growth is from pricing or maybe OpenAI contribution that we should expect for that first as you build up to the first 250 megawatt build. Thank you.

Bob Komen (Chief Financial Officer)

So you know, I'm being conservative for the second half as we're still pretty early in the year, data center capacity is coming on and as we move throughout the year, we'll update you as we have more information about the progress and timing.

OPERATOR

Thank you. My next question comes from the line of Matt Bryson of Wedbush Securities. Your line is open. Matt.

Matt Bryson (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Just going back to trying to figure out the market. It sounds like there's some more opportunity for what we're seeing with Amazon where they're using Cerebras solutions as decode. We're thinking about the amount of value that you're capturing in that type of architecture versus prefetch. Is there any chance you could take a swag at kind of what portion of the value is in the Cerebras system?

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Bob Komen (Chief Financial Officer)

So the rental costs that we're assuming for the rest of the year are baked into Q2 and the annual guide.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of DJ Rakesh from Mizuho. Your line is open.

DJ Rakesh (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks, Andrew and Bob, congratulations on a good quadrant guide here. Just wondering, you mentioned 50 megawatts per month ramp into the 4Q26. I'm just wondering how that is going and how do you see that scaling into 2027? And a quick follow-up.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

I don't think I mentioned that. Maybe I didn't hear the question right. Can you repeat the question?

DJ Rakesh (Equity Analyst)

I think you talked about 50. I believe you talked about a 50 megawatt per month ramp into 4Q26 and then just wondering how that is going and how you see that beyond how that capacity ramping into 27.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

Yeah, okay. I don't remember giving specifics on the monthly ramp. We are seeking on average to put a huge amount of capacity in through the end of 26 and into 27. As you know, we signed our agreement with OpenAI at the end of 25, which means you probably need six or eight or 10 months at a minimum to bring on vastly more capacity. And as our business ramps, we are signing large deals as well, many of which will come on in the first part of 2027.

I think we announced a 120 megawatt deal with Bell Canada, for example, in a facility there that does have room to expand. So I think while we haven't given specifics, we are working our hardest to add as much capacity as we can between now and the end of 27.

DJ Rakesh (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then obviously mentioned fast inference is very disruptive. You know, you should probably see a lot of LLM Frontier model guys try to move to fast inferencing. Just wondering on how you see your customer pipeline broadening out into 27 if you were to look out beyond OpenAI and AWS.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon of Craig Harlem Capital Group. Your line is open, Richard.

Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)

You might be going forward with OpenAI and or other customers.

Andrew Feldman, Founder and CEO

You know, I think foundation model providers are fundamentally different. They are at the absolute cutting edge. What you see when you engage with them is really quite extraordinary. And the amount of work that goes into a foundation model and the visibility that we have is really one of the exceptional advantages that we get from this partnership. So I think beginning with Spark, we got better. I think it improved us, it challenged us. We were up to the task.

We very much enjoy working with their engineering team and I think from the feedback we've gotten, they found kindred spirits and enjoy working with our team as well. And so I think the way to temper metal is with fire. And I think we're proud of our work with them and our continued work. And so I think it's a really thoughtful question. I think having access to extraordinary customers and partners is a fundamental and long term differentiator.

Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)

My follow on question is regarding AWS. There are media reports out there that Amazon may be trying to sell the Tritium-based hardware externally and not just in their own data centers. Do you view this as an opportunity for Cerebras?

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thank you, Andrew. Thank you. And with that, I think we'll wrap up. Yes sir. We have reached the end of the Q and A session and that does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.