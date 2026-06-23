$1000 Invested In Alphabet 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.11%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $33,163.85 today based on a price of $350.00 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.